Dominica among 8 CARICOM countries in regional travel bubble which began today

As Caribbean countries reopen their borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, a regional travel bubble that initially includes Dominica and seven (7) other CARICOM countries, takes effect today, September 18.
CARICOM Heads of Government made the decision at a Special Emergency Session on September 11, to implement the bubble in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on travel and tourism.
In a statement, CARICOM said the leaders were guided by a comprehensive report from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in agreeing to the bubble.
It said CARPHA provided recommendations on how the bubble would operate and laid out the eligibility criteria for countries to participate.
Some of the recommendations included that countries would be categorised – ranging from those with no cases, to those which had low, medium, high and very high risk, with respect to the rate of positive cases over a 14-day period.
Additionally, the level of risk would be determined by the number of positive cases per 100,000 of the population within a 14-day period. Only those countries with no cases and those in the low-risk category, would be allowed to participate in the bubble, while CARPHA will assess relevant data to advise on further participation.
The leaders agreed that travellers from countries within the bubble would be allowed entry without being subjected to PCR testing prior to arrival and would also not have to undergo quarantine restrictions. Travellers may, however, be subjected to screening on arrival.
The other countries initially included in the bubble are Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent & the Grenadines.
Other CARICOM member-states and associate members will be allowed to participate WHEN they meet the established criteria
I’m getting very tired of this Covid19 Plandemic. Can’t you all see in front of your eyes what the crazies who are running the world are doing? Getting everyone to live in fear. Black people being the most fearful while saying that God is on our side. How many people do you see dropping dead from this supposedly ‘deadly’ virus? We forget that people die everyday of all sorts of illness. The number of people dying has not changed over decades. Do your research. What is the PCR really testing for? It’s picking up cold, flus and other viruses. Please do your research. This us about getting Africa/Caribbean to trial their ‘deadly’ demonic vaccines. Please wake up my people. Slavery all over again! I know the ignorant amongst us will press the thumbs down button without checking things out for themselves. Those with open minds will do something completely different, and start to search for evidence of what is really going on. Wake up or stay sleeping
It’s your choice either way.
That bubble will burst in no time!
Yesterday the U.K. put a 14 day quarantine restriction on travellers arriving from our neighbour Guadeloupe.
So Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada and Barbados are all opened for tourism and all tourists from the US, UK ect need to do is provide a negative CPR test upon arrival. They could even buy that negative results. So now they are in Antigua, St Lucia Barbados partying and infecting nationals and these infected nationals can come to Dominica without CPR test or quick tests and spread covid, no probs because they are coming from the so called bobble. But Dominicans abroad with a genuine CPR test and negative quick test upon arrival are still sent to quarantine and pay Skerrit and Bobbles US$ 90 dollars a night for 14 days. How could this be fair? Why should I pay for Skerrit and Bobbles apartment built for Ross students and Skerrit kicked out Ross? Boy you see Dominica boy, I living all you for God because all you are very wicked to us Dominicans. Next time all you have disaster not me that will send a tin of sardine to all you wicked country. Fire burn all you!!!
Here is the part that doesn’t make any sense to me: “countries within the bubble would be allowed entry without being subjected to PCR testing prior to arrival and would also not have to undergo quarantine restrictions”
So in other words people coming from St. Lucia, Barbados , Antigua and others in the Bobble, could arrive in Da and have fun and intermingle with locals, whether they are have the virus or not. But the troubling thing is, these islands have been opened to tourism. So what if a US citizen had a negative CPR test within the 72 hrs and a day after they landed in those islands they are positive but know one knows ? What if that person was in contact with someone from in the Bobble and that person gets infected and enters Da without any test and spreads it in Da? See how Skerrit, McIntyre and others are so tuff on us in the US and treat us as if we have covid, even after negative CPR and yet those in the Bobble can come in just like that though they might be positive