Dominica government minister calls for peaceful resolution to Venezuela’s problems

Senior Minister in the Dominica government, Reginald Austrie, has called for a peaceful resolution to the problems now being faced in Venezuela.
His comments came during a handing over ceremony of medical supplies from the Government of Venezuela to Dominica this week.
“I would like to call for an end to the political persecution of Venezuela,” he said. “I would like to call for an end to the provocation of Venezuela.”
Austrie said Dominica does not get involved in the internal affairs of sovereign countries but believes that such matters can be resolved peacefully.
“We do not believe that civil war will solve the problems that have proven to create more problems in other parts of the world,” he contended.
Austrie also urged other countries with much more resources than Venezuela to reach out to the countries that are less fortunate.
“Not just to Dominica, but there are many other countries in the world who are really feeling the brunt of Covid-19, because they do not have the means and resources with which to fight it,” he stated.
The Senior Minister said that this gesture by Venezuela should send a signal to the rest of the world that, “it doesn’t matter how small the contribution you can make, but just to know you have friends out there looking out for you. It does go a very long way.”
3 Comments
Mr. Austrie, why has the US government put a price of US $15 million on the head of the leader of Venezuela, mr. Maduro because of his alleged involvement in cocaine trafficking. I can not believe they do that out of frivolity, do you? He is a wanted man Reginald and I’m sure your friends in Possie know that.
.
im sorry to say austrie but u always look like u forcing to pass feaces..
You want other countries to reach out to you who are less fortunate, really? Didn’t you realise you were less fortunate when you went on your recent election campaign spending spree? I do not believe you all are less fortunate. I believe you all are greedy and wish to live beyond your means. Tell me Mr. Minister, what is the smallest and poorest country in the Western hemisphere doing paying for reggae artist and American evangelists to come and perform in this little poor island on the scale that you all did during recent elections? You are not less fortunate, you are wasteful and it is time you all begin to pay for your lifestyle instead of other country’s taxpayers giving you all money to waste. 20 years of loans, grants, donations and what do you have to show, except to keep asking for more, more, more? Venezuela hospitals currently need all the help that they can get but here you are taking again. Dominica should be donating to Venezuela’s hospitals!