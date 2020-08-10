Dominica government objects to latest US Dominica travel advisory

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the United States (US) to “stop its ignorance” as it relates to the latest travel advisory to its citizens over concerns of COVID-19 in Dominica.
Last week the United States, through a travel advisory, told its citizens to reconsider travel to Dominica due to health and safety measures and COVID-19 conditions.
“Let me say to the United States, this travel advisory that they are issuing, stop the ignorance,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “If you do not know, call me; call us we will give you the information.”
According to him, Dominica is one of the top countries in the management of COVID-19.
“And we are prepared to share our practices with countries like the United States, but this is not necessary. If you are saying don’t come to Dominica, what about your country?” the Prime Minister asked.
He continued, “Why do you want to create this problem between you and the citizens of the Caribbean?… Why would you tell people do not come to our country?”
He said Dominica hasn’t had a Covid-19 case for a number of months now and those who have tested positive have survived.
“Let us not be so indifferent to the plight of the developing world and developing countries like Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated. “We do not have the resources that you have, but we have pride in ourselves and we are resilient people; we have been through many challenges and we have survived.”
He described the US action as unfortunate and said he hopes that the United States will resolve it.
“We have written to them formally objecting to this information out there,” he stated.
Meantime, the travel advisory also warns US citizens to exercise increased caution in Dominica due to civil unrest.
“On the issue of threats of demonstrations, this is what our citizens have to be mindful of,” the Prime Minister remarked. “If you go on the radio and talk shows and say we are going to protest, we are going to block roads…these things have implications.”
This, he said will affect the hotels, tour guides, taxi operators, shops.
“If people don’t come to Dominica the hotels will be empty, no taxi man can make money, no tour guide can make money…,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit explained.
A copy of the travel advisory can be found on the link below.
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/dominica-travel-advisory.html
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
111 Comments
This speech must prove to the last doubters that the PM of Dominica is a foolish man who loves to listen to himself. When it comes to the US he has to consult his chinese masters first and they will tell him what to say. Has our country been sold already? Where is the MOU with China. We demand to see it!
“Indeed, Elizabeth and I know each other, in spite of my criticisms; I invited that yellow little foot to come and visit with me; even if I have to pay for flying her to California and back to Canada”. Telemaque
Listen, man! If you want to go on the highest mountain of the World to spill out your private things it is your choice
But I am asking you, once more, to leave my personal Life out of you demonic fictions and lies, you know nothing about me; I am asking you to stop telling the World that you know me–that is not true!
As for that passage above, I think that you are extremely rude to tell people about you paying airline ticket to for me to fly to your home– it makes me want to throw-up–that is how stinky it is.
You are one of those “old and ugly black frogs” living in that “black lagoon hole” –I want no part of that state of “darkness and death” I am up-to-date, with a lot of “Light” in my Life–get off my back, will you please!
Doctor Punjab Dusquesne HIFU Sir Knight Roosevelt Skerrit!
If you had any commonsense you would have realized that Dominica “The Commonwealth of Dominica” where I was born, and you are the illegitimate so called prime minister by corruption and forgery.
You would not have difficulties understanding when Trump refers to some countries in the world as “Sh.. hole ‘feces hole countries;’ he is talking about Dominica too.
So, if this man Donald calls your country a feces hole country, why do you think he or his State Department would call a nobody like you governing whatever hole he called Dominica, to talk to a corrupted rat dabbling in feces to talk to you!
“Call me” I can’t get over that; If any government official in America wish to talk to a Government in the Caribbean, they do it through their Embassy in their jurisdiction you can’t talk to anybody in the Federal Government in America unless you go through the Embassy in Barbados!
Shut up little boy!
Really and truly these comments wasn’t call for. COVID-19 is not in the air, a secret weapon that could be in a suitcase or box you caught through the hands therefore, no one is safe. The PM got carried away between two super powers and try to protect one from the other. All he had to do was keep a low profile
The Americans are not very good at geography they always confused between Dominican Republic and Dominica, same as their English and pronunciation all over the place.
Covid have nutten to do wid dis, Dominica’ vote of TRUTH on all the issues the USA have their hands in, is the main cause. USA’ Hegemony, will as time goes by, do its best to isolate Da. Some US base so-called Dominicans, continue to play with FIRE by COLLABORATING with the USA to put Dominica in the DARK. These ENEMIES of Dominica, who without their short term professions would be nothing under the snow , perpetual HATERS of the DLP and Mr Skerrit in particular, are the ones enjoying the American dream , a night mare presently. This is what the Ancients meant by “gaining the world and losing the soul”.
These people who support Trump are walking with their eyes closed. Are they aware that Trump wants Dominica students and all foreign students dead.
If these students use the option to study online and practice social distancing their visa will be terminated. These students have to go to classes and cannot do their studies at home. They have to go to their schools in unsafe classes if they want to remain in the USA.
American students have a choice to work at home or to go to class, but Dominican students and other foreign students must go to unsafe places to die.
I think Trump is singing the song ” “Oh boy you bong to die”
Or he is like NERO who was celebrating while Christians burnt to death while Rome burnt, or Hitler who kill million of Jews just because he could.
According to world news on ABC tv some high school students got the virus at schools that opened in August on Trump instructions. The schools had to shut down to save lives.
Well look it, people gossip on one another and take this for a joke. This country overcome covid -19.How do you know that covid -20 is not going to start from here.Prevention is better than cure. America is the police for the world and not the police you have in dominica.Take heed. There could be more.
The pm cannot keep an eye on the Bajans,they have too much on him. They know his weakness. He flies off the handle very easily. They are all laughing at him now. They are jealous of him and all Dominicans. They have alot to gain by keeping Dominica down. They are jealous of our big houses. They are afraid of us building an international airport. Poor Skerrit..Keep your blood sugar low and get rid of your advisers. They are Dominicans worse enemies. Remember you are a black man.
PM has no stature, no presence like Dame Eugenia Charles had when she met Reagan! He looks like a little boy crying for his toy. Trump will listen to you? The more PM gets older the more he looks like his papa CheeChee!
