Dominica extends date for second dose of AstraZena vaccine supplied by India

Dominican residents wishing to avail themselves of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided to Dominica by the government of India, have until Monday March 29, 2021 to do so and administration of the second dose has now been extended by two weeks, according to officials of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Laura Esprit, said recently that based on advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the timeline for the second dose had been increased from six weeks to eight weeks, in order to obtain maximum benefits from the vaccine.
“Individuals who have received the vaccine on February 12th, 2021, and given an appointment for the second dose on March 26, 2021, are advised that their new date for the second dose is April 9th 2021,” Dr. Esprit stated. “So, those dates are for persons who actually received it on the first day, February 12,” she said.
While there are concerns about side effects being more severe with the second dose of the vaccine, Health Minister, Dr. Irvin Mcintyre, is warning that while the first dose can offer some level of protection with antibodies, it’s nowhere near the 95% efficacy one can get with the second dose.
Emphasizing the need for citizens to get the second jab, he cautioned that skipping the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will slow down how quickly “our lives can get back to normal.”
“You get those little side effects with vaccines and nothing has been major. Just a little fever, little chill, little joint pain, little headache – nothing of significance – so I really don’t think people should be so concerned about going for the second dose or I don’t think that should discourage people from going for their first dose,” the Health Minister stated. “My message, look, these are just minor little side effects; no serious, no significant side effects have come up from this vaccine so far not just in Dominica or internationally.”
Dr. McIntyre called on the media to work alongside the Ministry of Health and Wellness to propagate the idea that all citizens should be vaccinated.
“Granted, we understand the fact that a lot is going on on social media and people have their different ideas and in all fairness, we can understand those reservations but we have to look at the bigger picture and we have to follow the science and we should all get vaccinated,” he informed.
According to recent figures, more than 15, 000 individuals have gotten vaccinated in Dominica while there are 9 active COVID-19 cases on the island.
7 Comments
How many doses are available to Dominica. If 15000 are already vaccinated do we have another 15000 doses for the second jab. My concern
It’s a great idea to vaccinate everyone. Visitors to Dominica who are vaccinated and has a negative covid test should be sent home. Why force quarantine people who are negative with vaccine. The online portal giving clearance to Dominica is not user friendly for people over 50. It is costing visitors money when they missed their flight.
Nothing against the vaccine, I did, we may all have to do it. Thinking: This is higher than my pay grade but it seems stage has been set to keep the world population in check, without bullets as before – too expensive. Even here a few schools already closed in certain areas due to lack of kids. They were built when more locals were having children, some others have nuff extra space; our PM sound the alarm ‘have more kids’.
TESTED in Africa, AIDS increased condom use here (kaacheen). Ebola – we’r scared. Teen pregnancy – no longer talked about as it used to be.
Sorry PM. They have us vaccinating our young girls needlessly against HPV (kaacheen).
They not done testing in Africa but now gone to China to prevent the emerging ‘Super power’ all at the same time? A computer tech is currently testing vaccines in Africa to prevent child birth (kaacheen) fense is lower there. It is reported The WEST spent $6 bil in Africa in 10yrs for contraception, not aid (kaacheen). Thinking.
How about propagating the idea that the right of all citizens to choose for themselves should be respected ?
My thoughts exactly
No one is FORCING anyone to take the vaccines so far . Play Russian Roulette with Covid 19 all you like … Meanwhile the rest of us have to deal with economic disaster while you have the ‘right’ to stop us achieving herd immunity which we are going to need to get anywhere near to economic recovery. It is just a pity all of the rest of us get dragged down with your hesitancy. The time can’t come soon enough for me when folks who practice the ‘right’ not to get vaccinated are denied the right to choices that people who tried to bring this killer of a disease under control should be able to enjoy … proper congregating, music festivals, normal social activity, travel.
It is still voluntary. Ever heard of herd immunity? A %age of the population vaccinated must be achieved before we can relax, I think 70%.