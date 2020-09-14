Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program will expand business, create new jobs – PM Skerrit

The Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program which is expected to be launched later this year, will expand business activity and create new jobs, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
“Under the programme foreign investors who start a small business or invest in an existing business would be granted residence status,” Skerrit said during his Anou Palay programme. “The overall objective of this program is to widen Dominica’s economic base by expanding business activity and creating new jobs.”
He said his government was moving forward with this initiative “at a time when we must source new and creative ways to generate revenue and boost economic activity owing to the adverse impact on economies worldwide.”
Managing Partner of Advance Global Partners, Kenny Green who chairs the committee which is responsible for the program, said the initiative is not the same as the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.
“It is by all effects a residence permit which is granted after qualification through investment in a local business, or in a startup or a joint venture in Dominica,” Green explained. “There has to be a qualification period to which it leads to naturalization after a period of two years…In many ways it’s what the industry called an RCI, a Residence By Investment.”
Green explained further that CBI programs make no demand on applicants for residency, “so that is one of the reasons for their popularity.”
He said there are many different CBI programs in the world – over 40, therefore, the fundamental difference is that, as an RBI the entrepreneurial visa requires that the applicant spend substantial time in Dominica, 90 days of each calendar year.
“And that, like other RBIs, means that the applicant has to become a resident here, has to become a consumer here, has to become lodged here and that has a totally different impact,” Green stated. “It’s a different requirement, a totally different impact and a different client as well.”
@Gucci, l am glad you did take your 10 dollars and run you are no good to yourself or anyone else for that matter teeway 🏃♂️😂😂
There is a reason why former minister of education in his parting remarks called Skerritt and Asssssssessments. After 20 years of destruction you put the economic citizenship in a night gown and you call it creative and innovative. What investment opportunities exists that AID bank and National bank are failing to capitalize on that an investors out there are seeing. Peta St Jean was absolutely right. Dominica is indeed ran by an Assssistant.
Why don’t you guys get a better way to RAISE money.
Stop taking the LAZY and EASY way out. You are SELLING the BIRTHRIGHT of the youth away.
Dominicans are already second-class in their own land. At this rate, in 10 more years Dominicans will be 4th class in their own land.
No proper ports for arrivals or departure of goods or people, most roads that an articulated vehicle cannot travel on, one lane bridges, electricity that goes out all the time, water supply that is continually interrupted, a bureaucracy that has its head up its a–, and you expect genuine intelligent investors to bring their money here? No, only the crooks will come and hide what they have to hide. Par for the course, shi–y business as usual.
What about the local small business owner? If I am an investor, I would want to look at the successes of the local small businesses before I would do any such investment. Why would I come from overseas to invest in a country that is reluctant to provide adequate infrastructure for promoting the growth of small businesses. This government needs to seriously look at supporting and growing its local businesses, before looking for “pie-in-the sky” outside investors. Take for example the so-called small business loan instrument from AID bank. Not many legitimate small businesses have received any assistance. I know of a registered, legitimate business that made an application for this loan more than 2 months ago, and has so far not received anything. Not a no, not a yes. 2+ months to process a loan? And with this kind of lackadaisical attitude, you expect Legitimate investors to participate in your economy? Only the shadow figures will be involved with this scheme.
If a foreigner makes a calculation that this program is cheaper than the CBI, they may choose that route to obtaining citizenship in 2 years. So a small business gets the benefit of the monetary injection and the foreigner gets a cheaper passport. A win win.
On purely business basis, I would be hard-pressed to invest in a small business in Dominica for the simple reason that few of them keep books. They literally don’t know how much money they are making or losing. No serious investor buys into business blindly unless they see an opportunity and buys a controlling interest in the company.
This program might work to the extent that local businesses get more money to invest and the foreigners get a cheap passport after two years. Perhaps that is what was intended. I am not sure about the residency part.
Most of you guys so-called Workers clowns and followers are all frat talking and shirt lifters you people can’t manage your own homes boyfriends, girlfriends, wife and children if any because most of you guys still leaving at home even though you all are 40 going on to 50 yet you comes on this forum to give Pm Skerrit maypee hours after hours how to run the country, you people should take a good look at yourselves in a dark room before you start criticizing other people with your lies and stupid arrogant madness, some people spend lots of time on this forum insulting prime minister Skerrit, and if I or anyone else criticize their opinions they would start crying to DNO and complaining very sad people snowflakes low down life!!!