That’s typical of the US under the current administration. They always try to remove the beam from their own eyes and project it unto others. Some of the points raised in the travel advisory to Dominica is the opposite to what is happening in the US, but on the grandest scale in comparison to others: over 5, 000.000 cases of Covid-19 and over 160,000 deaths (Dominica, a small number of infections. No deaths). As for protest, Black lives Matter protests have continued daily since the murder of George Floyd by racist Cops. So who should really offer travel advisory to their citizens? Certainly not the Americans.
You big kid on the block I will give you $2000 dollars if you show me one line, one, sentence, one phrase or one paragraph where the US told it’s citizens not to travel to Dominica because of covid-19. All you guys are spreading is lies and propaganda but I am not surprised because 1 Tim. 3: 13 says ” Evil men and imposters will advance to worse, deceiving and being deceived”. I challenge you little brainless kid on the block to point out the quote in the US advisory that says either direct or indirectly that people should not go to Dominica because of covid-19
I will happily travel to Dominica at my earliest convenience regardless of my government’s questionable advice. I hope Dominica will allow me there, as the US has done a bad job of dealing with COVID-19, and your country would have every reason to deny entry to US citizens. Who knows what political game Mr. Trump and his government is playing? I can assure you that there is one. Dominicans, keep your chins up; I am one American who believes in you.
It should be the other way around. Stay clear of the U.S. That place is a mess with their Covid19. Dominica has done very well in the management of Covid19.
In that case they were talking about the Commonwealth of Dominica. The Embassy in Barbados is not accredited to the Dominican Republic.
Dominica has no case of the virus. Barbados and other islands within the accreditation of the embassy had cases, BUT NO ADVISORY.
Why make Dominica a victim, a target with this diplomatic bullying.
This is not a pro or anti Skerrit deal. This is a direct and selective attack on the reputation of Dominica. Just as we are united in combatting the virus, we must come together to support our country against this kind of bullying.
It is not usual for the state department to give such a selective advisory. Maybe the Ambassador just assumed that this is what she should do to curry favour with her bosses.
We should not act as foreign agents and enemy of state by supporting this type of bullying.
Stop this misinformation. The US has issued a travel advisory for all Caribbean islands including Barbados. The advisory as far as covid is concerned is the same for all the islands. In the case of the US added civil unrest and the use of teargas by police. Just go to the website and educate yourself.
But where in the advisory did the US say or implied that Dominica has covid? DNO please post the advisory again, this time by itself so people could read it and see the US didn’t say Dominica has covid. It is PM that twisted the advisory with his usual lies and propaganda and people like Pastor Randy turn his talking point commentary yesterday, into an attack on the US and covid-19. Man our people are so easily fooled and deceived by Skerrit, the deceiver.
ADMIN: The link is already in the article: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/dominica-travel-advisory.html
I was the one who sent an email to the us consulate office in Barbados pointing out the elevated number of deaths during the first part of the year. More than a 30% increase over the normal levels in the past 5 years. I have spoken out over and over and my concerns have fallen on death ears in Dominica so I made the move to email the consulate so maybe then the gov will listen. The demographics of those who regularly die in countries all over the world from covid19 has been the elderly. And that’s proven. The number of elderly deaths in dca has significantly increased. That’s points to possible coved 19 infections. The deceased should be tested as the elevated number of deaths among our elderly cannot be a a coincidence.
ADMIN: What is the source of your information? Would you be willing to discuss this with DNO so your claims can be verified?
yes i am willing to discuss this with DNO you can simply ask the government of Dominica to give u a number of the deceased from jan to august 2019, 2018 and 2017 and compare that to the deceased from jan to august 2020 and look at ages 50 and above . then a simple research online of the demographics / age groups that has the biggest number of deaths in other countries. look at Italy Spain the UK the USA and so on the demographics have shown that 50 and above are most susceptible . and in all countries that where 90% of the deaths are occurring with kids being the carriers and only 1% susceptible to the virus cause of there stronger and more active immune system . because the gov is only testing people coming into island and not finding any cases doesn’t mean that the island is in the clear . once on island the virus will remain on island. take a bit of time and look around and ask the right questions to the right people and ask them to test the elderly who have died
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/coronavirus-argentina-fishermen-trawler-ushuaia-covid19-echizen-maru-a9621716.html
the above link is a news article of a fishing vessel that spent 35 days at sea yet came back with NUMEROUS POSITIVE CASES onboard despite there being no cases when the ship left port. dont be lulled into a false sense of security in dominica the virus is on island and is there to stay your government is not testing the people who needs to be tested and the virus is spreading and killing the elderly like it is doing all over the planet
And how did these elderly persons get infected.? You and DNO just published a whole ton of nothing. Unverifiable information making absolutely no sense.
@magway ca, You are trying too hard to sound important. You could be LL in disguise. That’s the sort of thing LL would do to get some attention
Look at him with his sticky finger…!
On the issue of civil unrest etc – it is the right of the people to exercise their democratic rights. Every country in the world has protests, especially the USA. Even in recent times with the BLM movement people have still travelled to the states. You cannot tell the people dont protest. The onus is on your government with your information programs and systems need to keep providing visuals of a peaceful nation even if there is protests. Tell Daryll Titre to do his job. DDA too. The people in america need to be able to log onto a website that has real time information and visuals not just DNO. the people want to see for themselves that despite protests, roseau is peaceful, people are smiling and still going about their lives. Tourist sites are still open and safe. Public transportation is still operational and safe. DDA needs to enforce these messages, DAIC, DHTA, DEOSC et al also. National pride & integrity. thats whats at stake here. Both internal and external.
DNO Admin, I find it very hard to believe that only a single comment has been posted in the past 24 hours for this thought provoking story. Have you suspended posting?
ADMIN: No.
SALAY THEM MR. PM!! America well rude and out of place. They have the most covid in the world they want to call people name. It’s the other way around.
