Dominica Freedom Party statement on electoral reform ahead of the impending elections

The Dominica Freedom Party notes the press statement issued today the 13th of September by the electoral Reform Group comprising the Dominica Associating of Evangelical Churches, the Dominica Christian Council, the Dominica Business Forum Inc., The Dominica Public Service Union, the Dominica Bar Association, and the Waterfront and Allied workers Union. The statement is in relation to the possibility for the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica calling general elections ahead of the availability of, or without releasing the findings of a recent mission to Dominica during the week of August 5th. The joint mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat, and CARICOM was invited by the government to make recommendations in relation to electoral reform ahead of the upcoming general elections.

It is to be noted that the Electoral Reform Group is not affiliated to any political party, but they have given of their time to seek to bring resolution to the most pressing electoral reform issue related to the cleansing of the voters list and the issuance of voter ID cards ahead of the next general elections.

The DFP fully concurs with the press statement put out by the Electoral Reform Group including the call for the following ahead of the Prime Minister calling the next general election constitutionally due by May 2020.

Allow the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM mission time to submit their report. Allow the stakeholders sufficient time to review the report and to take the necessary action, if required. That the Electoral Commission be assisted in expediting the cleansing of the electors list and issuance of voter identification cards Allow the electoral Commission time to execute their responsibilities as prescribed by law And most importantly allow the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica their indomitable right to Free and Fair Elections

The DFP wants to appeal to our fellow Dominicans not to be quiet in the face of injustice. As a people, let our voices be heard. Holding our peace only emboldens those who seek to erode our democracy. The scriptures says in Proverbs 24 vs 24 to 25: “He that saith unto the wicked, Thou are righteous; him shall the people curse; nations shall abhor him. But to them that rebuke him shall be delight, and a good blessing shall come upon them.”