Dominica Infirmary receives 17 fans to help cope with the summer heat

Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 2:21 PM
The fans were presented to the Director of The Dominica Infirmary, Annie St. Luce (right) by Luke Cuffy

It’s another hot day in Dominica and the residents of the Dominica Infirmary once again have good reason to be grateful to their regular benefactor, Stephanie James, who has donated seventeen (17) fans to the institution.

“Living on an island that has a tropical climate has its benefits, as well as its disadvantages. Although there are not constant changes in the seasons, there is no doubt that the temperature increases especially during the summer months, ” James, who resides in New York City, stated. “I have taken the aforementioned into consideration, and decided to make a donation of 17 fans to the Dominica Infirmary.”

She added, “I know how hot it gets in Dominica during the summer months, so it is the very least that I could do to help the elderly who are currently residing at the Dominica infirmary. A little cool breeze on a very hot day can let the elderly feel so much more comfortable and relaxed.”

There can be no doubt that the residents of the Dominica Infirmary who are currently benefitting from the use of those fans, agree with that sentiment.

James, who has made a number of donations to the Infirmary, including a television set and other much needed  supplies, is appealing to the public to reach out to the Director of the Dominica Infirmary to inquire about ways that they can contribute to the Infirmary.

“Every donation , big or small, goes a very long way,” she pointed out.