What Skeritt must tell us is how ready Dominica is to handle increase numbers of covid cases with serious illness. Skeritt should calm down as the US routinely issues travel advisories for its citizens, this advisory is not Dominica specific it is global. It is easy to stop the spread of the virus by closing borders and social distancing, we can even get swell headed and falsely believe that we have the resources to handle covid 19 but the US knows better. Strangely enough when the advisory was at level 4 meaning no travel to Dominica Skeritt did not complain, so why is he complaining about an advisory that advises US citizens to reconsider travel to Dominica? Skeritt needs a vacation.
Whey…whey… whey….
But the PM didnt get the picture man?
The USA dont want to spoil our good record by allowing their ppl to come to DA to bring covid. So they advising them against coming to DA. That’s a smart thing in disguise…. Why PM mad?… Padna go inside ur 64k / mth rental (self owned) mansion and relax urself my brother.
I still Red but what the US say in the advisory that was wrong nou PM? Did they ever say Dominica has covid and therefore US citizens should not go there? Come on PM what the US said in the advisory is the same advise I would give to my children if they were planning a trip to Dominica or anywhere at this time. Covid-19 has changed the world whether in countries that are hot spots or no covid like Dominica. I would tell my children going to Dominica now is very uncertain since we don’t have a direct flight, they might have to overnight in some other island which would have their own covid protocols, flying back to the US could be a challenge and if they fall sick in Dominica even if is not covid-19, they have to be flown out of Dominica and flying them out might be very challenging and Dr. Sam who called Q95 this morning could attest to that because he too had to be flown out. So all those that helped PM in his baseless attack on the US are as ignorant and arrogant as the PM attack.
DNO did PM Skerrit receive a different advisory from the one you posted below? It has to be because no way was the PM was responding to the advisory seen below because at no time did the US tell it’s citizens that Dominica has covid and they shouldn’t go there. I find it was PM that showed his arrogance, ignorance and foolishness on his “Anou palay sort” program.
I listened to Matt this morning and I just couldn’t believe that our people could so easily fooled by PM and alas! I listened to Rev. Randy Rodney and he was such a big disappoinment and I even wondered if he was under the influence of something that caused him to join the US attack of Skerrit.
All the advisory is saying is covid has made travel around the world very difficult, even in countries where covid was not hot. As a result citizens are to be very careful when planning to travel to a place like Dominica, where nothing is sure, no flights, no LIAT, health care is a concern and flying back to the US is…
“to travel to a place like Dominica, where nothing is sure, no flights, no LIAT, health care is a concern and flying back to the US is–“@Not Me Alone
So isn’t what is said above enough for PM Skerrit to stand in defense?
I am repeating to you: “Nothing is sure, no flights, no Liat, health care is a concern” where does Donald Trump come off with using Dominica as an example for his concerns in the USA?
And you people want PM Skerrit to remain quiet; some of you are saying that there was nothing mentioned for him to rise against; what is wrong with you all, for crying out loud?
They did not access the link that DNO provided 3 times. Or they read it with their eyes closed.
“Let me say to the United States, this travel advisory that they are issuing, stop the ignorance,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “If you do not know, call me, call us we will give you the information.” (Roosevelt Skerrit).
Call who?
Who the hell is Roosevelt Skerrit; a nobody suggesting some ignorant person from the U. S State Department call him: call Roosevelt?
You think you are large how come you don’t have Trump or the State department number; they surly don’t have yours!
Boy, I don’t know who the hell you think you are, or how important you think you are!
Dominica Travel Advisory – United States Department of Statehttps://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/dominica…”Reconsider travel to Dominica due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. Exercise increased caution in Dominica due to civil unrest.. Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel. Travelers to Dominica may…
Skeritt is the Prime Minister of Dominica, his position gives him importance. When he comes to your USA he is given secret service protection paid for by your tax dollars.
Anon stop being a damn liar!
Who in America gives secret service protection to Roosevelt; when he comes to America?
Prove me a damn liar when I say that does not happen, and never happened; it is a good thing he travels on a Dominica diplomatic passport, hence he is treated by the immigration as a diplomat, and that’s it!
Shut up; you make him a damn king; he’s nothing out of Dominica; and if you believe he is that important, asks him about what they did to him when he went to Belize.
He might lie and tell you nothing!
But he was on a boat; which the coast guard stopped, when someone said to the guards, the prime minister of Dominica is aboard; they asks who is the prime minister?
When Skerrit said “I am;” they demanded documentary proof to prove he was Roosevelt.
The sucker, your god got so made he refused to attend the meeting he was schedule to attend.
Ask him about that experience!
There you go again!
So who the hell is the authority of the USA for them to use Dominica as their “fiery dart” because their country is contaminated by corvid-19?
Well, let it be known that Sir Roosevelt Skerrit is the mouse who will bell the cats, who are coming against his country and his people–take it or leave it!
Liz, “who the hell are you”, are words that come from people who are addicted to envy and selfish and hate. Patois for this is “COPARWAYSON”. Its like you are a poor grass root person and you do not deserve success. These people want to be recognized as upper class, as rich and famous so they have to degrade people in authority to fake their importance and boost their egos. They are usually in denial and suffering from a severe case of illusion. They are illusional to the max..
The Dr Dr is the best PM Dominica ever had, but instead of appreciating him opposition forces are trying to degrade him.
For these mask people cannot understand that we Dominicans are black people and our lives matter
Nothing in the USA is done by Trump and his agents for black or brown people. Trumpers and their crews are all for the white rich. So those hypocritical opposition traitors will continue to walk with their eyes closed.
They will keep trying to degrade their own people every…
If you are referring to me; you need to be careful what you say; because I am one person who is not ; and cannot be jealous of anyone, not you Roosevelt or any other human on earth.
It appears everything you stated in that post is about you; so let me point out to you how delusional and disoriented you are.
Your disgusting comments are still on DNO, where you stated you have information which will prove the Ambassador of the United States based in Barbados has a personal vendetta against “Dominica.”
In that case you are saying Roosevelt Skerrit; how can you say that; if you are not personally involved with the affairs of the embassy?
So, it would be interesting to find out how you became privy to this info.
Here is your mentality; your illusions makes parallel lines; and seem to diverge by placing them on a zigzag-striped background that’s how confounded you are!
