Dominica gifts 5000 doses of vaccine to Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive 5000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines today, a gift from Dominica. The vaccines will be transported by an RSS aircraft to Antigua.

Information Minister of Antigua Melford Nicholas told a Cabinet press briefing yesterday, that all necessary preparations to receive and to store the vaccines are already in place.

It was agreed that frontline workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine when they arrive in Antigua.

The injections will serve 2,500 frontline workers; including the nurses and doctors at the hospitals in Antigua and Barbuda.

The vaccines will be administered in two doses; the second will follow 21 days after the first dosage.

A registry will be established that will list all those who will receive from the first batch beginning next week.

All this comes as COVID-19 cases in the twin island state have been increasing significantly.

Last night, that country recorded 31 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 175.

The total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is three hundred and eighty-one 381.

Meanwhile, one hundred and seventy-three 173 samples are pending.