Dominica government objects to latest US Dominica travel advisory

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the United States (US) to “stop its ignorance” as it relates to the latest travel advisory to its citizens over concerns of COVID-19 in Dominica.

Last week the United States, through a travel advisory, told its citizens to reconsider travel to Dominica due to health and safety measures and COVID-19 conditions.

“Let me say to the United States, this travel advisory that they are issuing, stop the ignorance,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “If you do not know, call me; call us we will give you the information.”

According to him, Dominica is one of the top countries in the management of COVID-19.

“And we are prepared to share our practices with countries like the United States, but this is not necessary. If you are saying don’t come to Dominica, what about your country?” the Prime Minister asked.

He continued, “Why do you want to create this problem between you and the citizens of the Caribbean?… Why would you tell people do not come to our country?”

He said Dominica hasn’t had a Covid-19 case for a number of months now and those who have tested positive have survived.

“Let us not be so indifferent to the plight of the developing world and developing countries like Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated. “We do not have the resources that you have, but we have pride in ourselves and we are resilient people; we have been through many challenges and we have survived.”

He described the US action as unfortunate and said he hopes that the United States will resolve it.

“We have written to them formally objecting to this information out there,” he stated.

Meantime, the travel advisory also warns US citizens to exercise increased caution in Dominica due to civil unrest.

“On the issue of threats of demonstrations, this is what our citizens have to be mindful of,” the Prime Minister remarked. “If you go on the radio and talk shows and say we are going to protest, we are going to block roads…these things have implications.”

This, he said will affect the hotels, tour guides, taxi operators, shops.

“If people don’t come to Dominica the hotels will be empty, no taxi man can make money, no tour guide can make money…,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit explained.

A copy of the travel advisory can be found on the link below.

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/dominica-travel-advisory.html