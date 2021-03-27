Dominica focused ahead of crucial encounter with Panama – National Striker Julian Wade says

National Striker, Julian Wade, says the team has put the disappointment of Wednesday’s defeat behind them and are focused on the next job at hand which is their match against Panama.

Dominica’s World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start with the national team going down to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in their opening encounter at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

Dominica will now face Panama in a crucial match on Sunday at 4pm at the same venue.

Wade, who is the National team’s all-time leading scorer, spoke with DFA Media following Friday Mornings’ training session at one of the FIFA goal project facilities in the Dominican Republic. (Video and credit: DFA Media)

