Dominica considering changes to PCR testing protocol before people arrive on the island

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Dominica plans to change the protocol for PCR testing as done in other Caribbean countries before people arrive in the country.

As it is now, the protocol requires travelers to the country to have the PCR test done between 24 to 72 hours before arrival in Dominica.

“We recognize that this has been a challenge for many travelers because you have to wait, I believe, about five (5) days or so to get the test results,” the Prime Minister said. “Now can you imagine in Dominica you get it the same day and in these big countries you have to wait for five (5) days to get it or seven (7) days to get it.”

He said his government recognizes that this is posing a challenge to many Dominicans coming back home.

Discussions are taking place at the Ministry of Health, the prime minister said, on whether to extend the waiting period to 7 days prior to arrival in Dominica.

“It’s not a decision yet; we have had discussions at the Ministry of Health level. Once those recommendations come to me, I will be in a position and cabinet will be in a position, to take action on this,” Skerrit stated.

He said as of now, the protocol for 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival remains in effect.

“The other countries in the Caribbean have moved to 7 days and 5 days and Dominica is looking at doing likewise, but no decision has been taken,” the prime minister stated.