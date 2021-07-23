Dominica introduces New COVID-19 travel protocols for children

As of today, Friday July 23, the Government of Dominica will introduce new changes to the country’s protocols for children aged 2 years and above traveling into Dominica.

In making the announcement earlier this week, Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said the “minor adjustments” to the country’s protocols will help to strengthen its defense against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. McIntyre said a technical team is reviewing protocols on a regular basis as well as the risk classification for different countries within the region and internationally.

“Yesterday in Cabinet, a discussion was taken to make minor adjustments to our protocols,” he said. “These changes will result in a safe environment and strengthen our defense against the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

As of Friday 23rd, July the recommended changes for children traveling into Dominica are as follows:

Health screening questionnaires are to be submitted for all travelers aged 2 years and above. Pre travel arrivals PCR test results shall be uploaded for all travelers aged 2 years and above. All travelers age 2 and above shall be swabbed for antigens and or PCR as the protocol dictates.

“Since these children above 2, 3, 4 and 5 years most probably will not be vaccinated, that is why the possibility of an antigen test will be done on arrival,” he stated.

Dr. McIntyre said it is important to note that in previous protocols, a PCR test was not submitted as part of the pre-travel screening for children under the age of 5 years.

“But as of Friday this week, a PCR test will be needed for children 2 years and older,” the Health minister revealed.

The Minister further revealed that no primary contact will be allowed to quarantine at private residencies as obtained previously in the clusters in Delices, Mahaut and Jimmit.

“As of now, all primary contacts will be quarantined at a government quarantine facility,” he stated.

Furthermore, r. McIntyre said, primary contacts must remain in selected Safe In Nature (SiN) certified properties as an alternative to the government quarantine facility and these contacts will be assigned a red risk ban indicating in-room isolation.

He stressed that the government’s quarantine facility is to be used “solely for government use such as, contact tracing, quarantine, deportees, illegal entrance or as authorized by the Ministry of Health.”

All unvaccinated travelers, according to the minister, are required to book quarantine at SiN certified properties.

“All unvaccinated must upload proof of Safe In Nature booking as part of the pre-travel screening,” he noted. “Travelers who do not upload proof of Safe In Nature booking as part of the pre-travel screening will not be approved for entry unless authorized by the Ministry of Health.”

He went on to urge the public to continue to adhere to the public health and social measures such as, wearing of masks, washing hands regularly with soap or sanitizing hands with at least 70% alcohol.

“We must also engage in sanitizing our frequently used areas and surfaces and obviously we must continue physical distancing and avoid mass gatherings,” the Health Minister added.

Meanwhile, Dr. McIntyre revealed that at the end of this month, the government will be receiving more of the AstraZeneca Vaccine and other vaccines in the next few months.

“This means that Dominicans will again have a choice of vaccines,” he said and urged the public to visit the health centres to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain an integral part in the fight against Covid-19 and preventing severe illness and deaths,” Dr. McIntyre noted.