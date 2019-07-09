Dominica Business Forum seeks pre-budget dialogue

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, July 9th, 2019
The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) Inc. has extended invitations to the Government of Dominica and to the parliamentary opposition, to hold separate dialogues with the private sector in advance of the 2019/2020 National Budget.

“With the impending general elections that are constitutionally due by May, 2020, the DBF Inc. recognizes the fact that a substantially new, or altogether new, administration, either a new-look Dominica Labour Party or an opposition replacement, will administer the 2019/2020 national budget and it is important that the private sector is apprised on the plans of those policy makers, as well as their expectations of the private sector in the third decade of the 21st century,” the DBF states in a release.

The proposed dialogue with the government is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday 10th July, 2019, but according to the DBF, final confirmation from the government is still pending. The dialogue with the parliamentary opposition has been confirmed for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday 11th July, 2019.

Both meetings will be held  at the Fort Young Hotel conference room and participation is open to operators and representatives of all private sector enterprises.

The DBF says it recognizes the lateness of this intervention but is convinced that such dialogues will be more appropriate if held immediately prior to the national budget presentation “because, at that eleventh hour, accommodations have a habit of being critically sought.”

“The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) Inc. looks forward to a progressive 2019/2020 national budget which reflects the economic and social realities of the Commonwealth of Dominica, an environment conducive to doing business, and an inclusive role for the private sector with job creation and profitable enterprises, as we enter the third decade of the 21st Century,” the release stated.

