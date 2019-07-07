Dominica disaster preparedness group launched in Canada

Dominica diaspora disaster preparedness group SAFE-D (Canada) was launched on Saturday, July 6, 2019

A new disaster preparedness and relief group formed by Dominicans living in Canada, the Security Awareness for Emergencies in Dominica group, SAFE-D (Canada), is to be launched on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Canadian Forces Dennison Armory, 1 Yukon Lane, Toronto (Allen Road & Sheppard) Canada.

SAFE-D (Canada) was formed to support the Commonwealth of Dominica in the event of any major National Emergency arising from natural or man-made disasters. SAFE-D (Canada) has the exclusive purview of disaster preparedness, relief and response activities between the Dominica-Canadian diaspora and Dominica.

SAFE-D (Canada)’s Executive Director, Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica (Canada), Frances Delsol, says the new group has several goals.

“SAFE-D (Canada) has a mission with various objectives: To provide immediate aid to alleviate the impact of natural or other disasters in Dominica; to work in partnership with the Government of Dominica and the Office of Disaster Management in Dominica; to identify crucial needs in the aftermath of disasters; to take a proactive approach to disaster preparedness activities ahead of the hurricane season; and to mobilize the diaspora and partners to provide immediate aid to Dominica in the event of a disaster,” Delsol explains.

She adds that the group will also collect relief supplies and donations on Dominica’s behalf.

SAFE-D (Canada) will work with other disaster-focused partner agencies such as Global Medic, Caribbean North Charities Foundation, and Canadian Caribbean Disaster Relief Action among others, who can share resources to assist the Commonwealth of Dominica.