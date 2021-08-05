Dominica government considering introduction of sports levy

The Government of Dominica is considering a sports levy to develop and maintain sporting facilities on the island.
The statement which was made by Prime Minister Rooseverlt Skerrit in parliament this week, follows an announcement he made in parliament last week on plans to establish a National Sports Trust Fund in Dominica.
The Prime Minister said a National Sports Council will also be established to spearhead the development of a national sports policy and overseeing the National Sports Trust is one of the tasks his government expects the council to undertake.
He said the National Sports Council is expects to be fully operational by January 2022.
“I have suggested publicly that we want to consider a sports Levi where each of us could give a 0.25% of our salary to that sports levy and that will be managed by a trust fund,” Skerrit said.
The funds will be used to develop and maintain sporting facilities and pay coaches in the villages, according to the Prime Minister.
“I believe that it will certainly help to continue [to] revolutionize sports in Dominica,” Skerrit noted.
Dominicans wake up, rise up and fight for a change. None of you are as you were 10-15 years ago, why is your government the same as it was 10-15 years ago, and getting worse? It is time for a change. Give another man or woman a chance, and let’s see if we can progress.
Dumbest idea! I mean it’s really time to step down when a leader starts proposing such foolishness
So will it be free to attend games there since my 0.25% has already paid for the expenses?
Sorry, as much I love sports, citizens should not be responsible for such a levy, this is Government’s duty
“Wasting taxpayers money and raising taxes again …” Come in Daddy Chess, come in
This is a great idea, but just start slowly and only pickup donations at all events, then gov’t should just match what’s collected instead of taxing the few workers we have left.
When a country collapses the despots leading the country usually flee to another country with all the money from their country they have stashed away in a foreign bank account.
What happened to yours truly Chinese friends. Thought they were paying everything. What happened to all those millions in C B I money.
Roosevelt my boy, you mad or something. You mean to tell me you want to tax people to practice sport then. Instead you should subsidise this to improve life and morale especially for our young people instead of them sitting on the stoop and smoke themselves silly and their body going to pot.
Utter nonsense, remember what happened to the airport fund, remember what happened the road improvement fund? The money vanished in thin air. Stop that rogue PM to make you pay for things that never ever materialise in the end. Make him account for the missing CBI money!
Just like the annual $500 million that was disclosed to have been put into a fund for the fake the international airport. Let the sports minister make those disclosures. This king Liar is minister of ALL master on none. A fake, phony and a fraud (FPF)
More taxes on already overtaxed people. But so yall like it.
Who are people that will be on that National Sports Council???.
Will it be liar Skerrit people/yes men?
I see this as a a scheme to give job to the boys?
I know everything that Skerrit touches or promotes fails, example abbatoire, coffee plant, geothermal, a new Roseau, airport, etc,etc, etc, etc.
Leave my darn money alone.That’s what i say.
Why not give the suffering labourites you pretend to love a STIMULUS instead???
You Evil Soul..!!
Come work with nothing leave with nothing
Hahahahahahaha, hahahahahahahaha, hahahahahaha yes my PM, tax their dotish backside! Well, well, well, what do you know? Taxing a dead economy and an impoverished workforce! Even the NEP workers! Go on PM tax in their rass! Granny say who does not hear and understand will feel.
The rate at which Mr. Skerrit is imposing taxes on the working poor when these people get paid some will go home with $0.00 (nothing). Wickedness!
Dominica is light years behind her OECS neighbors in modern sporting facilities. Such facilities are badly needed.
However, why does Mr. Skerrit want to tax the indigent to procure these? This guy does not have a conscience nor a soul. The billions of CBI money belong to the people. It should be used to benefit all Dominicans.
Here we go again. Mr. Skerrit suggested that the money collect from this sports levy should go into a fund. If this comes to fruition,, what happened to the airport saving funds is exactly what will become of this sports fund. Money in Skerrit’s care for safe keeping is like putting a wolf to guard your sheep and expect them to be safe.
This is a TAX and SPEND government. Unfortunately the taxes collected are spent mostly on themselves. How could Ministers and lackeys of the ruling regime acquire so much from the salary of a civil servant when most public servants live in subtle poverty? Sikerrit is an UNCONSCIINABLE, blatant renegade.
Already i am telling you liar Skerrit NO!!!
I did not get EC$64000.00, i did not get any STIMULUS!! You alone can do what you are thinkingg of with your wealth, without my financial help…
Please leave my money alone. I will sue you for my personal possession..
And just get out, because its clear that you are a square peg in a round hold…!
Evil has overtaken your mind, body and soul.!!!
In the same Dominica you have failed so badly you want to do that???
You are on point Mr. Patriot (%).
Here are three easy ways to procure the necessary funding to upgrade and build the sporting infrastructure of Dominica.
+drastically reduce the size of the pot-belly Cabinet. There are too many ghost ministers.
+exit the tax funded citadel you presently occupy and go back to your own home. JUST renovate it’
+put the billions collected from the CBI program and stored overseas in the consolidated fund. Make it accessible to Ministry of Finance.
That’s it.
Fire all those waste of time advisors and retirees on contract
Stop giving all tom, dick and harry duty free
And the list goes on …..
This is something that you need to take to the working population at large. We are living in Covid times, when you alone got EC$64000.00 for yourself each month, while you gave us $0.000000. NO STIMULUS!! People are bawling and hollering how difficult things are, and how hard it is to make ends meet. Even working people are coming to you for money to pay their utilities, but you are heartless enough to think of taking 0.25% of the working peoples salary for sports levy?? Was it deliberate that you only gave very weak ministers the portfolio of Minister of Sports???.
NOTICE SKERRIT::: Noone will touch my salary!!! It’s my private and personal pessession!!! OK!!
Go find our money wherever it is to do the work of the country.EC$4000 000 000.00
WICKED!!
HEARTLESS!!!
You can’t do the jobo, why can’t you go shake your bag where you sold your coal !!
You have impoverished Dominicans liar Skerrit!! EVIL BEING YOU ARE!!
You cannot even hold a cricket bat far less to know how to kick a football. What sports are you good at? Tell me. The only sports you know very well is to get vicarious pleasure out of watching and listening to Skerrit. Stop talking back all this bull…. and do something. Action speaks louder than words. Didn’t your proverbial teacher teach those things in elementary school? What you are spitting out and no action is akin to resting on your laurels.
yes I PM tax their bottom until they cant take it no more. Pretty soon you will tax us everytime we have sex, poom and go poo-poo for messing up the environment with our stinky body waste and fat. People bawling for raise and covid incentives while you living very large in a mansion on the hill with tiled walls but you intent on taxing us. I don’t care if its 0.01%, tax is tax. You already have VAT on us so tax us more. Why not put 0.025% of every dollar gotten from passport sales towards the fund you talking about? Man you need to go period! No vision for my country but tax and passport sales.