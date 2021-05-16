Dominica certified for elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

Dominica is now certified as a country that has achieved the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission (EMTCT) of HIV and Syphilis.

The certification was made possible by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dominica joins four Caribbean territories, Anguilla, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Montserrat and 3 PAHO/WHO member states, Antigua & Barbuda, the Federation of St Kitts & Nevis and Cuba, having been the first country in the world to have been validated by the WHO in 2015.

“What we are celebrating here this evening is truly a remarkable achievement,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said while delivering remarks at a handing over ceremony held virtually on Friday.

He said eliminating Mother-to-Child transmission of HIV and syphilis as a public health concern requires the strengthening of primary prevention and treatment services for HIV and syphilis for pregnant women within an established and successful maternal, prenatal and child health services.

Dominica provides care and antiretroviral treatment to all HIV positive women after delivery, free of charge and , according to the prime minister, over the past 4 years, Dominica has been able to maintain 95% or more coverage of antenatal care and skilled attendance at birth.

“Ninety-five (95) percent or more coverage of HIV Syphilis screening of pregnant women, 95 percent or more coverage of HIV and Syphilis treatment in pregnant women,” Skerrit stated. “There have been no recorded cases of Mother-to-Child transmission of HIV and Syphilis in Dominica over the past 4 years.”

Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Carissa Etienne said Dominica’s country report was submitted to the Regional Evaluation Committee (REC) for review in November of 2019.

“The assessment work required by the REC was undertaken between February and June 2020…That is when the Covid-19 Pandemic had already begun its devastating march across the world,” she revealed.

The PAHO Director said the final report was submitted in August of 2020, report was approved in September 2020 and it was recommended to WHO that Dominica be awarded the Certification of Elimination.

Dr. Etienne congratulated the government of Dominica and the Ministry of Health for what she described as its unwavering commitment in providing the needed financial resources to have enabled the work of this initiative and encouraged the government to ensure that its achievement in that regard is sustained.

Dr. Etienne also encouraged all PAHO member-states to continue to expand their work on the elimination of infectious diseases and to strongly consider the addition of viral Hepatitis B as a candidate for elimination.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said his ministry is pleased with the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and Syphilis.

According to him, the ministry is aware of the need to maintain the elimination status when the re-evaluation is done in the next two years.

“The ministry will do all in its capacity to achieve this,” Dr. McIntyre stated.

To-date, the Caribbean is the only region in the America’s that has been certified by the World Organization in eliminating the Mother to Child transmission of HIV and Syphilis.