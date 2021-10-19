Dominica aims for ‘new and modern society’ with economic diversification – Darroux at EXPO 2020 Dubai

In Dominica’s quest to build a new and modern society, the country has made several major policy decisions to enhance its business environment.
Speaking at the Dominica National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 in Dubai, Minister for Foreign affairs, International business and Diaspora Relations, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, said the government hopes to transition from the traditional monocrop economy to one of services, tourism, entrepreneurship and innovation
EXPO 2020 Dubai, with more than 190 countries participating in the event, started on October 1, 2021 under the theme connecting minds, creating a future. Dominica National Day at the Expo was held on Saturday, October 16th 2021. The theme for the Dominica Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is “Experience the Commonwealth of Dominica – the Nature Island of the World Through the Lens of its Culture, Heritage and Traditions”
“The new Dynamic Dominica will continue to focus on major initiatives to construct hundreds of miles of new and existing roadways and bridges throughout the country to connect the various communities and towns, improving community road networks and providing opportunities for producers of goods and services to move about freely and with less impediment,” Dr. Darroux said.
He said the most ambitious plan by the government has been its efforts at decreasing the country’s dependence on fossil fuel energy to be led by innovations in geothermal energy to include solar, hydro and wind energy.
“Working with a Consortium of Partners Dominica has embarked on a bold plan to build a 10 megawatt, geothermal plant,” the minister said. “Our hope is that these investments in renewable energy will lead to creation of downstream Industries, reducing the cost of energy to the consumer and industries and create the basis for greater cooperation and collaboration with other countries in energy sector and ultimately to reduce our carbon footprints.”
Darroux said this new economy would be largely driven by critical sectors such as tourism, creativity and knowledge, financial and other services and investment in agriculture, blue and green economy adding that Dominica’s tourism and economy has over the past two decades outperformed all other sectors of the economy and has been leading in the economic transformation of the island.
“ We have been placing great emphasis on a tourism brand that focuses on the island unique nature, adventure and cultural attributes, its pristine ecosystems, festivals and events tourism and its high level of community-based Tourism products. The dynamism of the tourism sector, is the result of better management of the natural and cultural asset of the island threw decades of nature conservation and cultural preservation practices.”
He further stated that in the last few years, Dominica has taken on a renewed drive towards the enhancement of the tourism product, providing numerous opportunities to bring International and local developers with global reach into the mix, through access for funding for luxury tourism projects, policy instruments for fiscal incentive measures, creating and enabling business environment and impetus towards building Excellence across the entire tourism value chain.
“The modernization of our agricultural sector is also at the forefront of the government’s focus as the country’s seeks to reposition that sector as a key economic pillar. The country is therefore taking a proactive approach to the full utilization of the resources on the land, ocean, sea and coastal areas to ensure sustainable practices in agriculture and Fisheries development as the Cornerstone of modernization of that sector,” Darroux added.
The minister said this has resulted in increasing the linkages between agriculture, the blue economy and tourism and harnessing opportunities available in regional and international markets for crops and products from the Agriculture and blue economic sectors.
“Dominica also recognizes the need to embrace modern technology and the advances made in the information and communication, technology sector. Tremendous strides have been made in modernizing the telecommunication sector whilst creating a new paradigm shift in the growth of the digital economy by adopting a multi-million dollar program for public sector Investments and support from Key donors and partners.”
He said the digital economy program targets investment in broadband Technology, building the capacity of youth and young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the emerging opportunities and enhancing the capabilities of State institution and the private sector actors to embrace and utilize digital technology to conduct business and to bring the country into the arena of the 21st century, digital space better, and more adequately.
Darroux noted that Dominica also sees itself as a major player in the global efforts at achieving many of the sustainable development goals which includes improving livelihoods, providing greater access to education, clean water, promoting gender equality, and inequality and promoting sustainable development objectives and actions as a major pillar of its development agenda among others.