All these comments are lack of substance. All want to hide behind Dominica rather than protect Dominica. In short the PM is saying, if you are competent and have the CAPITAL,THE PLACE IS YOURS otherwise, he will bring in people with capital to develop the country on your behalf. Get a loan and open your own business. I get, I take, give me. These do not exists.
““There has to be a qualification period to which it leads to naturalization after a period of two years.” I’m curious as to how this will work. the constitution of Dominica makes no provision for residency status or such short cuts to citizenship. Looks to me like a plot to import a new kind of voter.
Chinese buy out businesses in Roseau…..some local wannabe papas buying all little corner it have in de city.
Now foreign investors coming to get a slice of de cake before it spoil
Skerrit say dem investors will provide employment….. of course de investors will be carefully selected…. and they must be selective in who they employ.
All efforts by Skerrit is to stay in power, after 20 years of DLP Dominicans are more dependent.
I watching to see de numbers and track record of these investors….we don’t expect de investors to be from the US nor EU with Skerrit negotiating skills. De movie has been played before.
Skerrit negotiating skills have yet to bring a new medical school to replace ROSS
don’t be fooled!!!!
Even bigger steps are required in the Caribbean Basin, NOW. We are at the cusp moment to find ways to survive this new reality affecting the entire world. Investors, scientists, doctors, learned people across the board and in richer countries need to work in collaboration with middle- and low-income countries, islands to figure out how to help each other in a fair and meaningful way to overcome this global disaster that has pushed and pushing folks backwards by decades. Health too is a major concern. It is a time to drop one’s selfish britches or go back to the eighteenth century lifestyles and survival all alone. Who wants dat?
I am curious to know how many requests the government receives a year from people seeking residency in Dominica?
The CBI was popular because one did not have to even set foot on the island to gain citizenship.
Dominica has always been a net exporter of its population. What has changed to make it attractive to potential new residents?
I believe it is safe to say that Dominica isn’t conducive for small business, in almost all parts of the world, the pillar of commerce lies in small business, but before we ask foreigners to come and invest, we must first structure our infrastructure, and remove all the political red tape, let’s try to give the local a chance, help them enhance their business plan, advise them about their weakness, keep training seminars to point them towards growth and development, ensure that our small businesses are growing and becoming independent, then we can go out and attract foreigners to partner with us, shifting our small business from local to international. It’s like the old saying we must creep before we walk. So many small businesses are closing down, you should take a look at that before asking people to come and invest. Are we not tired of failure, we should attract investors, not beg them to come, let them see that we have something to offer and we are standing firm and solid.
This I believe does not make any sense.
All this inept PM/Finance minister should do is take a % of the CBI funds and make it available for Dominican entrepreneurs, Start ups and existing businesses that needs financing to create sustainable jobs.
An important question:: What are the finders fees for this new program to Mr. Green and his company….Sucking the blood of a poor nation.
If these foreigners what to invest let them do so on the merit of the economical environment.
Skerrit full of sh.. the CBI is a pathway to investment (The Citizen By Investment)meaning you buy a citizenship and you get to invest in the country there’s no need for some other BS like entrepreneurship by investment that’s another scam to rob the country even more.Another set ah bobol to put more money in his pocket.
If de government continue it’s business as usual approach I don’t think that this will make a difference in our economy……. these “foreign investors” must play by Skerrit book.
I see this as one of Skerrit tentacles….. and de head was hand picked by Skerrit as well.
Hiring will be well planned by de dlp. Former NEP workers who are now unemployed will get a door to knock on…..then Skerrit will say employment is being created….. these “investors” will get awards during independence to.
De push for local small business gone….I never imagined that bars, barber shops and nail salon could drive our small business…. that’s all Skerrit encourage.
We going down slowly
Foreign investors coming to give us work.
Thank you Mr Grin and Mr Scare-rit. I know the investors are on their way. I saw them on a pwee pwee just outside Cabrits while i was fishing for my lunch. A baygas sea bird drop some sh.. on my head and say is possie they, the RBIs, stopping first.
chi-chi the conman at it again! This con always comes up with some foolery to the ignorant, naive passive people! The promises made by selling passports hasn’t worked, he’s now coming up with another mouthful of lies in a time of crisis when travel is restricted and businesses failing because of a virus. What a con in a fools paradise!!!
“The Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program.”
Each time that Dominica Mountain Chicken Crapaud Mentality Roosevelt Skerrit has nothing to do or say; he gets up running his mouth, talking fart!
