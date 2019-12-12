Dominica elections: Pastor advises angry Dominicans to leave vengeance to God

Radio talk show host, Pastor Randy Rodney, is advising Dominicans who are angry and hurt as a result of the outcome of the December 6 General Elections, to not let their anger take control but instead, have a conversation with God.

Many supporters of the opposition United Workers Party have expressed disappointment and anger following the results of the elections and at the heart of their discontent, is the belief that the results were influenced by the influx of overseas-based Dominicans brought to Dominica by the Dominica Labour Party, to vote illegally at the polls.

Rodney agrees and said on a radio programme on Q95FM that the elections, which saw the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) re-elected to office by an 18-3 majority over the United Workers Party (UWP), were not free and fair.

“I don’t mind you paid your own tickets and come down for yourself. That is unjust,” Rodney said referring to accusations levelled at the DLP that they paid for large numbers of Dominicans to travel from overseas to vote for the DLP.

“You are not governed on what’s happening here,” Rodney declared, speaking to the overseas-based voters, “you don’t pay VAT, you don’t pay license…you all are not nice.”

The pastor, who is also the president of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches (DAEC), said many Dominicans left Dominica after Hurricane Maria and have not returned.

“You know why? because there was nothing here for them…,” Rodney stated. “Many more will leave, because you cannot live your lives on NEP [National Employment Programme].”

He believes that the country will continue to lose its best resources, including nurses and doctors.

“We will lose them from the bottom and we will lose them from the top,” he said.

Meantime, Rodney, who hosts the popular religious programme Kingdom Connection on Q95, told supporters of the United Workers Party (UWP) that while they have a right to be angry, there are somethings their anger cannot help.

“To those of you who are angry and hurt, there are some things that your anger cannot help,” he said. “If you keep that hurt going, you will end up hurting yourself and sometimes, you will hurt the people around you.”

He encouraged those concerned, to “tell God how you feel and let him have a conversation with you,” adding, “he has had a few with me and he reminded me, don’t take vengeance on anybody else, he will do it.”

Rodney said God reminded him that every rope has an end.

“He reminded me that the wicked would come to their desired end,” he remarked. “He reminded me that God is always looking over his people.”

Said the pastor, “You too need to find your peace, and your peace is, you did your best. You did everything you could do…”