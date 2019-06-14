Dominica celebrates World Blood Donor Day 2019

Dominica joins the rest the world today in celebrating World Blood Donor Day. This event serves to thank voluntary blood donors for the lifesaving gift of blood. It also raises awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to a safe and timely supply of blood.

This year’s theme is “Safe Blood for All”

Blood is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Blood is also vital for treating the wounded during emergencies of all kinds (natural disasters, accidents etc.) and has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and perinatal care. A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system

Blood Donation at the PMH

On average 1,200 donors per year give blood.

More men have given blood than women.

35-55 years is the age group most likely to have given blood

In observance of World Blood donor day, the Princess Margaret Hospital Laboratory Blood Bank will conduct a blood donor drive and open day at the Public Service Union Building from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

The Laboratory Blood Bank Princess Margaret Hospital, says a huge thank you to all the wonderful blood donors around Dominica – “you are our heroes.”

World Blood Donor Day was established in 2005. It is jointly coordinated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) and the International Federation of Blood Donor Organisations (IFODS).