Dominica captures award for Best Talent at Caribbean Talented Teen 2019

Dominica’s reigning Miss Teen Dominica, Kyana Dyer, captured the award for Best Talent at the 2019 Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant.

Kersandra Edwards of St. Lucia was crowned this year’s Miss Caribbean Talented Teen.

2nd runner up is Miss USVI, while St. Maarten took 1st runner up.

Show organizers say that each contestant graced the stage beautifully and represented her country well.