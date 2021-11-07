UPDATE: Dominica Diabetes Association focuses on diabetic footcare in month-long programme of activities

Dominica Diabetes Association (DOMDA) will present a series of virtual events throughout November in recognition of World Diabetes Day and Diabetic Foot Awareness week, which are observed on 14

th November and 7-14 November respectively.

DOMDA is pleased to bring a month-long series of webinars and radio discussions to Dominican listeners. In observing both World Diabetes Day and Diabetic Foot Awareness week, the combined event will take on the theme ‘Access to Reasonable Diabetic Foot Care…If not now… when?’

The sessions are educational and designed to promote healthy living, general diabetes care with an emphasis on footcare, and target medical, nursing, and other health care professionals as well as people living with diabetes, their careers, and the general public.

DBS Radio Talking Point date to be announced

• RADIO DISCUSSION: Family Nurse Practitioners Ms. Priscilla Prevost and Ms. Rebecca Eusebe along with Ms. Marvlyn Birmingham join Talking Point on DBS Radio to discuss caring for your feet – selfcare basics. Suitable for all listeners.

Tuesday 9th, November at 6:00 pm

• WEBINAR: Presenters from D-Foot International Faculty (North America and Caribbean Region) discuss ‘Global Action Against Preventable Amputations: The highs and lows of two feet and ten toes – the value of limb salvage’. Open to medical, nursing, and health personnel.

Thursday 11th November at 5:30 pm

• WEBINAR: Podiatrist, Mr. Michael Belle, discusses caring for your feet – selfcare basics. Perfect for people living with diabetes, their home caregivers, and the general public.

Monday 22nd November at 6:00 pm

• WEBINAR: The Director of Primary Health Care Services, Dr. Laura Esprit, discusses diabetic footcare with emphasis on wound prevention and management in a webinar event for medical, nursing, and general health staff.

Approximately 15-25% of diabetics experience foot complications such as ulcers and infections throughout their life. If left untreated, these otherwise manageable conditions can result in amputation. Daily care can prevent serious foot complications from arising, and lead to a better quality of life for people living with diabetes.

DOMDA Executive member, Marvlyn Birmingham, discusses the importance of elevating World Diabetes Day and promoting open and healthy discussion regarding diabetic foot health.

“Research has shown that 85% of diabetes-related lower limb amputations are preventable. However, prevention requires access to effective health services, including educating patients of the simple things they can do daily to prevent or detect conditions which could lead to ulcers and amputations,” she said.

“We’re excited to present a range of virtual events hosted by local and regional professionals in the field of diabetic footcare to help increase awareness for this cause and promote happy and healthy living for all Dominicans and diabetics globally.”

Tickets to the webinar events are free and available via registration. Visit the DOMDA Facebook page for more updates regarding upcoming events: www.facebook.com/dominicadiabetes