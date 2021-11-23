Dominica and China sign visa-waiver agreement

The Commonwealth of Dominica and the People’s of Republic of China signed an agreement for visa-free travel between the two countries on Monday 22.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit and His Excellency Lin Xianjiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of Dominica, signed the new protocols, which apply to Dominica passport-holders of all categories.

The visa-free agreement takes immediate effect.

Prime Minister Skerrit said the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption will enhance relations between China and Dominica.

“This clearly is a special dispensation and consideration, which China is granting especially in this pandemic period and so we are even more grateful for the signing of this agreement.

“These bilateral relations are entrenched in our recognition that there is but one China. And as we have said many times, Dominica will assist, where it can, in the peaceful reunification of China,” Mr. Skerrit commented.

China’s new Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Lin Xianjiang, presented his credentials to the President, His Excellency Charles A. Savarin, on Monday.

“We want to push our bilateral relations to new heights and to facilitate international travel between our two peoples. I wish, with this agreement coming into effect, that the bilateral relations can be heightened further, the people to people exchanges can be made closer and we can bring our friendship to a new level,” he said at the signing ceremony.

Dominica and China formally established diplomatic relations in March 2004.