I am not in a fantasy world; I invited Elizabeth:
Indeed, Elizabeth and I know each other, in spite of my criticisms; I invited that yellow little foot to come and visit with me; even if I have to pay for flying her to California and back to Canada.
If I lived in a hole and making believe I am something that I am not I would not have invited her here!
She is welcome in my house to stay as long as she wish; not at this time anyway, all due to COVID-19.
When that disease is controlled, and a cure is found; my house is open to her and few other Dominicans, whom I know will not stab me in my back!
So, I suggest John your perception of me is simple warped!
You doh know me; I never thief anything in my life; everything I own are paid for; from heard earn money; not from thieving government of Dominica money from the sale of passport; I don’t live off illegal earns and thievery like Dr. Dr.
The United States of America does not want anything from Dominica; we do not have anything to offer to America.
All Roosevelt have to do is open his mouth too wide, and talk crap as if he is important, that will be enough to cause the Homeland Security to start hunting down all the illegal Dominicans here and deport them back to Dominica.
Another thing that can happen; since Roosevelt has sold passports to the tune of $1.6 billion which is in the hands of Roosevelt Skerrit and his friend in a foreign bank, that alone is enough for Homeland Security and the State Department to declare Dominicans undesirables; and persona none grata.
Remember the two plane load of Chines landed in Canada all with Dominica passports, don’t speak a word of English, don’t know the location of Dominica, and so they were denied entry into Canada?
Shut up; that happen about the same time you kidnap kid Francisco and hide me in you house eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Joseph, my brother in Christ Jesus, I thank you gratefully for standing with me on behalf of Prime Minister and his governing body, I hope you will see this.
Many people of God are able to perceive my character of the Spirit because they have the Spirit themselves. Love is the powerful and Divine Essence of God, that clings to itself –there is no distance too wide, too high, or too low, preventing Love to find itself–you and I have found each other.
Here is what a Facebook friend said to me yesterday: ” You are wise beyond imagination, I absolutely love reasoning with you, my friend”.
But there is a legion of demons on this comment board who continue to come against me–I won’t even say that they belong to Satan, because at least Satan knows God.
They are so much against me because my attitude of the Spirit invokes the fear in them, which they would rather ignore– which is the lack of knowledge of God, but that is a deadly omen in them.
“Indeed, Elizabeth and I know each other, in spite of my criticisms; I invited that yellow little foot to come and visit with me; even if I have to pay for flying her to California and back to Canada”–Telemaque
This man, Telemaque is a damn nasty liar, that man doesn’t know me. I accepted him as a friend but his demonic attitude immediately turned me off; that was 11 years ago. I still wish I had never known of his existence
He comes here speaking all kinds of lies about my personal Life, some people believe him; I detest him saying “we know each other”
All that he said above is lies, he probably cannot afford to buy a ticket for a bicycle ride, what is the nonsense about sending me a plane ticket?
I noticed that you, calling me “Liz” had an effect on him. The other day he hypocritically apologized to you for something he said to you; right then he started about “man bites dog & me”, he tried to turn you against me; thank God, he lost again!
Elizabeth, if I could have the nerve to lie on you as much as you claim, then something that I do not know must be really wrong with me!
Now you know I am not a liar, and you know everything I said is true.
I don’t know how that person manage to be your brother in Christ: when I caught him in a lie talking about ambassador in Barbados is a Trump appointee, which is not true; and she has a personal vendetta against Dominica.
And how he has information about that; but, he’s not disclosing it!
Birds of a feather flocked together oui!
From today I am no longer going to remember perhaps we were friends.
I deleting you from my mind!
And I suggest you delete me from your twisted mind eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
I listened to Pastor Randy Rodney’s program today and I beg him to go over the advisory and point out one place, one phrase, one sentence or paragraph where the US said or implied that Dominica has covid and therefore US citizens should not go there. Not one time! For a well loved and respected pastor like Rodney to even say that he is going to write the US and have them to take back their advisory to their citizens to me is just confirmation of the ignorance of our people, which helps me to understand why Skerrit is able to hurt our country so and get away with so much trash. Skerrit knows very well that the US didn’t tell Americans that they should not go to Dominica because we have covid. All the advisory did was to caution citizens against the setbacks they may ensure going to Dominica, where flights can be cancelled, they may have to quarantine etc. Covid or no covid, judging by the way the cabal running the country, can anyone convince me that Da is a safe place to go to?
I read the advisory from the US posted below and I didn’t see anywhere the US told it citizens not to come to Dominica because Dominica has covid. What I saw is the US advising their citizens of the things they might have to deal with and therefore they should think twice before they go. I cannot blame the US for doing this. In fact I Know of dual citizens that were on their way to Dominica from the US and landed in Barbados, SJU and other ports but could not make it to Dominica due to the requirements covid-19 has caused. It is Skerrit, who knows what most of us don’t know that tried to make it look that the US is at war with Dominica. But Skerrit might know what we don’t know concerning him and the US and he used the opportunity to twist the advisory so he could get local support. That seems to be working for him because after listening to Pas. Randy Rodney today it’s clear that Skerrit won his support. For Skerrit to blame demonstrators for tourist not coming is pure nonsense
Skerrit, if you don’t want people to protest and call talk show to criticize you, just do good! When you cannot account for $1.2 billion dollars of our passport money should we not protest? When you built your own mansion according to the Al Jazeera report and you now telling us to pay your friend $32 million dollars a month for rent, and with other expenses $72 million a month, should we not call the talk show and protest? When you are selling our passports to known wanted crooks and criminals around the world, like Monfared, and even had him to come to hide in Dominica and was seen with senior government ministers and senior police officers, should we not call the radio and protest? Skerrit you know the US has a lot of dirt on you and you feel they might be getting closer to you so you ran in front with your maypwee and give Dominicans the impression that the US doesn’t like us and they saying Dominica has covid-19. Unfortunately pastor Randy Rodney joined you in your nonsense
But skerrit not easy….. Why u so desperately need the colonisers money. As Castro and Maduro for money or even Russia or china.