A video of Dominica National Day ceremony at EXPO 2020 Dubai can be viewed at this link: https://virtualexpodubai.com/listen-watch/events/dominica-national-day-ceremony
This must be the biggest joke in the international arena. I am not even going into all of this fancy talk and all these big topics. All I need to know is in which modernized country and economy a fool from your political party is given a job over one who is experienced and qualified in an area of work? All little kids, with parents closely affiliated with the government, are in very important positions they can’t manage. Just listen to what’s going to happen. Pretty soon a minister’s two kids, fresh out of college, no experience and very classless are going to be placed in key positions in Dominica. Oh God help us. People it’s time we get rid of this government before it is too late. Let’s do it we can. There is nothing to fear.
Right on point! This ruling regime rewards for two things – your political connection and party loyalty.
What Planet Mistadem on nuh,,,
So mista wasn’t around man for the last 18 months when the world came to a stand still because of this little bug they call the common Cold!!! Well some people say it was a supper New Bug that smarter than all the other bugs that came before it,,,
Anyway wiff what halt we see in Tourism there over the last 18 months and with the fact that every year mistadem have to go Florida to beg those ShipPeople to send people Dominica way, dey still coming and talking about Tourism,,,
Garcon any little wind that blow leaves the island in a massive recovery process lasting for years allyou coming and talk about tourism,,,
What type of Services allyou can offer that gonna be competitive wiff them Bangladeshis,,,
Now he talking about finance, Rosie didn’t try dat offshore banking thing nuh and when them Pardners on Downing Street saw the competition dey tell them Pardners in DC to put sanctions on transactions,,,
Soh exactly mista is sayiing nuh…
Darroux just took one for the team. He knows his role was to take one for the team and that’s just what he did
There is a saying all around the world, Talk is Cheap. The here & now bares little resemblance to progress the ideologies been spweered in Dubai. Right now the country is been strangled by the pandemic & this goverment is doing nothing to push forward any initiatives or packages to support small to medium businesses & the people of the country some sort of stimulus package to generate growth and wellbeing during these drastic & draconian economic times in order to generate hope now & in the future when these pandemic protocols will be ended sometime in the future but right now, all the people are getting is talk especially those at the lower end of the economical scale as the pitch is affecting every facet of there daily lives and things are getting worse with no real updates to engender hope to this pandemic ending. We need action now for all it’s people and not just the well to do.
@Ibo, you said in your own words that the minister painted a “rosy picture” so it’s safe for one to conclude that you approved the manner in which the speech was delivered. You may not have necessarily bought into his argument but at least he did not bring shame on Dominica.Can you fault me for being optimistic after reading his presentation? Let’s see what comes out of this expo and then we can touch on the pluses and minuses of this trip.
You seem to be a very passionate individual but don’t let stuff you have no control over turn you into a miserable person. It’s not worth the time of day.
Life is short so enjoy it while you can.
Mark, I think that you wilfully misconstrue my comments in your exuberance to defend your corrupt, tyrannical, supremely inept, Skerrit-led government.
Only when Dominica gets free and fair elections, the national resources are shared equitably among all citizens, the victimization ends and we get servant leadership instead of dictatorship, I will desist from chastising this rogue government, justifiably so. We need a paradigm shift in the manner in which things are done politically in Dominica.
Three things I want to remind the crookid and shameless Dr Darroux of:
1. REMEMBER tomorrow is the state funeral of you friend, neighbor and colleague Edward Registe
2. REMEMBER this passage: Acts 5:7 :9
After an interval of about three hours his wife came in, not knowing what had happened. 8 And Peter said to her, “Tell me whether you1 sold the land for so much.” And she said, “Yes, for so much.” 9 But Peter said to her, “How is it that you have agreed together eto test fthe Spirit of the Lord? Behold, the feet of those who have buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out.”
3. REMEMBER this song of Midnight Groovers?
Sa mwe douva sawe deye
@ Labor voice in respect to the three things Mr Darroux should remember, I want him to pay special attention to the scripture passage in Acts 5:7-9 you coated especially this part in verse 9 :
“ Behold, the feet of those who have buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out.”
