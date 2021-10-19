Dominica aims for ‘new and modern society’ with economic diversification – Darroux at EXPO 2020 Dubai

In Dominica’s quest to build a new and modern society, the country has made several major policy decisions to enhance its business environment.

Speaking at the Dominica National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 in Dubai, Minister for Foreign affairs, International business and Diaspora Relations, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, said the government hopes to transition from the traditional monocrop economy to one of services, tourism, entrepreneurship and innovation

EXPO 2020 Dubai, with more than 190 countries participating in the event, started on October 1, 2021 under the theme connecting minds, creating a future. Dominica National Day at the Expo was held on Saturday, October 16th 2021. The theme for the Dominica Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is “Experience the Commonwealth of Dominica – the Nature Island of the World Through the Lens of its Culture, Heritage and Traditions”

“The new Dynamic Dominica will continue to focus on major initiatives to construct hundreds of miles of new and existing roadways and bridges throughout the country to connect the various communities and towns, improving community road networks and providing opportunities for producers of goods and services to move about freely and with less impediment,” Dr. Darroux said.

He said the most ambitious plan by the government has been its efforts at decreasing the country’s dependence on fossil fuel energy to be led by innovations in geothermal energy to include solar, hydro and wind energy.

“Working with a Consortium of Partners Dominica has embarked on a bold plan to build a 10 megawatt, geothermal plant,” the minister said. “Our hope is that these investments in renewable energy will lead to creation of downstream Industries, reducing the cost of energy to the consumer and industries and create the basis for greater cooperation and collaboration with other countries in energy sector and ultimately to reduce our carbon footprints.”

Darroux said this new economy would be largely driven by critical sectors such as tourism, creativity and knowledge, financial and other services and investment in agriculture, blue and green economy adding that Dominica’s tourism and economy has over the past two decades outperformed all other sectors of the economy and has been leading in the economic transformation of the island.

“ We have been placing great emphasis on a tourism brand that focuses on the island unique nature, adventure and cultural attributes, its pristine ecosystems, festivals and events tourism and its high level of community-based Tourism products. The dynamism of the tourism sector, is the result of better management of the natural and cultural asset of the island threw decades of nature conservation and cultural preservation practices.”

He further stated that in the last few years, Dominica has taken on a renewed drive towards the enhancement of the tourism product, providing numerous opportunities to bring International and local developers with global reach into the mix, through access for funding for luxury tourism projects, policy instruments for fiscal incentive measures, creating and enabling business environment and impetus towards building Excellence across the entire tourism value chain.

“The modernization of our agricultural sector is also at the forefront of the government’s focus as the country’s seeks to reposition that sector as a key economic pillar. The country is therefore taking a proactive approach to the full utilization of the resources on the land, ocean, sea and coastal areas to ensure sustainable practices in agriculture and Fisheries development as the Cornerstone of modernization of that sector,” Darroux added.

The minister said this has resulted in increasing the linkages between agriculture, the blue economy and tourism and harnessing opportunities available in regional and international markets for crops and products from the Agriculture and blue economic sectors.

“Dominica also recognizes the need to embrace modern technology and the advances made in the information and communication, technology sector. Tremendous strides have been made in modernizing the telecommunication sector whilst creating a new paradigm shift in the growth of the digital economy by adopting a multi-million dollar program for public sector Investments and support from Key donors and partners.”

He said the digital economy program targets investment in broadband Technology, building the capacity of youth and young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the emerging opportunities and enhancing the capabilities of State institution and the private sector actors to embrace and utilize digital technology to conduct business and to bring the country into the arena of the 21st century, digital space better, and more adequately.

Darroux noted that Dominica also sees itself as a major player in the global efforts at achieving many of the sustainable development goals which includes improving livelihoods, providing greater access to education, clean water, promoting gender equality, and inequality and promoting sustainable development objectives and actions as a major pillar of its development agenda among others.

A video of Dominica National Day ceremony at EXPO 2020 Dubai can be viewed at this link: https://virtualexpodubai.com/listen-watch/events/dominica-national-day-ceremony