Any country can send advisory to their citizens at anytime
This has nothing to do with travel advisory. Did the US issue an advisory to any other country in the Caribbean? Here we have a country that has had one of the best reviews with respect to Covid management, and then this critically unusual move against Dominica by the US?
What is this all about in my opinion? Actually big brother is watching, and he is slowly beginning to show his tentacles, which is disguised as the China virus, as Trump calls it.
Do a little bit of research on the Monroe Doctrine, and you will see what I am suggesting.
Skerrit would like to fool Dominicans in believing that it’s because of covid-19. But people please DO NOT be fooled by Skerrit because although covid-19, is in the advisory the world knows very well that Dominica and the Caribbean did very well with covid. This advisory dealt with four very important concerns 1. Health 2. Safety 3. Covid-19 and 4. Civil unrest due to police tear gasing citizens. But Skerrit only chose to deal with covid-19. Why would the US seperate health from covid-19? Here are the facts: 1. Health. Is it not a health concern when citizens have to be flown for just about anything? 2. Safety. Didn’t the FAA downgraded our airport back in May, due to safety concerns? Has the problem been addressed? In the event of a positive test on island do we even have flights to fly you out?
3. Covid 19. US didn’t say Dominica has covid but covid 19 has made it worse to fly out? 4. Civil unrest. That’s what the US is really concerned about and they used to put Skerrit on…
US Telling its people not to travel to Dominica because of Covid19.
This warning should be directed to the US because being the mighty nation as it is, it has the most confirmed positive Covid19 cases in the world… Over 5 millions
and deaths too numerous to mention.
Taking of unrest, the US is at war with its own people.
Crime is manufactured in the US.
So what the hell the US is talking about?! Wicked THEY WICKED or mischievous?!
@ Kid…..five million cases as you mention, but 162,000 deaths and counting.
He used to have dimple, now it is pimple.
Skerrit wants to be relevant?
mistaken identity… Dominica vs Dominicana (Republica Dominicana).
Fortunately Prime Minister Skerrit children are not Dominicans, they are Americans, born in the greatest city on earth, New York City. So they don’t have to be bothered about being denied a US Visa and Skerrit himself have a Diplomatic Passport and Diplomatic immunity… So to hell with the Americans…
And as for Francisco Dodds Esprit Telemaque, you is an American nor? Just asking.
You forgot dual citizenship. Your comment on the Dr Dr children make you sound like a child abuser like Trump who has kids in concentration camps, like death camps by the virus.
“And as for Francisco Dodds Esprit Telemaque ”
Well, I don’t know how “Esprit” got in there, or what that means oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
All I can tell you is that my name is Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque; and indeed I am a Wesley Village, Dominica born citizen of the United States.
I am entitled to all the privileges in this country America as an American born, except the job; the privilege of becoming the president of the United States which is exclusively reserved for anyone born in the the United States.
So, don’t be surprised if twenty years from now you hear crooked Melisa and Dr. Thief send their children born here to come and run for president so that they can see if they can get their fingers in the United States treasury.
America treasury not very easy to break into, neither is Fort knocks.
And by the way I can go to Dominica anytime I want and overthrow the corrupted crook Roosevelt that one man government; that damn dictator!
Mr. Prime Minister, please be advised that it is usually an all or nothing diplomatic approach for the US. This is mothing new. As I recall, Dominica did not attend Mike Pompeo’s pre-Covid regional symposium and is now getting nothing less than the shaft from the State Department for that perceived impertinent transgression.
This is nothing but a customary demonstration of international cronyistic politics. With the Chinese Friendship Hospital still under construction and the building of an international airport by the the Chinese pending, it is not difficult to see why the US would put the cabash on Dominica at every opportunity as a form of payback.
Just the same old same old. Get use to it!!!
@ I lie, you did not lie. USA has a reputation as a rogue nation, but this time I think they have met their match.
They could not beat Vietnam, they cannot keep their knee on Cuba’s neck and are are still in Afghanistan. So how are they going to beat China who can put out a million soldiers with its 1. 4 billion people and has nuclear weapons. How are they going to beat the second largest economy in the world. China can do without the USA, can the USA do without China ?
So who do you think made the arrangements for the visit of Mike Pompeo. Do you see the hand of the Barbados Ambassador in this.
This lady is surely not in our favour.
Well the part about D’ca’s management of Covid19 and the US travel advisory, I agree with the PM.
The other part about protests and civil unrest affecting our economy… I don’t see why it should. The US is no stranger to protests and acts of civil violence. Just check out a few months ago. However that will not and did not stop anyone from traveling to the US.
So, that part I have an issue with that part of his statement.
Mr. Skerrit is fully justified to be furious with the Trump Administration, as well as the other Caribbean governments. Most of the Caribbean islands have done particularly well in curtailing the spread of COVID-19. They should be highly commended for their diligent and exemplary efforts.
However, Mr. Sherrie’s ill-advised public diatribe was thoughtless and unhelpful. As a leader of a sovereign state, he should have used diplomatic channels to register his disapproval to this inexplicable and hizarre action taken against Dominica by the US. He (Skerrit) has no self awareness, no decorum. He acts precisely like the THUG he is.
No amount of Ill-gotten wealth can solve problems and conflicts among nations, discernment does.
Skerrit is not a thug as you want to portray him. If there is a thug it is the person who is taking action against Dominica that you rightly described as “inexplicable and hizarre.” although “despicable” seem more like it.
This attack was not diplomatic. It was an unfriendly attack. The same mode as how China is treated. The PM response is accurately fitting.
We know that Dominica is a sardine and USA with Trump is a shark, but that does not mean that we have to be intimidated by its shark and sardine syndrome. We have to stand up for our rights. We deserve due respect.
For those who think that Dominican Republic was targeted be aware that this USA Embassy in Barbados is not accredited to the D.R.
There is a USA embassy in Santo Domingo headed by Raul Yzaguirre.
Somebody that steals from his own country is in my opinion A bigger thug than the one in Washington. In Skerrits case it’s a matter of being wrong and strong. It’s as simple as that. He wants to portrait himself as somebody that cares for his country. Does a person that cares for his country steal from it??? Think about it and get back to me but without your usual Skerrit propaganda and rethoric.
