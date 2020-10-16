Dominica has introduced new discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients

Dominica has introduced a new discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday night.
“Our new discharge criteria which come into effect today [October 14] is as follows; asymptomatic cases require two consecutive negative PCR test results taken in 24 hours apart following 10 days of isolation period,” he said. “Asymptomatic cases if they are not cleared by PCR testing after 10 days of isolation the patient will continue to stay in isolation and complete a total of 3 weeks.”
Dr. Johnson continued, “After completion for 3 weeks patients will be discharged from isolation without any further PCR testing.”
However, he explained for symptomatic patients the new discharge protocol is as follows;
“For mild cases, two consecutive PCR result taken 24 hours apart following 14 days of isolation period plus at least 3 additional days without any symptoms, if one of both the PCR results are positive at the end of isolation or recovery period then the isolation period will be extended to one more week and discharged without any further testing,” Dr. John stated.
Furthermore he indicated that for symptomatic and severe cases those who require ventilation or a ventilator will complete two 14-day cycle before being tested.
“If one or both of the PCR results are positive after the end of the two 14-day cycle then the patient will be discharged after a week following full recovery without a PCR test,” Dr. Johnson explained.
He went on to say that the new discharge criteria that have been put in place for Dominica is consistent with international recommendations and best practices.
Meantime, he encourages the public to continue to follow the necessary protocols to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“We must continue to wash our hands often with soap and water or an alcohol based hand rub,” Dr. Johnson advised. “As far as it’s possible maintain a safe distance up to 6 ft from anyone…wear a mask at all times when you are out in the public or close contact with others, avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.”
9 Comments
I am pleased that soap and water is given as an alternative to alcohol based hand sanitizer. My skin cannot take the alcohol based sanitizers that are compulsively sprayed when entering a store. Most stores are understanding of my predicament but some refuse entry even though I offer to wash my hands with water and a mild soap.
So in short, instead of two weeks they increased quarantine to three weeks? And that comes on the hills of the backdoor arrests? Is that there way of scaring people from coming home legally so they could pass through backdoor?
Dr Johnson, the Skerrit unloved physician was sent to make that announcement? Why Annancy didn’t announce it on his Anou palay sort program, since he will be the one directly profiting with an extra week of quarantine at his facility?
All Mista dem with Skerrit and all them people putting people in jail and subject to unauthorized medical experiments and testing should be brought up on charges for reasons including but not limited to:
Crimes against humanity have since been prosecuted by other international courts as well as in domestic prosecutions. The law of crimes against humanity has primarily developed through the evolution of customary international law. Crimes against humanity are not codified in an international convention, although there is currently an international effort to establish such a treaty, led by the Crimes Against Humanity Initiative.
Unlike war crimes, crimes against humanity can be committed during peace or war.[1] They are not isolated or sporadic events, but are part either of a government policy or of a wide practice of atrocities tolerated or condoned by a government or a de facto authority,,,
Science has now been replaced by tyranny. As I have said before what we are seeing is somewhat the return of the dark ages where the Authority roles have been flip, from The Religious Institutions, to The Medical Institution. The whole “germ theory” belief needs to be seriously reexamined and debated
The Medical Institution must acknowledge the invisible forces that operate within the human body, the body has an invisible anatomy, the unseen things are cause, the seen things are effect The Medical Institution needs to focus more on nutrition, the essential requirements of the Physical body. The Medical Institution needs to also understand the Metal principles of the human being, our most powerful instrument the mind. The Medical Institution needs to embrace those in the alternative fields of healing, Finally, doctors must not make the ego overwhelm them, they not infallible.
Editor, please note, criteria is the plural form of criterium. Please check and correct where appropriate. Thank you.
ADMIN: Thank you that was a typo, we already noticed and had it corrected.
Here we go. What a load of nonsense. Can’t the Caribbean see with their own eyes that they’re ruining their own people and economy!! Following the wearing if masks for such long periods and breathing in our own poisons is what’s going to kill people within the next 12 months. No covid will do that. These so-called tests are inaccurate as the Covid19 virus has not been isolated (separated) from any other virus such as the cold and flu. And if our own doctors and scientists are just going along with what the Gates-owed WHO tells us, then the Caribbean region is finished. Wake up and stop selling out your people and making life difficult for everyone. If this so-called virus was so deadly, why aren’t you seeing people dropping life flies! We are hypnotised with the death figures not realising that usual death figures are tenfold. These restrictions are nonsense. READY FOR THE IGNORANT THUMBS DOWN NON-SELF EDUCATED OR SELF RESEARCH IDIOTS. When will you open your eyes and wake up!
DNO…. make sure to inform properly the people.
First, inform the public about AMPLIFICATION CYCLES. It is CRUCIAL to understand.
You NEVER mention how many cycles are used for the test.
Most of the so called positive cases in the world should have been negative.
Most of the people with zero symptoms and tested positive do not have covid at all.
What about the “positive cases” in Dominica ? How many AMPLIFICATION CYCLES were used to say it is positive ?
After 30 cycles, the PCR makes no sense at all…
Inform yourself first DNO and then inform the public.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
But you can find online much more about why AMPLIFICATION CYCLE is the KEY to determine if a person is positive or not.
Thanks.
He is not the same doctor that was sent home for a few weeks because he could not explain it to government that is what COVID was 😭😭
So what about the people that are not still holding in prison against there own will to pay for it