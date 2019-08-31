Dominica Chapter of Women in Maritime Association Caribbean launched

Women in the maritime industry in Dominica have come together to launch the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WiMAC) Dominica Chapter.

The launch was held at the Fort Young Hotel, on Friday, 30th August 2019.

WiMAC was initially launched in April 2015 under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) with a mandate to represent the interests of women in the maritime industry (nationally, regionally and internationally) to promote the continued education and training of women, advocating for gender equality, promoting the protection of the marine environment, safe and secure shipping and port operations.

President of WiMAC, Tamara Lowe stated at the launch that women are the most effective way to bring great benefit to communities and countries.

“Quoted from IMO [International Maritime Organization] there is ample evidence that ‘investing in women is the most effective way to lift communities, companies and even countries’. Countries with more gender equality have better economic growth, companies with more women leaders perform better as seen from a study published in 2007 called ‘The Bottom Line Corporate Performance and Women Representation on Boards’.”

She also added that peace agreements that include women are more durable and parliaments with more women enact more legislation on key social issues such as health, education, anti-discrimination and child support.

Lowe stated that WIMAC’S mission is to foster the development of participation of women in the maritime sector through the empowerment of women through capacity building, advocacy on issues affecting women and the industry, contributing to the development of responsive legislative and regulatory environment mentorship to facilitate career advancement, and professional well-being of women in the sector, among others.

WiMAC’s added that WIMAC Dominica goals for the year include, “establishing partnerships which will allow our members to visits prominent schools to promote the industry, empowering our women to take up more leadership roles…and developing a comprehensive communication strategy and action plan to future enhance WIMAC’S visibility and outreach mechanisms inclusive of social media and other web-based technologies.”

Gloria Tavernier is the Vice President of WiMAC Dominica. She said the organization will inspire and empower women and promote gender diversity in Dominica.

“The women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WiMAC) Dominica Chapter being launched today will create a network to inspire, engage, educate and empower women working in the Maritime Industry in Dominica and the region,” Tavernier said.

“Women in maritime all over the world and especially in Dominica over the years and up to today, have proven to be innovative, reliable, responsible and accountable in fulfilling their role,” said the WiMAC Vice President. Our dedication and commitment to being an effective and efficient organization will be evident in our vision for our members to the advance in the local, regional and international maritime sector and to promote gender diversity as an essential and value-adding component of maritime development.”

Tavernier said they will create more awareness of WiMAC and encourages many young women to consider the maritime industry as an interesting career opportunity.

Other participating Caribbean countries in WiMAC include St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

The other members of THe WiMAC Dominica board are: Julia Joseph -Treasurer, Tamica Bedneau – Secretary, Bethude Azille – National Liason/Member at Large and Melissa Morgan – Member at Large.