So why are you stealing from Dominica/Dominicans.
Examine your self and count the ways. Is it close to 99 yet, maybe close to 300 or more.
Prove to me that you never stole or lie.
Then give me the proof that Dr Dr Skerrit stole and lied.
The US state department routinely issues advisories to guide it citizens on where they should travel to, based on what is happening in any given part of the world. A global pandemic exist and Dominica is affected. We have so far been able to dodge the bullet by shutting down the country, social distancing and good contact tracing. Regardless of what Skeritt or his minister of health is telling us Dominica is not equipped to handle a serious outbreak of this deseas, of that the americans are aware. Look what is happening in the Bahamas, as the tourist started to arrive the covid numbers rose causing bahamas to return lock down mode. This travel advisory is for the entire caribbean it is not specifically targeting Dominica. So why is Skeritt so upset, there is nothing he can do about the advisory. If you ask me the advisory helps us.
This advisory has nothing to do with COVID. Let me remind this lunatic he was in parliament talking about he is Jesus son and there are people trying to kill him. He also said people who wish him destruction will have the same or worst fate brought on them. There is history of opposition leaders dragged in court for a false charge of trying to overthrow the Gov. The intense police presence during parliament was for fear of demonstration. Some of us including US intelligence understand the message the PM was sending in recent parliament and as history has shown any demonstration against the abuse of office by RS is responded with tear gas and violence. He knows darn well in these hard times the personal cost he is committing this country is evil. The blasphemy going on in parliament can only come from a man who has the mind of a devil. I will say again mothers and fathers need to give their biological kids love because they may grow up to be mentally damaged and the country suffers.
I wonder why you said, “some of us including USA intelligence”
Are you an agent? Mr Mathew.
The advisory is for Barbados and the eastern caribbean. It is not specifically directed at Dominica.
Maybe they mine Dominican Republic
I do not think so. This notice came from the USA Embassy in Barbados. This embassy have no relationship with the Dominican Republic.
The Embassy in Barbados is headed by a Trump appointee. She is carrying a vendetta against Dominica for reasons I will not disclose now.
Our Minister of External Affairs should summon her to come to Dominica to explain and apologize for misbehavior.
She should be recalled because she is overstepping. As an Ambassador her duty/mandate is to promote friendly relations between USA and Dominica.
One thing that should be given attention is that we as Dominicans should continue to keep our affectionate friendship alive with the American people. The majority of them are kind and generous towards us, towards Dominica.
Let us not be vindictive and hateful like this Ambassador.
I do not think the USA government officials care about Dominica one way or the other. The Ambassador just want to make waves to be relevant. The fence is low she jumps.
The US Ambassador in Barbados is not a trump appointee, she was there before trump became president. This travel advisory affects Barbados and the eastern caribbean which in cludes Dominica.
Anon, there is a link provided by DNO. Did you access it. Diplomats are appoint or reappointed in accordance with “the pleasure of the head of government” in that case the pleasure of President Trump.
Also if you want to confirm information you can do a net search. Like the young folks say “google it”
“The Embassy in Barbados is headed by a Trump appointee. She is carrying a vendetta against Dominica for reasons I will not disclose now. ”
John, sometimes I make some incendiary comments when I read the garbage you spew in the quote above; those are your chicken feces words.
What sort of vendetta could this lady or anybody in the the United States, government or private citizen have against a place like poor backward Dominica?
“I will not disclose now.”
What do you have to disclose unless you are an employee of the embassy in Barbados or work in Trump’s administration and privy to some information.
Would it not be fair at his point to call you liar, which I hate to do?
Do you know this lady personally?
She was the same ambassador who congratulated Roosevelt for winning the last election in Dominica; have you forgotten?
Knowing that all elections over the past twenty years were stolen; then you can say she favors thievery too!
Dominica is not…
I need to inform you John, the name Dominica is not synonymous here; it’s not a house hold name.
You don’t go out anywhere in America; here people discussing Dominica.
Even in the 21st Century when someone hears my accent, and they asks me where am I from, and I say ‘Dominica’ they one hundred percent of the time says; oh, the Dominican Republic!
Or they will start commenting on Jamaica, or Belize in South America.
So this fantasy about vendetta is simply in your head; people like you watch too much American Television; so you make belief that Dominica is part of America; or our country is equal to America.
Skerrit not known in America; well yes, he is know to people like me; and the rest of us who ran from Dominica for all the economic reasons in the world.
That China puppet Roosevelt who sounds like a mouse talking about “call me!”
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
Who in America Government knows Roosevelt that nobody to call him?
You can call me liar, you can call me any name you want. I know when someone is trying to play me with attempts at reverse psychology.
@Martina Laudat, you could be right. But don’t they have a close relationship with the USA? I believe so.
But when the enemy (Satan) decides to go after us–the people of God–he will use all kinds of tactics, but he fails to realize that his weapons are too weak to give him victory. He is destined to be the greatest loser in Eternity.
DNO, thank you for giving back the old way of posting our messages–I missed it quite a bit. Thanks again.
ADMIN: What do you mean?
Hey, smart lady; I always knew you do not read before you comment!
You are accustom to see the comment “your comments is awaiting shall I say approval prior to releasing to be read.”
You did not see a yellow strip above bearing the same comment.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah.
Read before you talk; I read every line before I comment on any subject.
Maybe your seventy (70) plus years are now taking a tole on you eh!
Ay ay! Did not know Mrs. X was that “mature”. All along I thought the said Mrs.Xavier was a spring chicken wi . Now I understand why she behaves how she does . Thanks FET
Telemaque, will you please stop your stupid jokes and lying about my personal Life?
You can lie, brag, and boast foolishly about yourself, I don’t care a damn. You are the one who is over 70 plus years–77 to the exact; that age has taken a toll on you since the stone ages ago and you are getting worse every day.
I am way, way below your group. Will you please leave me alone!
Well you know; when people dig a ditch for another; usually they fall into their own pit.
She keep writing on DNO talking about how I am 70 plus years old; when she is 70 plus years old!
