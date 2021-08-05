Dominica government considering introduction of sports levy

The Government of Dominica is considering a sports levy to develop and maintain sporting facilities on the island.

The statement which was made by Prime Minister Rooseverlt Skerrit in parliament this week, follows an announcement he made in parliament last week on plans to establish a National Sports Trust Fund in Dominica.

The Prime Minister said a National Sports Council will also be established to spearhead the development of a national sports policy and overseeing the National Sports Trust is one of the tasks his government expects the council to undertake.

He said the National Sports Council is expects to be fully operational by January 2022.

“I have suggested publicly that we want to consider a sports Levi where each of us could give a 0.25% of our salary to that sports levy and that will be managed by a trust fund,” Skerrit said.

The funds will be used to develop and maintain sporting facilities and pay coaches in the villages, according to the Prime Minister.

“I believe that it will certainly help to continue [to] revolutionize sports in Dominica,” Skerrit noted.