Dominica focused ahead of crucial encounter with Panama – National Striker Julian Wade says

Dominica News Online - Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 10:08 AM
National team during a practice session in the Dominican Republic. All photos and video courtesy of DFA Media

National Striker, Julian Wade, says the team has put the disappointment of Wednesday’s defeat behind them and are focused on the next job at hand which is their match against Panama.

Dominica’s World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start with the national team going down to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in their opening encounter at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

Dominica will now face Panama in a crucial match on Sunday at 4pm at the same venue.

Wade, who is the National team’s all-time leading scorer, spoke with DFA Media following Friday Mornings’ training session at one of the FIFA goal project facilities in the Dominican Republic. (Video and credit: DFA Media)

 

2 Comments

  1. Jonathan Y St Jean
    March 27, 2021

    Fools gold. I’m not buying what this team member is selling. Panama will whoop that a.s. Why doesn’t the Windward and Leewards try to go it jointly with the best players from a wider pool of players than the 60, 000 in Dominica. This will certainly help guys with talent step up to the next level of their craft. Then maybe there will be some success to talk about.

  2. Realist
    March 27, 2021

    Unfortunately, being focused is not a subsitute for skills and talent. Focus alone will not help Dominica put the ball in the back of their opponents’ net.

    From what I have seen thus far, any US Major Leaugue Soccer team would trounce our National team soundly. Some say it is the journey that matters. With that said, enjoy the ride guys!!!