But you see; she thought that it is humiliating to be aged, fact is people age everyday.
The only way one can getaway from aging is by dying!
Age is honor; one simply have to learn how to age gracefully.
I shall never be ashamed of my age; as old as I am if I could post recent photograph of me on DNO even Elizabeth would be shocked to see I have not aged since the last time she saw me.
One of my doctors looked at me while telling me I still have 2020 vision, said “it seems like you have stopped aging” that’s a compliment.
So, she can continue trying to humiliate me about my age, when she should be worried about her age, she is not talking about herself oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Yea right I am eighty, you are ten!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Don’t forget you are the one who told me how old you were the last time when I was eating your food and drinking your beer you know.
And remember; I did not ask you age cause that matters not to me; I only see people not their age!
So, let me remind you don’t go out playing young because ole woman, and ole man are vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Your comment is awaiting moderation”
Hey, smart lady; I always knew you do not read before comment!
That in the quote above is usually over “Reply” but you as usual so busy to fight and assassinate people for Roosevelt, you have no time for nothing else.
Not even to observe!
If you were not so busy chopping-up people; especially me you would have seen the comment in the quote above written on a yellow or gold band!
Talk about me now; talk about how I ugly and lie, with no wisdom!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
I doh know what I going to do with you that twelve year ole teacher der nuh!
I mean that for quite a while now, I could not simply use the reply button to continue my comment if the first one was more than 1000 characters. A few times I ended up with my last comment before the first on your comment board.
I notice that some people were able to that, it must have been only me, but I am glad to have it back anyway.
ADMIN: Ok, thanks for clarifying. We will keep using feedback in an effort to improve.
This response is to DNO
You lie; because I checked that and everybody seems to be limited to 170 words eh!
At lease I am limited to 170 words.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!
No excuses eh; I simply caught you; how does it fell to know that a 70 year plus ole man caught you a 70 plus woman blundering, now you trying to clean it up!
Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnooooooooooooooooooooooo way; you are caught into the pit you set for me calling me ole man?
What you talking about ole girl?
ADMIN: The limit is 1000 Characters which include spaces.
Okay, indeed I did not remember the space, comers, full stops, ect.
So, Admin: she is correct; she will jump for joy believing she has defeated me this time.
Okay, Elizabeth I submit, you won this time!
Thanks to you DNO
Liz, the tactics as you call it reminds me of those the Jews used against the early Christians as seen in the Acts of the Apostles.
I have seen parasite like what you represent here. You never seem to have an original thought, and you just piggyback and leach around the dark ends of the earth as much as you can, and thanks to DNO for giving you that outlet, because you really present yourself like Charles Manson. And somehow you believe you have a monopoly on ecclesiastical thought process, behavior and conduct, when in fact you behave more like a devil worshipper than a spiritual person filled with the love Jesus spread when He was in human form. Not the type of form to which de-evolved with your horns on your head violent and virulent attack.
Which one of these do you embody: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, or Leslie Van Houten
YOU ARE SO ANGRY. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH SO MUCH HATRED IN A CHRISTIAN like you. WHAT HAS GONE WRONG ELIZABETH? Where is your broken heart?
I takes one to know one . You are an expert in describing yourself and your Leader. Did you look at him in the House recently making all kinds of fake accusation without proof just like you are doing now.
Rather than research it to find out if they have advise citizens of the United States not to travel to Dominica, you get on your cell cell phone in denial.
Well the advisory specifically said Dominica, and neither you nor Roosevelt can Change that!
Roosevelt can can salivate from his mouth, eyes, nose, and ears, he cannot do anything about that travel advisory from the State Department.
For your information they have advised people not to travel to Jamaica, St. Lucia, the Dominican Republic, and several other islands in the Caribbean.
Let Roosevelt pout; he jumping off a cliff knowing the few tourist ship he hope would arrive this Summer; shall not come; there is no prospect of that happening; too late in the Summer.
That sucker!
There is more to developing a country, than the dependency on the sale of Passports, and on a few tourist pinnies.
So, Roosevelt can huff, he can puff that is: ” breathe heavily with exhaustion and annoyance in an obvious or…
IMHO, I don’t think the U.S. is confusing the 2 countries this time. It’s a message being sent and I wouldn’t rule out an implied threat to DA. It’s about China. The U.S.’ Enemy number 1 is China. They are aware that on the international scene many former “friends” of the U.S. have hitched their wagons to the Chinese horse and accepted tons of “free” help as favor from them, we hope with the understanding that favors will be called in one day. Allegiance is one big way they call in their favors, as in voting for China and against the U.S. on major issues. The Chinese have used that gambit all around the world, especially in the developing world. Theyve been in Africa forever. They also have substantial holdings and investments in top first world countries including the mighty US, which by the way is in heavy debt to China. So the U.S. tries but fails to intimidate China and therefore they go after friends of China, the weaker the better. Dominica is low hanging…
No they mean Dominica, Dominica harsh measures, it’s past lockdowns, preventing its citizens from going to the river, stopping it’s citizens from making a living while providing no relief, imprisonment for 14 days with no proof or evidence, preventing its own citizens from returning home, locking it seafarers out at sea for months. I have complained about Dominica Taliban approach and I guess the state department been looking also.
Martina, I thought the same. So many Dominicans in the US wish that they were in Dominica at this time.
People have to stop projecting unto people. Read the travel advisory below I copied it.
Be honest with you all selves – Dominicans.
Who are the people protesting on short notice to have the state issue such advisory?
“Travel Advisory
August 6, 2020 Dominica – Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel to Dominica due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. Exercise increased caution in Dominica due to civil unrest.
Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel.
Travelers to Dominica may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within Dominica due to COVID-19. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Dominica.
Country Summary: Demonstrations and protests can take place with little or no notice. Local authorities have used tear gas to disrupt protests.
COVID-19 is worldwide. It is regional so why is there a advisory targeting Dominica only. Like you I read the link provided by DNO. It does not mention any other island assigned to the Embassy. It does not even mention Barbados where the Ambassador reside.
As for demonstration Dominica have had no demonstration since election in December last year.