Since these plans are articulated in Dubai it must be for foreigners and not Dominicans. Is it the lack of roads preventing movement of agri goods? I remember a time when agri production was at peak on these same lil roads. We have not mechanized, we have not increased production we have not adjusted so how is lack of roads a problem. How is the country going to finance if all we do is sell passports? Darroux if the development is for Dominica it has to involve dominicans through the parliamentary process and opposition and every civic organization. When was the last time public was consulted on and EIA on the economic path forward. How can you guys run away economists like Dr fountain and the many other Dominican experts and professionals and now come talk about knowledge based. Good leaders have long term vision which by now we would be seeing fruits. The fruits we are seeing are of short term self fulfilling vision of a JA. Why dont you guys just stay in Dubai
Mr. Darroux is obviously an educated fellow. However, I am not sure that he believes what was spoken. The speech was, for us Dominicans, a pie in the sky, while to foreigners, it may seem that the country is making significant strides in its development. It would appear, from the speech, that this was a newly elected government, determined to move the country forward with these bold and new development projects.
The Hydro project has been online for years, the roads remain deplorable, investment in agriculture is nonexistent, Dominicans are being shut out of their own country’s development, the country’s economic development is driven by a nontransparent CBI program – tourism is a failure!
What has this government accomplished that they can be proud of? Decades in power and nothing sustainable! The economy is in shambles and for some reason, we seem to enjoy the hardship. Cannot remember a time when were so darn weak!!
Patrick John was ousted for gar less!!!
reading this i see him repeating the same old palay sot used in every speech given by his boss and and other politicians in the D L P while the country is falling apart .mention is always made of agriculture ,a few months ago i tried finding some one to buy plantains ,after being refused by five buyers i found one who told me ” i can only take 12 bunches” ,since i took all that i had he accepted only what was promised and the other 15 was taken to the market and mostly given away .I am still looking for the colors mentioned in the economy and all i see is black if there is any
They all have a script that they pass around to each other at different international engagements. Have you ever seen any one of them speaking without a prepared script at any regional or international forum? Never! They don’t have the mental acuity to deliver off the cuff.
Great presentation by the minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business. I am excited about the plans for DA specifically in his mention of the plans for infrastructure and the technology sector, two very vital areas necessary for the overall development of the country. I hope these plans truly come to fruition directly benefitting all sectors of the economy. Everyone will be required to play their part in these new initiatives since we all belong to one Dominica.
Of course, there will always be some with opposing views and that’s great as well but instead of always being negative about any and everything, let them place their ideas on the table so we can evaluate what’s best for us going forward.
Protests, demonstrations and the like have their place and time. Now is not the time for such action since hard times is not a justifiable reason for shutting down the economy. We have to learn to effect change at the ballot box and not on the streets.
You are one of the gullible people Skerrit and his acolytes target with their empty promises and deceptive rhetoric. You fall for it like how flies are attracted to putrid garbage.
That sounds good. I’d like to see it rather than hear about it.
I have said this before. The present ruling dictatorship paints the rosiest picture of the future of Dominica. They do this every time they venture out into foreign territory to deceive the regional and international media.
After twenty-one years of uninterrupted stewardship of Dominica by this clueless cabal, the country is the least developed, most backward country in the Eastern Caribbean. They have turned a once thriving country with an industrious people into a desert and a population of beggars.
Presently manufacturing, agriculture, agro-processing, healthcare, democracy, law and order, sports, jobs, social cohesion, postal services, social safety network, education, in fact, every aspect of life in Dominica has collapsed or is collapsing.
This DLP autocracy is too conservative with the truth and too liberal with lies. No economically robust country has ever been built on lies.
