Dominica and other OECS schools to benefit from improved internet connectivity

Students from Dominica and other OECS countries are expected to benefit from an OECS-UNICEF initiative which aims to improve the reliability of internet access in all OECS schools. ‘ProjectConnect’ was successfully launched last month in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to launch Project Connect, the first pillar of a wider project which seeks to connect every school in the world to internet and every young person to information, opportunity and choice.

Project Connect aims to map every school and to provide real-time data on the quality of their internet connectivity.

A three-day workshop in Antigua at which the project was launched, brought together 21 Information and Communications Technology Managers from OECS Ministries of Education, Statisticians, and Geographic Information System (GIS) professionals from across the Eastern Caribbean.

Participants benefited from a training session focused on collecting, editing and disseminating spatial and internet connectivity data on schools through the use of open-source tools.

The data will be critical in developing an evidence-based strategy to provide all schools with fast and reliable internet access, as Head of OECS Education Development Management Unit, Sisera Simon, explained.