Dominica government now ready to explore investment possibilities in cannabis says Skerrit

The Government of Dominica is now ready to explore the possibilities that investments in cannabis offer.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that disclosure during his presentation of the National Budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 in Parliament last week.
In October 2020, the Parliament of Dominica approved a Bill for an Act to decriminalize the possession of 28 grams (one ounce) or less of cannabis (marijuana) under the Amendment of the Drugs Prevention of Misuse Act.
The Act applies to Dominicans 18 years and above
The government also recommended that one can cultivate no more than three cannabis plants at his/ her place of residence.
“Further to the decisions taken by the Government in respect to cannabis in last year’s budget, Government is now ready to explore all the possibilities that investments in cannabis offers,” the prime minister said. “Particularly the value-added component of cannabis, such as the production of marijuana oils, supplements, and other products that the global market demands.”
Skerrit added, “The point is Mr. Speaker, many of our citizens who have been suffering from cancer have proclaimed that the marijuana oil is a very important part of their treatment, and we do not think that our people who are suffering and need this to cushion their pain, should have to procure these oils in a clandestine manner.”
He said his government will therefore put in place the necessary structure to allow for the production and procurement of these oils transparently and legally.
“On a broader scale, bold and decisive action on Dominica’s involvement in the cannabis industry is needed,” Skerrit noted.
In this regard, he said, a National Task Force has been established “to give focused attention to this important area” which can pave the way for multiple new jobs, and be an important revenue earner.
Remember marijuana was only made illegal as part of the racist 1930’s Jim Crow laws in America that declared public places as “Whites only”, “Colored only” etc. Making marijuana illegal was designed to solidified the imprisonment of Blacks who were the primary group that smoked it. That’s it, a racist law. Imposed on the rest of the world in exchange for, or if they’d need aid from the U.S and by extension the UN.
It’s prudent to capitalize on the recreational aspect also. Don’t forget it’s the main reason Dominicans support legalization. Unapologetically recreational! A big boost for tourism if we are first in the Caribbean to do so recreationally. He mentioned the oils but particularly, CBD the miracle oil needs mention. CBD works wonders to correct our endocannabinol system that controls many of the body’s functions. No other medication can compare. Don’t take my word for it, please look it up it’s easy. Look up Harry Anslinger, the Ku Klux guy who made it illegal…
which new jobs? the same regurgitated party hacks such as Dr Curvin Ferreira. more jobs for the friends, family and associates, pure kleptocracy. same as the medical body with Eluid Williams and the list goes on…
Always late to the party. ALWAYS!
Ross University is back in Dominica 🇩🇲?
Blablablablablablabla….
Here we go again with another of the boldface lies and misrepresentations by Skerrit, King Liar, to grab headlines. It’s amazing that anyone with a modicum of common sense but his moronic followers would believe him.
Today, I’m reminded of the departure of ROSS from Dominica exactly three years ago.. I also remembered that Mr. Skerrit boasted and promised that there were at least three(3) reputable medical schools were ready to replace ROSS and this was to happen in short order.
Three years after this bombastic announcement by the misleader Portsmouth remains a shadow of itself post ROSS. He also promised to give a full account of the then missing 1.2 billions dollars and put Mr. Linton to shame. To this day no accountability on that specific matter. Why should anyone now believe him with this marijuana pronouncement?
I’m convinced that Skerrit makes these attention grabbing pronouncement as he knows the three cousins DNO, DBS and Kairi would slavishly propagate…
I couldnt have said it better myself !
According to the dumbest parliamentarian Dominica has ever had, Reggie Austrie, Dominica is tired of being LAST in everything.