Dominica among two new Caribbean destinations for American Airlines this year

Dominica is among two new destinations in the Caribbean which American Airlines will launch later this year. The other is Anguilla.
A release from American Airlines says the company is strengthening its presence in the Caribbean with the two new Caribbean destinations from Miami International Airport (MIA).
These new destinations on American’s route map are part of the airline’s continued network
expansion in Miami, which this year has already included new service to Tel Aviv (TLV), Little
Rock, Arkansas (LIT), Portland, Maine (PWM), Huntsville, Alabama (HSV), Milwaukee,
Wisconsin (MKE), Rochester, New York (ROC) and Bangor, Maine (BGR).
“We have been strategically growing our route network to give customers more choices to new
destinations, better meeting the demand for travel to Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America,”
said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations. “As American’s largest
international gateway, we are proud to continue to strengthen our presence at our Miami hub,
reaching pre-pandemic levels of flying this year.”
In December, the carrier will launch the two new international routes from its Miami hub to Douglas–
Charles Airport in Dominica (DOM) and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla (AXA).
Service to Dominica launches on Dec. 8 and service to Anguilla on Dec. 11, both operating
biweekly on Embraer 175 aircraft. With these new routes, American will serve 35 destinations in the
Caribbean – the most of any U.S. carrier.
The flight to Dominica will be twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight departs Miami at 11:00 AM and arrives in Dominica at 3:21 PM. It will depart Dominica for Miami at 4:24pm.
This summer, American increased its footprint in the region, launching new service from Charlotte
(CLT) to Samaná, Dominican Republic (AZS); New York (JFK) to Providenciales (PLS) and St.
Lucia (UVF), and from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to UVF and St. Maarten (SXM). American also
recently announced new service from Philadelphia (PHL) to Kingston (KIN), starting on Nov. 4.
New destinations are part of the airline’s continued network expansion in Miami, including new international service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, as well as more domestic flying.
I will save $1000 when I booked my ticket from JetBlue Miami to Dominica only one stop Puerto Rico.
You all bums just keep arguing about and haggling over airfare and you all don’t have any money in your pockets. Some of you cannot even pay your rent or mortgage, cannot even put food on the table, cannot even pay your credit cards and you all haggling. Trying to impress and no impress. EMPTY VESSELS MAKE THE MOST NOISE. You shake an empty bag of coal and all you get is dust. The moratorium on rent ending at the end of July. Go get a real job before you end up on the street. Foolish pride brings you only emptiness and storminess and eating your heart away. You all have no money, stop running your mouth.
Another Simpleton running his mouth like the fool that he is. This has to be another mouth piece for the failed Cabalist Establishment.
That one sounds like a Red Clinic regular. Never held a job a day in his life. Reports to the weekly Red Clinic for his survival and he receives Koolouts in between Red Clinic handouts.
Smart people who have money try to protect it as best they can. You don’t get rich by giving your money away.
Practice that, it works.
It seems I will stick with JetBlue,I checked AA website for a one way from Miami to Dominica for December is $900.00, And round trip $1,600, I checked JetBlue $500 for round trip,I traveled to West Africa in March this year my ticket was $1200.00
Why the delay? It has been proven long ago that jet passenger aircraft can land safely on Dominica at Melville Hall Douglas Charles. US Air force 4 engine huge C-17 cargo jets have also landed on Dominica so again why the hold up till December. No need to construct a new airport at great expense and devastation/destruction of prime beautiful land on the east coast with cross winds from the ocean they should just improve the current runway and terminal. Something does not pass the smell test.
You answered your own question. The regulation is quite different for Cargo planes vs. passenger airplanes. For example Amerijet has been landing their Boeing 737 at Melville Hall for years. Melville Hall becomes an issue if the pilots needs to abort the landing and climb immediately after touching down. We have mountains to the east and that would be a major issue.
You are asking a family of four to expense US$6,000.00 for a visit to Dominica on AA. This astronomical figure is beyond the reach of many working-class people, including those with decent annual salaries. This move once again makes Dominica a “Niche Travel Destination,” for the well-to-do. Factor in brutal winters, snowstorms, deicing and delays during wintertime and this is like playing Russian Roulette with your hard-earned coin. While there are locals who may be willing to pay this extortionary airplane ticket prices, sensible prudent travelers will not pay that price, including me. This exorbitant fee belies the point whey we need a jet airport ASAP!
Was so stocked about this news but at $1600 round trip from MIA (without the additional leg to other states). Definitely not worth it. Make one stop in e.g.PR or Barbados for half the price.
This is not a competitive fare for anyone. Especially tourist that DA is trying to attract.
Hope AA can make it more competitive.
Check again it is now $262 one way from DOM-MIA even DOM-NYC is $262 or $499 round trip
Yikes, from the North East, the round trip fare via Miami is $1,790. If one misses their connection flight in Miami, they would have to spend a couple days in a hotel in Miami or take an alternate flight to Barbados at extra cost.
Since there are only two flights per week booking a flight from the snow belt is filled with peril and a risk that few can afford.
I looked at the airfare and I was shocked at how high it was. Total rip-off
Check it again!!
The price is about $466 for Main Cabin and $1,044 for Business… Which is reasonable and sensible pricing.
Roundtrip, that is. One-way is currently at $224 and Business @ $513.
Only Skerrit can afford this, in fact he will upgrade to 1st Class. No skin of his nose, after all he travels at state expenses. That’s why Dominicans should demand to see his travel expense accounts.
