Dominica-born, US-based medical doctor demands apology and amends from Astaphan, Titre and Kairi FM

Dominica-born, United States based medical doctor Dale Dangleben, through his lawyer Cara Shillingford, has sent a demand letter to the manager of Kairi FM, Daryl Titre and senior counsel Anthony Astaphan for what his lawyer says are “defamatory” comments aired on Kairi FM Heng programme by Daryl Titre and Anthony Astaphan SC.

In the letter dated September 12, 2019 and addressed to Kairi Fm, Astaphan and Titre, it states, “according to my instructions, on the 5th day of September 2019, you and Mr. Daryl Titre maliciously published the following false and defamatory statement about my client on the Kairi FM Heng talk show.”

Your words by their plain and ordinary meaning and by imputation meant that my client was guilty of dishonestly raising funds for Hurricane Maria relief through three GO FUND ME Accounts and failing to give a single cent to the people of Dominica.

“You therefore falsely accused my client of theft, obtaining property by deception and fraud which are all criminal offences under the Laws of Dominica.”

The letter continues, “Dr. Dangleben who has contributed so much of his time and efforts towards assisting the people of Dominica especially after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria is greatly aggrieved by your attack on his reputation. You are warned to immediately cease and desist from spreading false and defamatory rumours about my client.”

“We are demanding an immediate apology and retraction in words deemed acceptable by my client. Additionally, you are invited to make an appropriate offer of amends within seven days of receiving this letter. Should you fail to comply with this demand, legal proceedings will be commenced against you without further notice.”

To date, neither Astaphan, Titre nor the management of Kairi FM has commented on the demand.