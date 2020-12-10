Dominica Association of Professional Engineers elects first female president

Dominica’s Chief Physical Planner, Dr. Genora Joseph, has become the first woman to hold the position of president of the Dominica Association of Professional Engineers (DAPE).

Dr. Joseph was elected to that position on November 26, 2020, as part of a new executive for the DAPE.

“This is indeed an accomplishment not just for her, but for young women and girls aspiring to become leaders in the technical field in Dominica,” the DAPE stated in a release about Dr. Joseph’s election.

The other members of the executive are Edmund Laville – Vice President, Nicole Laville – Secretary, Jefferson James – Treasurer and Wynyard Esprit and Jason Timothy as Committee members.

The Dominica Association of Professional Engineers (DAPE) is a non-profit organization for Dominican Engineers, student Engineers and by extension, Engineering technicians, who are practitioners of any one of the multiplicity of different Engineering disciplines.

Some of the targeted objectives of the DAPE are 1.to safeguard the life, health and welfare of the public by restricting the practice of Engineering to properly qualified persons, 2.to advance the status of the Engineering profession by the establishment and observance of high ethical and professional standards of conduct, the Code of Ethics and Guide to

Practice under the Code of Ethics in force forming part of this By-law, and to promote the advancement of the Engineering sciences and the proficiency, knowledge and skill of Professional Engineers.

The DAPE also seeks to advance and protect the interests of Professional Engineers and to co-operate and enter into mutually beneficial agreements with other associations, societies or institutions whose objectives are similar to those of the Association.

The Association says that foremost on the agenda of its new executive is garnering new membership and rekindling the flames of its current members and as such, is urging all Engineers within Dominica who are not registered Members of DAPE to formally join the organization.

Those interested are asked to email [email protected] to request an application form.

The DAPE is also encouraging current members to attend its annual general meeting (AGM) early in the New Year in order to enable DAPE to chart the course forward to the consensus of all Engineers.