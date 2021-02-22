Dominica government confident it can deliver geothermal power plant by 2022

The Government of Dominica says it is confident that it can deliver a geothermal power plant to the country by December 2022.
“And why I think we can do this is because we are now at the stage of finalizing our negotiations with our partners,” Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) and the Organisation of American States (OAS), Dr. Vince Henderson stated on Prime Minister Skerrit’s Annou Palé talk show on Sunday. “We have 5 bid agreements that we have been working on since April of 2020 and our target is to complete them by March 31st, 2021.”
Dr. Henderson said civil works for wells will begin in May 2021.
“We went out to tender since February 6th, for drilling of the new wells,” he revealed. “We also went out to tender last week for civil works that is expected to begin in May; so we are pretty much on our way.”
Henderson said the government has received the tenders for the actual construction of the power plant and its installation and hopes to award a contract by the end of March.
“We are now negotiating the term sheet to finalize the terms of the contract,” Dr. Henderson stated adding that negotiations for the financing are at an advanced stage with all the lenders having already submitted their terms sheets and are expected to begin their due diligence next month.
According to the ambassador, the works are expected to begin in the coming months.
“It will take 18 months to really install the power plant and we are looking forward in getting a plant by the end of 2022,” he said.
If Henderson’s pronouncement materializes and a geothermal power plant is constructed by 2022, that will be about eleven years after drilling began in December 2011 on Site Number 2 of the Roseau Valley Geothermal Project.
15 Comments
He is no expert but spoke like a true politician, that’s where he strong. I am all for the project which must be done soon, but contrary to his pronouncements of lower bills he contradicted himself that Domlec will not 1st make a profit. Consumers will see lower bills but unless gov’t subsidizes, on contract they have to make a profit. So Vince we are listening, remove your politician hat to talk to us. We’re aware that Domlec had to take an unprecedented “World bank” loan, among other financing and they have to pay that back before they save us on our bills. Prove us wrong. So we will and must save but hopefully under 5 years before we see lower bills. I hope im wrong but remove the politician hat. Crispin got it started and had the momentum to have completed this by 2012 but you all sacrificed him and overwhelmed the new guy Vince, while studying for his degree, clearly over his head; who is still struggling to understand how to get this accomplished. I am optimistic tho.
It is quite dissappointing to read all the negative comments. For sure, many ambitious projects have not yet been finalized, but there seems to be a good momentum and seriousness in the geothermal development in Dominica. Everyone must be reminded that harnessing a newly expored and recently defined natural resource like the geothermal power underneath the Roseau valley is a time consuming task and 10 years is not a long time in that respect. The management must be credidet for having reached the milestone of additional drilling and erection of a power station. When the power plant is in operation, Dominica will to the largest extent be powered by renewable energy.
Our authorities are expected to work to a certain standard of competence. If they cannot, then they are not suitable for the job they are in. After this amount of time, this non-completion is evidence of a lack of competence. No excuses, deliver or put someone in place who can!
That project keeps getting more and more lengthy. Last night i saw how Iceland went from an 85% importer of energy to 0% in 10 years. I wonder if ill ever see the end of this in my lifetime. Its been more than 10 years. Last i heard, vince had said 2021. Now is 2022. Next will be 2023, 2024, 2025, just before elections. Politics does KILL a poor caribbean nation RICH with potential.
That Geothermal talk come just like the airport talk now… over ten years the government confident but still cannot deliver.
11 years… 🤔
Sick people… always trying to play political games with the country and peoples lives…
Anyways.. better late than never. Time to reduce the cost of electricity to the population.
Wow election coming soon man? We all know that whenever the cabal start to talk geothermal and international airport, election is around the corner.
“If Henderson’s pronouncement materializes and a geothermal power plant is constructed by 2022, that will be about eleven years after drilling began in December 2011” That’s all Folks!! Looney Tunes..
Wait, wait…how long will the Int’l Airport take?
I challenge you government to get that geothermal plant completed and functional before the next constitutionally due general election!
No excuses!!
This man is the Maestro of Lies and Deception. His promises are as worthless as a bag of coal dust.
Vehicle and increase in pension for x-prime ministers
The making of Roseau the envy of the Caribbean Region
An International airport from shipping containers
Houses for the dispossessed – no documents of ownership
This man is only fleecing the country. Has singlehandedly turned the country from a Democracy to a Monarchy. He is the richest Caribbean prime minister in the poorest English-speaking Caribbean region.
Mr. Skerrit’s geothermal promise is like the cloud of steam that will vanish into thin air.
We heard this propaganda many times before and details are in short supply as ever. What really bugles me, why is the government looking for project finance? There ought to be billions in the coffers from the sale of passports. Where is all that money? When is Skerrit being held accountable for all that missing money?
I not believing a word that was spoken. Not unless I see it with my own eyes. Not unless the diesel power stations in fond cole and Portsmouth stop yet we still have power. Sorry, but you’re politicians. I ain’t buying crap unless I can see it with my own two eyes. Call me doubting Thomas if you will. I ain’t believing it.
Only one thing this Skerrit led administration does exceptionally well – BEG. He (Skerrit) is so skilled at this that he is the only Caribbean prime minister with two (2)doctorate’s. Of course, he earned them not by merit but by begging.
The man can’t even give the long suffering people as much as a small stimulus package. How do you expect him to deliver on an international airport and geothermal energy? This is just another one of his OBESE lies.
His next promise is to build a stairway to Heaven exclusively for Dominicans. This man is a shameless, compulsive, diseased LIAR. He suffers from chronic low self-esteem and acute attention deficit.
Like the Moroccan hotel, like the coffee plant, like the abattoir, like the scholarship program, like the kipinski profitability, like the airport, and the list of miss management.
Vince lies misinformation and excuses does not build a country. This is about politics and bragging rights. This ia why it has not happened. Another massive waste of state resources.
Listen, i’m tired of this BS.
Whose to blame for this delay?
Someone needs to be fired because there is no way it takes this long to build a geothermal power plant.
Im calling on Skerrit to fire someone immediately!
Today is a new day and we need to begin to holding our Govt responsible