Dominica government minister calls for peaceful resolution to Venezuela’s problems

Senior Minister in the Dominica government, Reginald Austrie, has called for a peaceful resolution to the problems now being faced in Venezuela.

His comments came during a handing over ceremony of medical supplies from the Government of Venezuela to Dominica this week.

“I would like to call for an end to the political persecution of Venezuela,” he said. “I would like to call for an end to the provocation of Venezuela.”

Austrie said Dominica does not get involved in the internal affairs of sovereign countries but believes that such matters can be resolved peacefully.

“We do not believe that civil war will solve the problems that have proven to create more problems in other parts of the world,” he contended.

Austrie also urged other countries with much more resources than Venezuela to reach out to the countries that are less fortunate.

“Not just to Dominica, but there are many other countries in the world who are really feeling the brunt of Covid-19, because they do not have the means and resources with which to fight it,” he stated.

The Senior Minister said that this gesture by Venezuela should send a signal to the rest of the world that, “it doesn’t matter how small the contribution you can make, but just to know you have friends out there looking out for you. It does go a very long way.”