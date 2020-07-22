Dominica considering changes to PCR testing protocol before people arrive on the island

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Dominica plans to change the protocol for PCR testing as done in other Caribbean countries before people arrive in the country.
As it is now, the protocol requires travelers to the country to have the PCR test done between 24 to 72 hours before arrival in Dominica.
“We recognize that this has been a challenge for many travelers because you have to wait, I believe, about five (5) days or so to get the test results,” the Prime Minister said. “Now can you imagine in Dominica you get it the same day and in these big countries you have to wait for five (5) days to get it or seven (7) days to get it.”
He said his government recognizes that this is posing a challenge to many Dominicans coming back home.
Discussions are taking place at the Ministry of Health, the prime minister said, on whether to extend the waiting period to 7 days prior to arrival in Dominica.
“It’s not a decision yet; we have had discussions at the Ministry of Health level. Once those recommendations come to me, I will be in a position and cabinet will be in a position, to take action on this,” Skerrit stated.
He said as of now, the protocol for 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival remains in effect.
“The other countries in the Caribbean have moved to 7 days and 5 days and Dominica is looking at doing likewise, but no decision has been taken,” the prime minister stated.
11 Comments
I want to be home with my people this Christmas 2020. So I can only pray that this Dragon called Corvid-19, which we have been fighting against, will be defeated and gone to its perishing place; never to return.
O Father God of Heaven and Earth, let this be Your Will, I ask of You, on behalf of others like me. Receive my request in the name of Your Christ, Your Person of Love, You Son in the flesh, His name is Jesus! Amen!
Garcon allyou need to talk to WHO and tell them dat doesn’t make no sense for people to test that way,,,
So what people have to do between that time they wait for their results and come to Dominica, go hide under some rock somewhere do flight charter???
To travel to Dominica with the amount of stops and transit points somebody have to take before they reach Dominica makes this testing a big Joke!!!
So this is the scenario: Somebody staying in New York coming to Dominica within the 24 to 72 hours after they test they have to take transit back to their house, next day they must get on transit system back and forth to work and do that for the next 3 days cause that’s the 72 hours is,,,
Then they get on a flight from JFK before they reach DOM,,,
Allyou know how much bump and touch and interact with people they gonna have to do between that time they tested to that time they reach DOM???
Allyou need to really think about this as it doesn’t make no sense for all…
@Non Align…….In the BVI persons wishing to travel will have to take their test a minimum of 10 days before the time the result is needed.
https://bvinews.com/bvihsa-providing-pre-travel-covid-19-testing-service-for-a-fee/
“Now can you imagine in Dominica you get it the same day and in these big countries you have to wait for five (5) days to get it or seven (7) days to get it.” Said PM.
It’s alright to lie and fool the blinds during an election campaign. But to lie and try to fool people about covid-19 test and try to give the impression that you are better than those big countries to me is a crime against humanity and conscience. Here is a little insight below:
Molecular test: Also called a PCR test, this diagnostic test detects genetic material of the COVID-19 virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). A health care worker collects fluid from a nasal or throat swab or, less often, from saliva. Results may be available in minutes if analyzed on-site or in a few days if sent to an outside lab. Molecular tests are considered very accurate when properly performed by a health care professional, but the rapid test appears to miss some infections.
“the Prime Minister saidNow can you imagine in Dominica you get it the same day and in these big countries you have to wait for five (5) days to get it or seven (7) days to get it.”
Why is Skerrit so deceptive and miss leading? Skerrit, what did you, your government and Dominica do to have a test kit that delivers covid-19 results the same day? Did you make it and those big countries can’t make it? Were they made for you and no one else can get it? Did you buy it and those big countries can’t buy it? PM first thing I would say is, if your friend China designed a car would you not expect them to also design rapid test kits and give to their distributors or mechanics? PM those big countries have millions of people where as Dominica might not even have 65k people. Don’t you think those big countries have test kits that delivers results within 15 minutes but they are not for the public because of population. So stop fooling people like kid on the block, Evilzabeth and others man
@satan is a liar, you must learn to read and understand, likewise those who gave you thumbs up. The PM never said Dominica has testing results in 24 hours. They’re trying to get it to be that way. Hence, the imagine part. Geez, you’re annoying
@English teacher how do you explain this in English:
“Now can you imagine in Dominica you get it (the test)the same day and in these big countries you have to wait for five (5) days to get it (the test) or seven (7) days to get it.”
I sure wouldn’t attend your English class even if it was free. Enjoy this little nursery rhyme below:
https://youtu.be/h1U0sWcNNIQ
@”Non align” & “Satan is a liar”, I perceive that the true name for you two is Francisco Dodds Telemaque; my perceptions are always true. I have caught that man writing under different names several other names times, I have no doubt about this.
The writing in both comments is the writing attitude of that man; always claiming that PM Skerrit is lying, while he is the father of lies–he also lies about not using other names for his comments here–I know that too!
So, then “Non align” “Satan is a liar” and “Telemaque”–the three of you in one, your obsession with the Prime Minister of Dominica will go to your grave with you, but he will leave with the exaltation of God for being a man of Love. You can never earn his place in Eternity; and I am bold to say that us true, so be worried about that truth.
That 5 to 7 day waiting period in strictly an American thing. As far as I know that is not the case in any major developed country.
But then again, how many tests are being performed in DA in a daily basis?
And they call us third world! Heavenly Father thank you for holding this land in your palms!
You are so blind and easily FOOLED boy. You can’t even see Skerrit is misleading Dominicans man? Please enjoy this little nursery rhyme
https://youtu.be/h1U0sWcNNIQ