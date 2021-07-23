Dominica among two new Caribbean destinations for American Airlines this year

Dominica is among two new destinations in the Caribbean which American Airlines will launch later this year. The other is Anguilla.

A release from American Airlines says the company is strengthening its presence in the Caribbean with the two new Caribbean destinations from Miami International Airport (MIA).

These new destinations on American’s route map are part of the airline’s continued network

expansion in Miami, which this year has already included new service to Tel Aviv (TLV), Little

Rock, Arkansas (LIT), Portland, Maine (PWM), Huntsville, Alabama (HSV), Milwaukee,

Wisconsin (MKE), Rochester, New York (ROC) and Bangor, Maine (BGR).

“We have been strategically growing our route network to give customers more choices to new

destinations, better meeting the demand for travel to Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America,”

said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations. “As American’s largest

international gateway, we are proud to continue to strengthen our presence at our Miami hub,

reaching pre-pandemic levels of flying this year.”

In December, the carrier will launch the two new international routes from its Miami hub to Douglas–

Charles Airport in Dominica (DOM) and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla (AXA).

Service to Dominica launches on Dec. 8 and service to Anguilla on Dec. 11, both operating

biweekly on Embraer 175 aircraft. With these new routes, American will serve 35 destinations in the

Caribbean – the most of any U.S. carrier.

The flight to Dominica will be twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight departs Miami at 11:00 AM and arrives in Dominica at 3:21 PM. It will depart Dominica for Miami at 4:24pm.

This summer, American increased its footprint in the region, launching new service from Charlotte

(CLT) to Samaná, Dominican Republic (AZS); New York (JFK) to Providenciales (PLS) and St.

Lucia (UVF), and from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to UVF and St. Maarten (SXM). American also

recently announced new service from Philadelphia (PHL) to Kingston (KIN), starting on Nov. 4.

New destinations are part of the airline’s continued network expansion in Miami, including new international service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, as well as more domestic flying.