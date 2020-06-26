Dominica and EU sign $32 million agreement for hurricane shelters in Jimmit and Castle Bruce

Dominica News Online - Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at 10:51 PM
The handing over for this multi-purpose emergency shelter at Layou was held recently

Dominica and the European Union (EU) have signed a $32 million agreement for the construction of two regional hurricane shelters.

One shelter will be located in Jimmit and the other in Castle Bruce.

“You will recall after Hurricane Maria the government announced that it was going to build regional hurricane shelters in the first instance and then focus on individual communities to enhance our preparedness and our safety during natural disasters,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said. “We are hoping that works can commence once we can ease the travel restrictions…”

He said the designs for a specialized hurricane shelter in the Kalinago Territory, to be jointly financed by the Government of Dominica and Caribbean Development Bank, have been completed.

“We are finalizing the issue of lands and once that is done we will proceed with the tender process so that we can commence construction on this,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated. “Then we shall be building a regional centre in the Grandbay area and also in Portsmouth as the next step as regional centres and also in the Wesley/Marigot area…”