Let’s see how many of these fools will enter quarantine facilities in order to protect us here at home. Some will go straight home from the airport and then to the bars, restaurants, supermarkets, etc. and spread a Dubai Variant of Covid. People over there are not so clean. Let’s except a spike in the Covid when dem fools return. I really wished they weren’t coming back. Let them stay in the desert 🐫 🌵
Dr Darroux, let me remind you that you political colleague and neighbors Edward Registe is tomorrow and I am hoping and praying that Dr Skerrit will not be attending yours soon so you could see the effects of Skeet new economic development in Dominica. Also remember it’s called state Funeral because it is indeed the State that is responsible to plan, finance and organize such funerals ok? Let him that have ears to hear and a brain to think understand this new economy of Skerrit
You see these incompetent government fellas dere…..when they see media camera lights turn on, a thing does apparently take them and they does start to utter all sorts of grandiloquent bombastic talk.
‘Dr. Kenneth Darroux, said the government hopes to transition from the traditional monocrop economy to one of services, tourism, entrepreneurship and innovation’
The government still hopes to transit from the mo-NO-crop economy? I thought that happened 15 years ago because it’s 15 years now since Skerrit killed bananas, citrus, coconut and agriculture and 15 years since Skerrit replaced what we use to do to eat bread as a nation with his passport income, where only he, a few lawyers and some of his chosen friends have become millionaires overnight, while 95% of us have been impoverished?
Darroux iSkerrits new economy is evident on the streets of Dominica. No employment, people stupsing, rise in all kinds of crime, our young men behaving like they had their coco removed, so they aren’t employed, Skerrit building house for their boyfriends and husbands whiich means they are not head of their homes, government ministers have replaced them etc etc. Is there a new economy coming…
I notice that creativity is listed as a critical sector in the “new economy”. For that to be so we must begin putting at the forefront of school syllabuses at all levels.
In essence, creativity is something different to what has gone before and I can find little of that in the Minister’s speech.
I’m one who believes that no student should leave secondary school without a skill. We should tap into the latent talents of our children in primary school. We need a revolution in our education system. There is too much emphasis on rote learning and not on creativity and skills.
We are not going to achieve the progress we desire unless we have a revolution in the country. Before my words are deliberately misconstrued or distorted, I mean a bloodless revolution. We must revolutionise our thought processes.
This shameless Darroux is one or the worst ministers of government Dominica has even seen? Is he a Doctor or a ……? He competes vigorously with liar Skerrit for the lying crown..So after 21 years, the government is still HOPING to transition away from a monocrop economy? Are you drunk Darroux? This is so shameful. Why were you all hibernating for so long? Just selling passports? It’s also a farce that foolishness about transitioning away from fossil fuel. After spending more than EC$100 000 000.00, its clear that you all are experts at frittering scarce money ressources down the drain with no results.This project as is, is not going to make any dent in my electricity bill. Stop trying to fool me. Your babble on tourism is also hypocritical. Why in a land rich with rivers and natural beauty, you all wickeds see so much destruction of the physical environment, and do nothing? In many cases your government is even an active participant! Stop the lies.
YOUR ACCOMPLISHED HYPOCRITE!!
He travels half around the globe to spew this nonsense while at home the country is falling apart. Covid, untold corruption, shameless nepotism and unfair elections ensure that the status quo remains. Unless Dominicans rise and take to the street, things are not going to change in our country.
Thumbs up!!!
This misleader is so shameless…! He lies in profusion! An imposter!
I’m ready to take to the streets for as long as it takes. We must send this corrupt government packing. But the main question remains….Is anyone willing to lead and direct this “SAVE DOMINICA MOVEMENT”? I’m more sick of the masses not taking to the streets of Roseau by the thousands than all the corruption that’s in existence in Dominica. I’m more sick of an opposition that won’t pull us together to take back Dominica. All our comments on DNO will not change anything in Dominica. We have cowards in opposition caring more for their own comfort and safety than for the people and country. They should know, before taking their oath, that serving a country and people demands SACRIFICE. It’s not an easy calling of which to seek comfort. That’s why I admired Rosie Douglas. He was what Dominica needed. I am deeply ashamed to say that I admire the police force for their devotion to Skerrit. The opposition leaders should serve us in like manner. The time is ripe to DEMONSTRATE.