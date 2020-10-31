Dominica govt to legislate mandatory wearing of masks as 8 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed

New measures such as mandatory wearing of face masks, are among the changes to be brought before parliament next week in light of the current upsurge of Covid-19 cases here in Dominica.
National Epidemiologist, Dr Shalauddin Ahmed, revealed during a press briefing Friday evening that the country has recorded 8 additional cases of Covid-19, which takes the number of active cases to 17, and total number of confirmed cases to 50.
According to Ahmed, the last seven of the eight positive cases are contacts of an individual from the community of Jimmit who has a travel history. One other positive case is a deportee who has been in the quarantine facility since arriving in Dominica onOctober 23rd, 2020.
Speaking during the briefing, Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr Irving McIntyre, noted that this sudden increase requires greater resources and warrants more attention and focus from the ministry of health and stated that based on the advice given by the health technical committee, the government is strongly discouraging the hosting of all mass festive activities during the independent season from today 30th October until 4th of November 2020.
He further stated that in an effort to continue to help the society protect itself from Covid-19, the cabinet, on the advice of the Ministry of Health technical team, has taken the decision to make the wearing of face masks or face covering in public places, mandatory.
“The necessary legislation to provide statutory authority for this requirement will be made in the coming week,” he said, adding, “I am encouraging us all to avoid planning of mass gathering events and refrain from participating in spontaneous mass gatherings as well.”
Dr. Mcintyre disclosed that all categories of healthcare workers have willingly consented to cancel vacation leave, and those on vacation leave have returned, all in an effort to ensure that the fight against Covid-19 continues.
He stressed that such a fight must be a collective approach and called on the business establishments, religious groups and churches, entertainers, radio stations, parents, village councils and town councils to be part of the response.
19 Comments
Wearing a mask is important but many people tend to forget the social distancing part. Look at some of the creole day photos and see for yourself. We all have to play our part in this. Don’t just leave it for the authorities.
amalek deceiving the children of Jacob
If you dont mind wearing a mask I dont mind you wearing one. Just not in my store as that hides your identity which is something criminals tend to do. I also certainly dont mean by I dont mind you wearing one that you or anyone else should be able to make me or anyone else wear one.
Shut down bars for now.
Alot of testing. Serious Policing on backdoor visitors.
If you all do not control this well i sorry for Dominicans
A mask is useless unless it covers your nose too. Some people would do well to remember this. Keep us all safe.
Poor leadership….AGAIN! Any country that has increased covid cases clearly has terrible leaders. Trump… need I say more. With that said good luck fellow Dominicans and the rest of earth.
Don’t forget the UK with its utterly useless PM. Again the best word to describe is yet another clown attempting to lead a country!!!
Oh my! Oh my! This is sad news all the way.
At a time when one was expecting that Corvid-19 had fled from Dominica we now have the infected being revealed by 8 at a time; so what do we do?
Hello dear, prayer warriors of Dominica, it is now time to raise our voices in prayer to God, loud and clear, for unless we call out to Him, He will remain inactive about our situations–let us pray and do so without ceasing.
Now here is mine: Heavenly Father, in Your Christ Jesus, on behalf of my people of Dominica I am calling out to You from our battle against that vicious sickness known as Corvid-19
Please, dear God, forbid it that we may enter into the cage of distress and despair–the place of darkness & death of this sickness
Please give strength to our faith & hope in You, the weapons by which can conquer–let us be victorious for Your glory. Lord, hear our cry, hear our words of supplication, deliver us, we ask You, in Jesus’ name. Amen!
Hypocrite! Hypocrite!
Why dislike a prayer ?
We should all be praying for Dominica.
Don’t let me stop you! And don’t forget to pray for all you gangster PM. Hypocrite!
That’s just one deportee which came in through the front, what about those who came in through the back door.
I dont get. Is the government going pass a specific piece of legislation mandating the wearing of mask? If so that makes no sense. So when the pandemic subsides you go back to parliament and rescind the law? I hope I’m getting that wrong.
What gov’t should be doing is passing public health emergency laws that would give cabinet the power to first declare a public health emergency; and second to able to dictate public behavior deemed necessary consequent to the health emergency. Within that emergency power, fines and penalties would be stipulated for failure to follow the declaration.
As it stands right now the broader state of emergency that is being used does not give the authorities the power to legally enforce the wearing of mask. Thus this ludicrous idea of passing a mask law.
Dominicans blame yourselves you refuse to follow the guides set down by the health department well I agree stronger actions must be taken because the Virus is not a joke prevention and safety for all, so I call on every one to do your party. Corona Virus is not a party Virus it’s a global matter it’s all around the world take it seriously and do as you a told your life as well as others depend on it, stop the politics and take care of your health for your health is your wealth.
WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH THIS STATEMENT????
SHould one assume that our quarantine or our systems of check are not working or we should assume illegal travel.
If the latter, what is the penalty for that?
I thought that was already mandatory. Why else are businesses brandishing the notices “No Mask, No Entry”?
There is nothing positive to smile about concerning the endeavors of this current ruling regime. They have mishandled agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, the entire economy and now Covid 19.
They have politicized this present global pandemic. Mr. Peters, in addressing the 2020 graduating class of the DSC, awkwardly insinuated that no other leader has managed the Coronavirus better than Mr. Skerrit. This was a most irrelevant and dumb statement to make at such a function. I’m wondering if he still holds that foolish opinion in light of these new revelations.
I’m a strong advocate of mask especially in public. Making the non-wearing of mask in public and at specific events a ‘ticketable’ offence should suffice. There is no need for any draconian legislation.
Remember the three (3) W’s Dominicans. 1) Wash your hands 2) Watch your distance 3) Wear your mask
Covid 19 is just another sars virus and it is here and will remain here and everywhere. We just have to accept the fact and learn to live with it.
We learned to live with flu virus, aids virus, h1n1, bird flu, foot and mouth, ebola, and all of the others. What’s the exact difference with covid 19? It seems more like a more sinister international plot by those in power to me….
We will learn that whilst money is VERY important for sustaining life. It is not all. Certainly, we will change our ways