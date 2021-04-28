Doctrove donates food shelter to Massacre/Canefield school

Students of the Massacre/Canefield Government Primary School (MCGPS) are now counting their blessings after receiving a thirty thousand dollars lunch shelter courtesy Billy & Antonillia Doctrove, the proprietors of Big Edge Financial Express.As a result, the students are now able to comfortably enjoy their snacks in a very healthy environment.
At a ceremony held last week, the principal of the school, Mirium Lewis, explained that it’s been three years since they have been trying to get the shelter which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria, repaired.
In her remarks, she stated that within one week after he (Doctrove) came to the school on a different mission and made that commitment to assist, work started.
“I must say that God has a special place for these people and they will always prosper because far too often as a school, we send out requests for help and we are often told the financial year is over or things are bad,” Lewis said.
She said the facility will be cherished for years to come and will also be used for other school-based activities, including meetings.
The Ministry of Education contributed the paint and the tiling was done by the school through its fundraising efforts.
For Education Officer with responsibility for that area, Margaret Jules-Royer, the lunch shelter is a dream come true adding that the students, teachers and the ministry of Education are “thankful to God” for the facility.
“Three years ago the shelter was destroyed and so a lot had to be done and so we, in the Ministry of Education, are very thankful for the contributions from the Doctroves. This shelter can be used as a classroom and much more and it further enhances the ambiance of the school,” Royer said.
She called on all to use it in a meaningful way.
“Don’t deface it; use it properly,” the education officer advised.
She also used the opportunity to call on people to support the Big Edge Financial Express.
“This project holds a special place in my heart, I came here as the President of Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) to look at the possibility of setting up a playing area for the children because what they had was badly damaged,” He stated.
In his very emotional remarks, Doctrove, a former West Indies elite umpire, said that he has had a long relationship with the Massacre/Canefield Primary School.
“When we looked around the ground was in a bad shape, an eyesore and in discussion with (Mrs. Vidal a teacher), she said what they needed badly was the repair of the lunch shelter,” Doctrove, in tears, remarked. “I was about to leave since I had come to cut the grass but there was a break and the students came out for snacks and I saw where the students assembled to eat, it touched me, so I told Mrs. Vidal I will see what I can do.”
He said when he got home, he discussed the matter with his wife who, after some encouragement, “gladly gave her support.”
“I told her we can make a difference; I encouraged her. She said okay and we agreed to do the project,” Doctrove said.
He said he called the contractor and the project started immediately, utilizing galvanize sheets and lumber left over from material used to repair his roof after Hurricane Maria.
“I promised five people to come for the rest but none did and so God works in mysterious ways. We had enough galvanize and posts for the project,” Doctrove stated.
Great Mr. & Mrs. Doctrove! God will continue to bless you.
Great stuff for my alma mater! Thank you for choosing to fill that need. The almighty God Jehovah notes these gestures and repays without fail (Hebrews 6:10)
This is beautiful indeed, many thanks and my God continue to bless you
Correction… the ‘country’ needs a mechanism
Big up to the Doctroves. The government needs a mechanism to raise funds from expats, for community, public projects.
Good for you Billy, putting your money where your mouth is.
Toto where is your mouth? Is this the best u can say?
You see each and every one of us can play our part. Even you Toto instead of being negative. You do not have to have a lot of money to help. So many ways to help. For example, Mr. Doctrove used the leftovers from his roof repairs to assist the school with its lunch shelter. What do you have that u could utilize to make someone happy.
Some of us have a lot of clothes that we do not wear. Some have more than enough food that after a while weevils take over. Some can contribute a little cash, pool resources to do something that is necessary for someone. Yet all look to the Government especially the PM. Even those with enough already. We are each other’s keeper. The Government cannot and is not able to help all & sundry.
That leaves us – the better others – maybe not in money to help those less fortunate than us in our own little way. Stop the negative and let’s get positive and do whatever little we can.
Thank You Mr. and Mrs. Doctrove. May God continue to bless you abundantly. I would like to see more of entrepreneurs stand up to the plate.