Here he is talking fart about Entrepreneurship, and visa program; we read that stupid comment before on DNO; how many foreigners has he attract thus far, not one, but his lying self.
Entrepreneurship means a person with the capacity and willingness to develop, organize and manage a business venture; taking risks in which they could lost their total initial investment!
So, from where some young or older person for the first time will go to a place like Dominica to invest money because of Roosevelt blowing in the wind fart?
Who the hell want visa to go to Dominica?
A visa, is simply an endorsement made on a passport by an authorities denoting that it has been examined and that the bearer may proceed.
You know talking fart to fool your supporters, and gullible people will…
You Roosevelt does not have any conscience, for all the years you are prime minister of Dominica, you cannot count on one hand a single sustainable job you produced in the country.
You cannot point your finger at one single person on the island and say: here is the progress this person has made since employed in his/her job on account of one job that I created: “Roosevelt Skerrit Created.”
Nevertheless; the devastation and aftermath of the business such as Ross University School of Medicine; Colgate Palmolive you Roosevelt Chased from the country stands visible that by the time a baby born today will see the devastation, and asks their parent; what caused that?
The answer will be there is a man in our country, who cares for no one except himself; passport salesmen and women, and the foreigners he gave millions of dollars to, claimed to build hotel.
The child will asks how come all the politicians are so rich and we poor?
Parents answer:”
He …………..Dominica money!”
To A girl and RandyX
Your frustration, ire and disappointment with the Dominican people is quite understandable. I, too, sometimes think that those of us who are trying to shed light on this nocturnal regime that our efforts are like seeds falling on barren soil.
However, throwing our hands in the air and acquiescing to Skerrit’s shenanigans is not a viable option. Remember this. Some of us take a longer time to see the light, as all don’t see it at the same time. Circumstances change as nothing remains the same forever. It’s inevitable that one day Skerrit and his Cabinet of frenzied gluttons and enablers’ rape of the country’s resources will come to a screeching halt. Trust me! God doesn’t like ugly.
Foreigners First, Dominicans One-After-Last in their own country.
Yes i. Laaaaaaabbbbboouuuuuuuurrrrrrrrrrrrrr……………….
Laaaaabbbbboooouuuuuurrrrrr………………….
Laaabbbboouuurrrrrrrrrrrrr…………………
Aye what about the investors dem that was going to open a new university on the Ross campus? Aye DNO, what your journalists dem found about that university?
What about dem investors that Skerrit said were ‘flocking’ to Dominica after Maria?
Reminder – https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/pm-skerrit-says-investors-flocking-to-dominica-after-maria/
I’m becoming increasingly convinced that a number of these Caribbean leaders are reading & utilizing the same playbook on how to weaken the will of the masses to resist & then delude them.
@ Chanel one, invest in Dominica to keep the foreigners out. If you can’t do that remain silent.
Ibo, you must not have very much to do except spill out negative vibes. Get a life and try offering something constructive for a change. Somethings need to be spelled out like the ridiculous $64,000.00 rent but you never offer anything positive. Is the government all bad?
Dominica in no way can be considered a poor country. You write about starvation. Have you not seen the amount of vehicles on the island? Back in the day, there were only a few hundred vehicles. There are thousands today and coming in by the shipload monthly. Definitely not signs of a country that’s starving.
I am not a supporter of any party but please write something uplifting once in a while to give Dominicans hope.
We must stop relying on others. Dominica entrepreneurship should be homegrown, not imported.
I’d agree that we shouldn’t rely on others if we were talking about a handout, but we’re not. Dominica has benefited from previous generations of immigrant entrepreneurs, and can again. That doesn’t diminish the importance of encouraging entrepreneurship amongst today’s Dominicans, but the two aren’t at all mutually exclusive.
I agree, in the past Dominica has benefited from previous generations of immigrant entrepreneurs but in more recent times we have sent thousands of Dominican students away to college to acquire the business skills that we are now seeking to import under the Entrepreneurship Visa Program.
What we lack are practical skills, creative thinking and self confidence.
As an aside, I feel strongly that taxpayers shouldn’t fund students going abroad when so few return. By doing that we’re literally paying good money to weaken the nation for the future. It’s literally worse than throwing money away.
@Roger Burnett – Exactly; when I hear the difficulties that local companies such as those in the manufacturing center encounter in Dominica, I ask myself what madness is it that possesses black people when one puts them in leadership positions over their fellow black people.
