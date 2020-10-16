Dominica has introduced new discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients

Dominica has introduced a new discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday night.

“Our new discharge criteria which come into effect today [October 14] is as follows; asymptomatic cases require two consecutive negative PCR test results taken in 24 hours apart following 10 days of isolation period,” he said. “Asymptomatic cases if they are not cleared by PCR testing after 10 days of isolation the patient will continue to stay in isolation and complete a total of 3 weeks.”

Dr. Johnson continued, “After completion for 3 weeks patients will be discharged from isolation without any further PCR testing.”

However, he explained for symptomatic patients the new discharge protocol is as follows;

“For mild cases, two consecutive PCR result taken 24 hours apart following 14 days of isolation period plus at least 3 additional days without any symptoms, if one of both the PCR results are positive at the end of isolation or recovery period then the isolation period will be extended to one more week and discharged without any further testing,” Dr. John stated.

Furthermore he indicated that for symptomatic and severe cases those who require ventilation or a ventilator will complete two 14-day cycle before being tested.

“If one or both of the PCR results are positive after the end of the two 14-day cycle then the patient will be discharged after a week following full recovery without a PCR test,” Dr. Johnson explained.

He went on to say that the new discharge criteria that have been put in place for Dominica is consistent with international recommendations and best practices.

Meantime, he encourages the public to continue to follow the necessary protocols to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We must continue to wash our hands often with soap and water or an alcohol based hand rub,” Dr. Johnson advised. “As far as it’s possible maintain a safe distance up to 6 ft from anyone…wear a mask at all times when you are out in the public or close contact with others, avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.”