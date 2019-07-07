Dominica disaster preparedness group launched in Canada

Dominica News Online - Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at 2:41 PM
Executive Director of SAFE-D (Canada) Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica in Canada Frances Delsol

Dominica diaspora disaster preparedness group SAFE-D (Canada) was launched on Saturday, July 6, 2019

A new disaster preparedness and relief group formed by Dominicans living in Canada, the Security Awareness for Emergencies in Dominica group, SAFE-D (Canada), is to be launched on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Canadian Forces Dennison Armory, 1 Yukon Lane, Toronto (Allen Road & Sheppard) Canada.

SAFE-D (Canada) was formed to support the Commonwealth of Dominica in the event of any major National Emergency arising from natural or man-made disasters. SAFE-D (Canada) has the exclusive purview of disaster preparedness, relief and response activities between the Dominica-Canadian diaspora and Dominica.

SAFE-D (Canada)’s Executive Director, Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica (Canada), Frances Delsol, says the new group has several goals.

“SAFE-D (Canada) has a mission with various objectives: To provide immediate aid to alleviate the impact of natural or other disasters in Dominica; to work in partnership with the Government of Dominica and the Office of Disaster Management in Dominica; to identify crucial needs in the aftermath of disasters; to take a proactive approach to disaster preparedness activities ahead of the hurricane season; and to mobilize the diaspora and partners to provide immediate aid to Dominica in the event of a disaster,” Delsol explains.

She adds that the group will also collect relief supplies and donations on Dominica’s behalf.

SAFE-D (Canada) will work with other disaster-focused partner agencies such as Global Medic, Caribbean North Charities Foundation, and Canadian Caribbean Disaster Relief Action among others, who can share resources to assist the Commonwealth of Dominica.

 

Executive Director of SAFE-D (Canada) Frances Delsol introduces some of the members of the new group: (l-r) Hetty Lawrence, Lucia Stewart, Andria Lawrence, Newton Francis, Jacqueve Colaire and Ursula Fontaine
Left to right- Harry Harahk (Caribbean North Charities Foundation, Francine Harris (Dominica Convent High School Alumni Association), Bishop Thomas Parillon, Jerry Grymek – Discover Dominica, Pam Harahk (Caribbean North Charities Foundation), Apostle Lovelace St.John, Gideon Exeter (Canadian Caribbean Disaster Relief Action), and Frances Delsol Executive Director of SAFE-D (Canada).

