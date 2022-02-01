Dominica awaits word from CARPHA on presence of Omicron Variant

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 4:36 PM
Dr. Irving McIntyre

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has said that the government is awaiting a response from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to determine whether the Omicron Variant of Covid-19 is present in Dominica.

“What happens normally when we get positive cases we send these positive cases to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Then CARPHA refers these cases to the University of the West Indies in Jamaica (Mona),” Dr. McIntyre stated in an interview with the media during a tour undertaken by the Prime Minister and other government ministers last week.

He said that’s where sequencing of the positive cases takes place and it is determined which variant is present.

“We are awaiting a response from CARPHA to find out whether it is Omicron or not,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “It is very likely that it could be, because obviously the rest of the Caribbean is impacted by Omicron…”

He added, “It is something we are waiting on, something we are monitoring and we will definitely keep you informed as the information comes along.”

Dr. McIntyre revealed that up to December 2021, all cases sent for sequencing came back as Delta.

As at Monday 31st January 2022 Dominica recorded 810 active Covid-19 cases and 51 Covid-related deaths.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 9387 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

While Prime Minisiter Skerrit has made it clear that he does not intend to make vaccination mandatory in Dominica, the government continues to pursue a very aggressive vaccination campaign in the fight against the dreaded virus.

1 Comment

  1. Roger Burnett
    February 1, 2022

    If only the government would pursue “very aggressive precautionary measures” in addition to – or as an option to – vaccination.

