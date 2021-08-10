Dominica increases space at COVID-19 facilities to deal with surge in cases

To cope with the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases, the Dominica government has created a new hospital to care for individuals who have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement in an with DBS recently amid a continuing surge of Covid-19 active cases in Dominica with the latest Ministry of Health report as of Monday 9thAugust, putting the total at 203 confirmed cases.

“What we have done is that we have separated the symptomatic patients from the asymptomatic patients, so we have dedicated the St James Covid Centre exclusively to symptomatic patients, patients with symptoms,” he said.

For those patients, the government has commandeered a new facility, another hospital in an upstairs and downstairs which, the Prime Minister says, can accommodate about 60 people per floor.

“And then we have taken over some apartments in Portsmouth where we have placed asymptomatic patients, patients with no symptoms,” Skerrit added.

According to the Prime Minister, between these two facilities, there are over 103 rooms which can accommodate about 120 people depending on the family size.

He said his government continues to make additional space available so that as the numbers increase, “at least we try to be ahead of the numbers and we are projecting based on the statistics how many people we believe in the next 5 days we are going to need to accommodate.”

“We have to brace ourselves, we have to do what we need to do to protect our citizens and to ensure that they can be provided with the best care possible,” Prime Minister Skerrit declares as the country tackles this new COVID challenge.