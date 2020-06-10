Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) congratulates Team Unity on their general election victory in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Dominica Freedom Party extends congratulations to Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and his Team Unity on their tremendous victory at the polls in the general elections held in St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The DFP is of the view that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis favoured the Team Unity based on the performance of their administration during its first term in government 2015 to 2020; which is made up of the People’s Labour Party led by Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, the People’s Action Movement led by the Hon. Shawn Richards and the Nevis Concerned Citizens Movement led by the Hon. Mark Brantley

The DFP commend highly, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for participating in the democratic process of their country amidst the Covid 19 pandemic

The Dominica Freedom Party also commend its sister party, the People’s Action Movement for securing four (4) of the eight (8) seats on St. Kitts which added to the Team Unity winning nine (9) of the eleven (11) seats in the country while gaining the popular votes. The Team Unity administration achievements in its first term and enthusiastic 2020 general elections campaign with the theme “Building a stronger, safer future” resonated and found favour with the majority of the voters in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Dominica Freedom Party wishes Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and his Team Unity government well as they prepare to reassume office for a second term. The DFP also wish the people of St. Kitts and Nevis every success as they continue to play their part in preserving the democratic process and advancing their country going forward.