Dominica Cancer Society receives donation of $5000

The Dominica Cancer Society (DCS) has received a financial contribution of $5000 from The Nature Island Communications Corporation (KAIRI FM).

CEO of the company, Frankie ‘Krazy T’ Bellot, presented the cheque to the President of the DCS, Yvonne Alexander, at a presentation ceremony held at the DCS meeting room at Goodwill on Friday.

The donation was made possible from the proceeds of the 3rd Annual Malkase – The Carnival Last Lap held on the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Saturday, 29th February 2020.

Bellot, who has been battling cancer, said he was very happy to be able to provide a financial contribution to the DCS.

“Kairi FM, Kairi sounds…we help people with cancer; that is my contribution,” he said.

He advised people that they should “stop stressing, stop complaining, life is what it is” since he believes all of that can contribute to cancer.

Bellot said he thanks God every day that he has been able to pay for his treatment.

Meantime, Alexander said the contribution will go towards the DCS Cancer Care fund to further assist persons affected by cancer.

She thanked the society for its contribution.

Alexander went on to say that the cancer society will continue to be a vehicle of hope, health and support for individuals who are affected by cancer.

She also advised individuals to live healthy lifestyles.

“Walk the talk of making healthy lifestyle choices,” Alexander stated. “Exercise; do something physical…do regular screenings so that anyone unfortunately who may be diagnosed will have the opportunity to be detected early, treated and survive.”

She said over the past financial year the society provided over $127,000 in support to individuals.