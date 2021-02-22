Dominica government confident it can deliver geothermal power plant by 2022

The Government of Dominica says it is confident that it can deliver a geothermal power plant to the country by December 2022.

“And why I think we can do this is because we are now at the stage of finalizing our negotiations with our partners,” Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) and the Organisation of American States (OAS), Dr. Vince Henderson stated on Prime Minister Skerrit’s Annou Palé talk show on Sunday. “We have 5 bid agreements that we have been working on since April of 2020 and our target is to complete them by March 31st, 2021.”

Dr. Henderson said civil works for wells will begin in May 2021.

“We went out to tender since February 6th, for drilling of the new wells,” he revealed. “We also went out to tender last week for civil works that is expected to begin in May; so we are pretty much on our way.”

Henderson said the government has received the tenders for the actual construction of the power plant and its installation and hopes to award a contract by the end of March.

“We are now negotiating the term sheet to finalize the terms of the contract,” Dr. Henderson stated adding that negotiations for the financing are at an advanced stage with all the lenders having already submitted their terms sheets and are expected to begin their due diligence next month.

According to the ambassador, the works are expected to begin in the coming months.

“It will take 18 months to really install the power plant and we are looking forward in getting a plant by the end of 2022,” he said.

If Henderson’s pronouncement materializes and a geothermal power plant is constructed by 2022, that will be about eleven years after drilling began in December 2011 on Site Number 2 of the Roseau Valley Geothermal Project.