If people want to talk Demonstrations. No country has more demonstration than USA. Even as the COVID-19 virus is affecting over 5 million people and killing over 162,000 the “black lives matter ” movement demonstrate every day since George Floyd murder by the police. Talk about tear gas, demonstrators were beaten and tear gassed so that Trump could have a photo up to hold up a bible.
If the ambassador had that kind of advisory against Barbados where she reside she would have been declared persona non grata and ask to leave Barbados. To be selective against Dominica like that is an unfriendly act. Barbados and others had COVID.
First of all the U.S.A. have a duty to protect its citizens and in our case that also covers the many Dominicans that also are U.S. citizens. Secondly, the country is a sovereign state, just like us and can issue any advice to its citizens as it sees fit. Thirdly, it also protects our status as a low risk Covid virus country from the threat of virus rich country. I think that should be the overriding factor and not the dollars we may miss and miss them we will. But what you do with dollars when you dead. In any case, U.S. cruise ships will not stop here and that is not only because of the threat of Covid virus as the U.S. advisory makes clear.
Of course they have a right to self defense so does China, so does Venezuela, so does Iran.
So USA can have unprovoked attacks on, let us say Venezuela and pretend it is defending itself.
Besides the civil war USA never had any war on the mainland. It is well protected. But they always have declared or undeclared war on other countries for regime change. If they do not like your ideology you become an enemy combatant. And they have all kinds of dishonest excuses. Remember the war in IRACQ with the excuse” weapons of mass destruction”
I keep wondering what are they fighting for in Afghanistan.
Skerrit you are delusional!
Every nation has a right to protect it’s citizens….what about France. Is the French president a hypocrite? I didn’t hear you cry foul when France put us on their don’t travel list.
You act like you take it personal…. like a bit isolated?
I remember when you didn’t get an invitation to meet Trump along with other carefully selected Caribbean leaders.
Some people actually earn their millions Skerrit.
Dominica has had no serious outbreaks of coronavirus because its borders have been closed. This government is now opening its borders at a time when the outside world is struggling with a second wave, and in the middle of what forecasters have said is likely to be one of the most active hurricane seasons on record. The PM is unnecessarily exposing the people of Dominica to disaster – imagine the nightmare of having to deal with a coronavirus outbreak in the wake of hurricane Maria. Hardly surprising therefore that tourists would find themselves at risk by coming here in these circumstances, especially as our medical facilities are in no way sufficient to cope with two disasters at the same time. But the PM needs to open the borders so that he can enable his friends – Chinese and St Lucia contractors – to come and work on Dominica’s infrastructure projects. Civil unrest goes hand-in-hand with corrupt and immoral leadership, Mr Skerrit.
The United States must have the Dominican Republic confused with the “Commonwealth” of Dominica. It would not be the first time that has happened. The US postal service has also been known to send mail to the wrong country too they get Dominica confused with the Dominican Republic. It also happened with the filming of pirates of the Caribbean people thought it was filmed in the Dominican republic. People are just ignorant they do not know geography they do not know that there are tow countries called Dominica in the Caribbean. The Commonwealth of Dominica sometimes gets blamed for things that happen in the Dominican Republic. The Prime Minister needs to ask the US state Department if they know there are two Dominica’s.
In that case they were talking about the Commonwealth of Dominica. The Embassy in Barbados is not accredited to the Dominican Republic.
Dominica has no case of the virus. Barbados and other islands within the accreditation of the embassy had cases, BUT NO ADVISORY.
Why make Dominica a victim, a target with this diplomatic bullying.
This is not a pro or anti Skerrit deal. This is a direct and selective attack on the reputation of Dominica. Just as we are united in combatting the virus, we must come together to support our country against this kind of bullying.
It is not usual for the state department to give such a selective advisory. Maybe the Ambassador just assumed that this is what she should do to curry favour with her bosses.
We should not act as foreign agents and enemy of state by supporting this type of bullying.
Ok Skewo play yourself, play yourself papa! But I hasten to remind you that this is a shot across your bow.
Think partner before you even aggravate the USA more bro. You know they are watching you and the cabal like a hawk following a mama-poole with chickens. Keep thinking you are Xi Jinping Jr. still bro and you will see. You sounding like that new Chinese diplomat in Beijing that tries to berate the US but I warn you bro be careful. That BIG Chinese Embassy you allowed at Morne Daniel has been spying and eavesdropping on the US for some time now and with the advent of the CHINESE VIRUS that has daykarlayed the US they are going to come for you soon.
Your time is at hand bro so play heavy while you can as if to get us to believe you are standing up to the US like Cuba and Venezuela. Your lapo-bonda is not even yours. Thats why I put my rust in Blessings, Seth, Pyro, Buju, Lofty, Matt, Lennox and the other militant patriots with a few good hearted cops from the SSU
Skerrit, who do you think you are to tell them how to conduct their affairs and look after their citizens. You are just a small little corrupt light that causes the US and Europe a lot of headaches because of your recklessness of your passport sales. Maybe the states actually know exactly what’s going on in DA in regards to COVID-19. The citizens of DA can only take your word for it and I for one would never rely on that. You have got form!
lol yea… the united states knows… with the 160 000 deaths and rising….. their president doesn’t even know whats going on in the states much less….. lol my country clean best he leave dem stay they moda.s where they be
What about the increase in death in DA since March 2020? Has your PM told you everything? Think about it…
America is the laughing stock of the world right now. Not a reflection of all its people but its leadership which reflects a percentage of its population. The world has no respect for America right now. I am proud to stay in my Dominica and walk free on the road with zero Covid- 19 cases. GOD bless Dominica!!! God bless the Caribbean. America is now facing its karma for the blood it was built on.
If I was the PM, I would put all my family US documents in an official envelope and turn them in at the US Embassy!! PM, just an FYI, your biggest crook is not the USA. Keep an eye on them Bajans….food for thought!!
Pm I don’t know where that story come from but I never heard of that and I didn’t see it on the travel advisory for the USA please enlight me
Your problem is no biggy. D N O posted a link as footnote to the article . Please read it. Some of the comments posted give the impression that some of the posters never read the information on the link.