Dominica Diabetes Association focuses on student education on World Diabetes Day

The Dominica Diabetes Association (DDA), is observing World Diabetes Day today by focusing on educating the students of the St. Lukes Primary School.

Secretary of the Dominica Diabetes Association (DDA), Fr. Reginald LaFleur said the Dominica Diabetes Association is concerned about what is known as ‘childhood obesity’ which is a major factor with regard to the development of diabetes in the future.

“We are trying to educate the children at the school, to teach them about eating right, being healthy, and exercising,” LaFleur said. “At St. Lukes school there is already a policy whereby they don’t bring any juice to school; they only bring water. We call it water Wednesday and then fruit Friday – on a Friday, they bring fruits.”

He said at the school, they’re also showcasing various food items which provide their sugar content.

Meantime, LaFleur explained that diabetes is a disease which occurs when the pancreas does not produce any, or very little, insulin which is needed to help your body store and use the sugar and fat that a person consumes.

“There are two types of diabetes: diabetes type one which occurs because the insulin-producing cells are damaged and people with type two diabetes [which is the most common], produce insulin, however, the amount that is produced is either not enough or does not work properly.”

He said a third type of diabetes is called gestational diabetes which occurs during pregnancy.

LaFleur added that symptoms include an increase in thirstiness, increase in hunger and frequent urination and some of the risk factors are mainly associated with family history, being overweight, and hypertension.

He said diabetes has increased over the years and advised Dominicans to try their best to remain healthy by being more conscious of what they eat, how they live and to make regular visits to the doctor’s office.

The theme for World Diabetes Day is “Diabetes and the Family.”