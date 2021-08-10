Dominica increases space at COVID-19 facilities to deal with surge in cases

To cope with the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases, the Dominica government has created a new hospital to care for individuals who have been tested positive for Covid-19.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement in an with DBS recently amid a continuing surge of Covid-19 active cases in Dominica with the latest Ministry of Health report as of Monday 9thAugust, putting the total at 203 confirmed cases.
“What we have done is that we have separated the symptomatic patients from the asymptomatic patients, so we have dedicated the St James Covid Centre exclusively to symptomatic patients, patients with symptoms,” he said.
For those patients, the government has commandeered a new facility, another hospital in an upstairs and downstairs which, the Prime Minister says, can accommodate about 60 people per floor.
“And then we have taken over some apartments in Portsmouth where we have placed asymptomatic patients, patients with no symptoms,” Skerrit added.
According to the Prime Minister, between these two facilities, there are over 103 rooms which can accommodate about 120 people depending on the family size.
He said his government continues to make additional space available so that as the numbers increase, “at least we try to be ahead of the numbers and we are projecting based on the statistics how many people we believe in the next 5 days we are going to need to accommodate.”
“We have to brace ourselves, we have to do what we need to do to protect our citizens and to ensure that they can be provided with the best care possible,” Prime Minister Skerrit declares as the country tackles this new COVID challenge.
19 Comments
Now is not the time to panic. This is not a Dominican problem. The rest of the world is producing that is why we can still go to the stores and buy . This to shall pass
Makes sense, I got you. He’s working with you, I just heard on the radio he announced/pledged not to make it mandatory in Dominica.
Looks like this hospital patient has a Bible on his small table. I hope this is not the first time he is seeing or reading one. But better late than never. But I haven’t heard anyone calling for a Haitian to heal them! So, they cannot heal? They do the opposite? Hehehe….
By All means, as ‘Blue’ suggested below – setup phone line(s) for appointments – minimize walk-ins and long lines we see just for appointments.
All-u does watch so much TV as part of your indoctrination in the UN’s – G7 new world order.
Based on recent studies, SARS-CoV-2 has a very high recovery rate, and is definitely not something I personally fear and nor should the rest of the population. Any virus with a high infectivity rate is not very deadly and vice-versa.
The one thing that should not by an circumstances be done is the force the population to take a vaccine that has not undergone proper testing for a virus that isn’t even that deadly. Yes the elderly and people who have pre-existing medical conditions should be careful but even for them I would under no circumstance recommend the vaccine.
I guess in the end it comes down to the intelligence of the individual, if you choose to be a test dummy for Big Pharma, then go for it. And if the government wants to mandate this vaccine then best of luck to them because that will lead to chaos.
Mr.Skerrit, Dr.McIntyre and all health officials, I ask that you be honest with your people. You are the government, public servants, you serve us, we do not serve you.
Only the PM of DA could get away with a statement like that. ‘Create a new hospital’ from one day to another. The explanation given how that works is also utterly laughable.
OMG!
Not everyone who has corona needs to be hospitalized. Only the Very sick ones need to be. People should be rresponsible enough to isolate themselves in their homes. Small homes with larger families cam get assistent, but in homes Where there are two bathrooms for example, an infected person can be alone in a room for 10 to 12 days, as long as he is not Very sick.
This is an overkill. Those that are fully vaccinated should not be hospitalized unless they are ill with underlying medical conditions. The government does not seem to have confidence in the vaccine.
Lady if is a covid patient you taking care of there im telling you you not properly dress cause I can tell you that covid is no joke
And now it begins. Pray for Dominica it’s going to be a bumpy ride
Yes but tell the public the health care system has been overwhelmed. Tell persons who need to travel how they are supposed to get their PCR tests done. Get another number to book PCR test appointments instead everyone crowding at the little clinic. Start doing PCR testing at the health districts. Not everyone has funds to be going up and down in Roseau and waiting all day. Ask for volunteers if you all need!!!
COVID 19 is a deadly virus, but I notice the catholic priest dem not going near the dying to give sacrament. That means they don’t have that kind of godly power. They are running scared. Where’s the Roseau bishop on all this? Not a word. No message of comfort to the sick and suffering. His followers are blind as Bats 🦇
Did you say catholic priests, you mean the first ones to bring African people here, with a bible in one hand and a long chain that shackled a Black family in the other? How did they make shackles so small to fit the ‘boys’/kids and keep this up in the name of….. jesus? It’s still ugly.
Just probably all of this just may be a good thing but this suggestion is even better. Thousands of resident citizens are jobless, penniless and foodless. Their living conditions are dire. A STIMULUS PACKAGE is not an option, it’s long overdue.
How can you, Mr. Skerrit, be so insensitive to the people’s suffering? Have you no compassion? If you don’t even care about the adults, what about the screams of the hungry babies that pierced the stillness of the noght? The long , sad faces of the starving, malnourishedchildren? Do you sleep comfortably at nights knowing these parents’ desperate plight?
During several past elections you organized many mega gospel concerts. You touted the name of God numerous times. You quoted from the bible. You got yourself anointed with the holy oil. Were all these things just for vote catching? Has the God inside you then has now disappeared because the elections are over and mission accomplished?
STIMULUS PACKAGE NOW! NOW! NOW!
“STIMULUS PACKAGE NOW! NOW! NOW!” Wow, so Dominica has become the new Saudi Arabia of the region. Why don’t you become a fiction writer, you are wasting your talent as a political operative. How long are you going to sustain this, are you going for the long haul three more years, lol. I will tell you this, not everything a man fights for is worthwhile, keep on trucking.
Bite the bullet! Just PLAN a shutdown, give us 1 or 2 days notice to get some food, and shutdown for 2 weeks.
DON’T WAIT for 300 it will be unmanageable.
Give all of them bush tea n fèy cowosol.
As the number of infections clime, I heard today that there is another cruise ship visiting Dominica. I can think of no better incubator for a contagious virus than a cruise ship. Corporations of today are ruthless – they lie, cheat, bully and bribe to get their way. The corporate cruise ship industry is no different. Is it mere coincidence that two weeks after allowing the first cruise ship back to Dominica’s shores we are now struggling to contain our first serious covid outbreak? Allowing cruise ships to visit Dominica at this crucial time is a massive miscalculation.