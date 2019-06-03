Dominican graduates with Doctor of Medicine degree

Amie Jemimah John originally from Colihaut in Dominica, has graduated with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Albany Medical College in New York.
The title was conferred on John at the Commencement Exercises at Albany College which took place on Thursday May 23, 2019 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York.
Dr. John started her high school education at the Convent High School, then migrated to the United States when she was in third form. She completed her high school education at St. Barnabas High School in Bronx, New York. In 2013, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Lehman College in New York. In the fall of 2015, Amie started another leg of her journey at Albany Medical College. Her final year was a serious challenge when she lost her dad in June 2018, but she persevered.
During the awards ceremony at the Commencement Exercises, Dr. John received “The Dr. George C. Carter Memorial Award”. This award is presented to the student who has made the most significant contribution in support of Underrepresented Medical Students at Albany Medical College.
Dr. John will do her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, Massachusetts for the next 3 years.
Dr. Amie John is the daughter of Jane Adonis who is from Colihaut and the late Augustus John from Salisbury.
8 Comments
Congrats sis. To God be the glory.
don’t know you young lady but i am truly proud of your achievement being a daughter of Dominica. congratulation on obtaining a real doctorate, i guess there will be no motorcade for real doctors returning home.
It’s always an exhilarating feeling when young people fulfill their true potential. Congratulations and much respect to you, Dr. Amie John, on your great achievement.
We are so proud of you darling.! Continue to shine and continue to place God first…. your family loves you!!
Congratulations Dr.John. If it was something political, this board would be overflowing with negative comments. Its time to send our best to this young lady. She deserves the best
You have lifted our nation again. We are proud of you daughter of the land. Congrats 🎈🎊🍾🎉
Proud of you Dr. John. Congratulations…
Congratulations Doc.