I’m left to wonder whether it’s a deliberate plan by certain leaders in the region to manipulate the opinions of the masses in the direction that we cannot develop our own local entrepreneurial will & resources to venture into new & creative industries and hence everything significant must come from foreigners?
Where are our indigenous Research & Development facilities to investigate…, experiment.., invent…?
Almost everything is a kowtowing to foreigners….”come and help us………come and build road for us………come and build house for us…….”
# Professional beggars in business suits
Stteeeuuuuuuuppppppppppsssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Roger, I am sure you know Roosevelt is talking bull; you recognized what entrepreneurship entails.
The reason Roosevelt is piping so much fart is because he does not know the meaning of the term entrepreneurship, nor does he know the meaning of the word visa program.
Now this man is the most corrupted person the world has know thus far, he sells millions of Dominica Passports which they called “Citizenship By Investment Program.
In U.S terms here is the definition of that.Citizenship by investment is a process whereby wealthy individuals can obtain a second citizenship extremely quickly in exchange for an investment in a country.
These so-called “economic citizenship” are largely valuable to three types of people, I’ll not detail that for lack of writing space.
Simple if that’s what the program serves, by now there should be thousands of rich foreigners invested in Dominica. The crap he is talking is nothing than a fraud!
Roosevelt is talking about one of the same which is…
OPening a can of worms he has not anticipated. Is now man will abuse Dominica. Now all people will say is they investing in Dominica and they have a visa. Easy paper work to falsify records and statements and boom. Now what about cases where investors and business owners have disputes and go their separate ways? Will customs be checking with every supposed invested business to determine whether the foreigners coming in are in fact investing in their businesses? We cannto continue to simple sell ourselves short just to chase a few meager dollars. Serious investors will not need any investors visa. That will not determine whether they invest here or not.
the PM solution to economic crisis is to look to the foreigners, as everything else that is being done in Dominica by this weak ruling class. empower the population we are just as capable as anyone from outside, put the resources into the locals…smh how could our people support this administration, who has proven to be against the people?
@Original, lots of people like you have great big mouth with bad breath talking crap on this forum DNO and Facebook big ideas but no front, if Mr Skerrit had to depend on people like you lots so-called Workers blue – belly-boom-boom flies nothing would be done in Dominica, what I am saying to you Ibo France, and others whenever my Prime minister Skerrit goes out looking to improve our Dominica keep your dam mouth shut you all are snowflakes weak and dead woods!! Another thing I have said before I do not care about like or dislike it means nothing to me as long as I get my point across.
Another Dominican singing praises to his master for his Dinner or a hand out
Hes a real Uncle Tom in truth
Mr. Skerrit is certainly endeavoring to lure the people’s minds from the plethora of negative issues bedeviling Dominica( mushrooming crimes, $64 000 monthly payments by taxpayers for the Skerrits’ opulent lifestyles, etc.).. It is no happenchance that the talk of building an international airport , electoral reforms, financial assistance for 3 000 the poverty-stricken are all intended to hog the headlines in the media. Soon Skerrit will engage in idle chatter about building a stairway to Heaven.
Twenty (20) consecutive years of DLP and Skerrit and all 99% of resident Dominicans have gotten starvation salaries/wages, abject poverty, non-communicable diseased, shortened life expectancy, ‘sick’ healthcare, disunity, hyper partisan politics and I could continue ad nauseam.
Dominicans, your children, grandchildren and those yet unborn will be condemned to lives of severest poverty from cradle to the grave. Wise Up People! It’s time to take a stand.
Save your breath Ibo. Dominicans love their PM. I stop wasting my time/energy on happy Dominicans. They are quite happy and satisfied with the current state of Dominica, why should you worry?
I agree with you. I was in DA in Nov. 2019. I tried to speak to the people about Skerrit and the wickedness he is doing to our country. I should have saved my breath! It’s like he has a Voodoo spell over them! I’ve given up on my country, I doubt I’ll return again.
@RandX, who the hell you think you’re trying to talk to our people about the prime minister wickedness what would you say about lennox Linton, then? You dam lucky you didn’t come across me with something like that otherwise I would have given you what for.
YOU given ME what for? I’m eating little brown noses like you for breakfast.
@RandyX I agree with you. I took my money out of Dominica and pretty much gave up on returning. I had planned on coming back after retirement but the way things are going on in DA. I will stay where am at. Praying for my people ❤