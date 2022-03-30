Dominica government approves financing mechanism to assist national transition to low carbon climate-resilient economy

The Government of Dominica has approved the establishment of a National Financing Vehicle (NFV) to provide financial and technical support to renewable energy, energy efficiency, blue economy and low carbon projects.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy, Gloria Joseph made the announcement while addressing a recently-held Private Sector forum which was geared at facilitating the local private sector in leveraging Green Climate Fund opportunities for national transition to a low carbon climate resilient economy.

The forum was hosted in collaboration with the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) through the Ministry of Planning and the Global Green Growth Institute.

“Under the proposed readiness programs, the Ministry of Planning – the national designated authority for the Green Climate Fund – is collaborating with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to establish, operationalize and capitalize a national financing vehicle fund,” Joseph said.

The objectives of the NFV include: (1) to support the government’s policy objectives on transitioning to a low carbon climate resilience economy by making available long-term affordable climate finance, (2) to attract private sector investments, (3) to support the use and application of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies in Dominica and (4) to develop the local capacity to underwrite climate finance projects.

Joseph noted that the capability of the Government of Dominica and the local private sector to finance climate change mitigation and adaptation projects is limited, among other things, by “the high cost of capital required, the high debt to GDP ratio which makes it hard for the government and private sector to obtain its required funds.”

The government official believes that the increase adoption of sustainable energy technology can free up some space by means of reducing operational expenses, but investments to make this happen is often lacking.

She said the government also recognizes the key role of the private sector for national success in the implementation and achievement of climate mitigation and adaptation actions.

“Mindful of the financial barriers to the private sector to perform this role, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is in part utilizing the green climate fund to provide substantial facilitation services to the private sector to allow for the execution for this function,” Joseph indicated.

According to Joseph, in addition to the NFV, other instruments which are being developed to support the sector include the availability of green bonds issued by the Jamaica stock exchange and micro-finance and micro-insurance facilities to name a few.

“We see this as the beginning of a continuous and collaborative engagement with the private sector and our national transformation journey,” she sated.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica, Francine Baron, pointed to the reason for current limited private sector participation in climate change mitigation and adaptation projects.

“Renewable energy and energy efficiency projects require high upfront capital investments that domestic financial institutions are often unable to cover or the private sector is unable to access because of the high cost of financing,” she explained.

Baron continued, “Domestic financial institutions are sometimes unfamiliar with low carbon projects and are therefore reluctant to provide the necessary capitals to bring projects to the market.”

She further explained that in the previous GCF proprietary support in Dominica, 63% of private companies cited access to financing as an obstacle in doing business in Dominica.

According to the CREAD CEO, in order to overcome these barriers it is important that financial facilitation be provided to local, regional and international private sector entities so as to effectively capture various skills of investment opportunities and for Dominica in particular, the upstream and downstream geothermal opportunities.

Baron believes that there is tremendous potential for Dominica in the comprehensive development and sustainable use of the geothermal resources.

“Local entities therefore must be supportive in seeking to obtain investments, capture and deliver Important and needed local wealth transfer from these opportunities,” she indicated. “The national finance vehicle which seeks to mobilize the $300 million investment in financing along with other instruments developed by the Ministry of Planning under its GCF portfolio can support this.”