Dominica will finally receive Hurricane Maria concert money after two years

Dominicans affected by Hurricane Maria will finally receive the funds generated from a relief concert, approximately two years after the event.

On October 29th a concert dubbed Caribbean Strong was held to raise funds for Dominica and also Barbuda, but the organizers apparently had some difficulty in delivering the money.

The Chairman of the Dominica Antigua Relief Fund (DARF), Darwin Telemaque, said the first payout will possibly be made next week.

He made those comments to OBSERVER Radio after Prime Minister Gaston Browne demanded that the funds be paid out.

“We will be giving the money for Barbuda to the Barbuda Council, and we will be giving the money for Dominica to the Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge. We could see that happening as early as Monday on the Barbuda end,” he said.

Additionally, he said fifty percent of whatever is in the Scotia Bank account, as per the auditor’s statement, will go to Barbuda and fifty percent will go to Dominica.

Telemaque explained the challenges that the organization faced in getting the auditor’s report. He provided a timeline from the conception of the concert to the delivery of the auditor’s report a few weeks ago.

The DARF chairman said that once the concert was over, the members met with BDO – the firm that had agreed to complete an audit of the entire event at no charge.

He reported that they gave BDO everything they asked for, and a month later, Cecile Hill, a member of DARF’s finance committee, “was sure and clear that the BDO partner had everything that she needed to conclude her audit report.”

But months later, still, the audit report was not forthcoming.

“It just kept lingering on and on and on. So, it was just a continuous stalling and she finally, just about a couple of weeks ago, provided us with the final report which shows the revenues, the expenditures and the balance that should be in the bank account (which is in the bank as well),” Telemaque stated.

Regrettably, the Chairman agreed, it took too long but he explained that DARF didn’t think it fair to go the legal route since the service was being conducted free of charge.

Telemaque hopes that the negative publicity brought on by the almost two-year wait for the auditor’s report does not influence the trust and integrity that volunteers have given to DARF over the years.