Thats why they rush the marigot hospital cause aa would never agree cause you must have a hospital 10 miles or less from airport I happy they coming to da but skerrit and his cabal think da people stupid
FRANCISCO-DOGS,read and read well.Lin Clown went to school when GOODRICH and GOUGH were headmasters,when FELIX GREGOIRE,NELSON PIERRE,DR.FERREIRA,ALLAN PAUL,DR.JOSEPH and FELIX WILSON were headboys.When the school had two ties,one dress one official.When students could only go to school with black or brown shoes.The school where your BOSS was EXPELLED and KICKED out.As usual feel proud in your high level of IGNORANCE and STUP.
This is good news but when you remember you have to take your long money and go behind god back in Barbados for visa, the excitement dies down significantly.
I have just looked inquired from the reservation desk and looked up at its schedule and unfortunately AA is not on schedule for (Skerrit) Dominica 2021/2022. If the information I have received directly from AA is wrong, I then ask those concerned in Dominica to direct me and others where can this information be obtained other than from DNO. I really want to be on the first flight bound to and from to Skerrit (Dominica). Also I have to searching for cruise ships also as we were told cruise ships travel were coming. I guess everything is coming or may have already come except me.
ADMIN: If you can’t get it through AA, you can book online using various websites such as the ones that searches by ticket price: https://www.cheapflights.com/flights-to-dominica/miami/
When I will see it I will believe. Just last month 4hey were showing daily flights from San Juan to Dominica, from August 1 all the way to December 2021. As of last week they pulled out all those flights. So I will believe when I see.
Great news! This should make travel to/from the US much easier; though it’s only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Hopefully, more airlines are reached out to begin similar services to Dominica 🇩🇲.
If one can afford it…
Check the current pricing. More than 3x less than current connecting flights.
The price is about $466 for Main Cabin and $1,044 for Business… Which is reasonable and sensible pricing.
Check the current pricing. More than 3x less than current connecting flights.
This government always have fantastic news for the future. The past and the present don’t exist for them. This is a future tense government.
*New international airport – When? In the future
*Geothermal energy – When? In the future
*Electoral reform – When? In the future
*Massive employment opportunities – When? In the future
*Plenty cruise ships and tourists – When? In the future
*Skerrit exiting the $29 000 000 tax payers funded castle – When? Two years into the future
If the future was present Dominica would have been heaven on earth.
Please my people, DO NOT TAKE Skerrit and his failed Government seriously. After Twenty long Years we are till struggling people in poverty, no jobs, no agriculture, no tourists, let alone Tourism to attract our Nature Island 🏝️.
Our villages are in a poor state. Our family are Suffering in poverty be and Skerrit is inviting these people to come to Roseau, walk up to the Fifth Floor of Government Building where this incompetent Skerrit Labour Government will manage this Clinic offering States Funds at his hypocritcal Red Clinic.
Our Villages, Families Country need to get rid of this Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Labour Government. Get Skerrit OUT.
We welcome our Decent Trusted Committed Professional Dedicated Hon. Lennox Linton and his UWP to manage our Government Resources
I hope you realize how ridiculous your comments were and you are now contrite. You all need to stop demonstrating hate for others and focus on issues. When the government falters let’s bash them, but let’s not make ourselves look like idiots and criticize good stuff. i live in the US and its a struggle to get home. This is good news as I will need to gut a ticket to Miami and then straight home. The government can’t determine when this start. It is a decision for the company.
I don’t believe anything this government promises as they have a propensity to bend the truth. They are notorious for making false assertions. Do you know what is most stunning? People like you believe them even though they have handcuffed themselves to half truths and blatant lies.
The only time I will believe anything that emanates from the mouth of anyone closely associated with this dishonest government is the promises made are concretely delivered.
Gullible ………… like you still believe in geothermal energy, enhancement of Roseau, new cruise pier and village. Take off your rose colored glasses. Get real.
You definitely need help. Only people who cannot analyze conflate everything into one big mix. The announcement was not made by the government of Dominica. It was made by American Airlines. It is available in publication here in the United States as coming from the airlines. there is no mention of the Dominican government. so there you are wrong.
Stop beating up yourself. it is ——- like you who keep messing up the opposition. I wish your devices could be confiscated from you. sakway –.
Oh wow! Not even a weekly flight but by weekly during Christmas season? So in other words twice a month? Stupes that’s a no confidence destination
bi weekly as in twice a week not twice a month. read carefully. actually look at the full release.
Hopefully, this route is successful for Dominica and American Airlines possibly leading to additional carriers with a similar fleet visiting our nature island.
If the price is above $300 tell AA come out there eh
Every other week or twice a week? Should be ideal for us coming from N America
Twice a week. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
When have they heard this before, do not believe it till you see AA 175 jets landing in Dominica. Would be great if it happened finally people would be able to go non stop from the US to Dominica in one day.
My brother, anytime I see your alias it reminds me of the promise that was made that the indigenous parrots will be repatriated from Germany to Dominica after they are restored to full health. Remember that promise?
This government lies about everything. They even lied on the National Birds. They were injured during the passage of Maria and the government had to seek medical attention for them in Germany (Permanent Secretary’s statement). Only the brainwashed and idiots believe this notoriously unscrupulous concoction of crooks.
Big news for Dominica. Now, can the country clean up and adapt? Get rid of trash. Eliminate much crime and begging. Provide facilities and services tourists want? Protect the Nature Island environment. Stop the racism?
Are you prepared to volunteer? After all, we are the architects of our own destruction. Let’s all get together and clean our DA.It’s more than a government problem.
If tax payers can be made to cough up $768 000per annum for Skerrit’s fairytale lifestyle,, why can’t the government invest in the cleanliness of the country?
Yes,,volunteerism is good but will not suffice. How many volunteers have the wherewithal to remove and dispose of all those derelict vehicles, building waste and white goods?
Strong laws must be put in place against illegal dumping and littering and must also be strictly enforced.