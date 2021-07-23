Dominica introduces New COVID-19 travel protocols for children

As of today, Friday July 23, the Government of Dominica will introduce new changes to the country’s protocols for children aged 2 years and above traveling into Dominica.
In making the announcement earlier this week, Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said the “minor adjustments” to the country’s protocols will help to strengthen its defense against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. McIntyre said a technical team is reviewing protocols on a regular basis as well as the risk classification for different countries within the region and internationally.
“Yesterday in Cabinet, a discussion was taken to make minor adjustments to our protocols,” he said. “These changes will result in a safe environment and strengthen our defense against the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
As of Friday 23rd, July the recommended changes for children traveling into Dominica are as follows:
- Health screening questionnaires are to be submitted for all travelers aged 2 years and above.
- Pre travel arrivals PCR test results shall be uploaded for all travelers aged 2 years and above.
- All travelers age 2 and above shall be swabbed for antigens and or PCR as the protocol dictates.
“Since these children above 2, 3, 4 and 5 years most probably will not be vaccinated, that is why the possibility of an antigen test will be done on arrival,” he stated.
Dr. McIntyre said it is important to note that in previous protocols, a PCR test was not submitted as part of the pre-travel screening for children under the age of 5 years.
“But as of Friday this week, a PCR test will be needed for children 2 years and older,” the Health minister revealed.
The Minister further revealed that no primary contact will be allowed to quarantine at private residencies as obtained previously in the clusters in Delices, Mahaut and Jimmit.
“As of now, all primary contacts will be quarantined at a government quarantine facility,” he stated.
Furthermore, r. McIntyre said, primary contacts must remain in selected Safe In Nature (SiN) certified properties as an alternative to the government quarantine facility and these contacts will be assigned a red risk ban indicating in-room isolation.
He stressed that the government’s quarantine facility is to be used “solely for government use such as, contact tracing, quarantine, deportees, illegal entrance or as authorized by the Ministry of Health.”
All unvaccinated travelers, according to the minister, are required to book quarantine at SiN certified properties.
“All unvaccinated must upload proof of Safe In Nature booking as part of the pre-travel screening,” he noted. “Travelers who do not upload proof of Safe In Nature booking as part of the pre-travel screening will not be approved for entry unless authorized by the Ministry of Health.”
He went on to urge the public to continue to adhere to the public health and social measures such as, wearing of masks, washing hands regularly with soap or sanitizing hands with at least 70% alcohol.
“We must also engage in sanitizing our frequently used areas and surfaces and obviously we must continue physical distancing and avoid mass gatherings,” the Health Minister added.
Meanwhile, Dr. McIntyre revealed that at the end of this month, the government will be receiving more of the AstraZeneca Vaccine and other vaccines in the next few months.
“This means that Dominicans will again have a choice of vaccines,” he said and urged the public to visit the health centres to get vaccinated.
“Vaccines remain an integral part in the fight against Covid-19 and preventing severe illness and deaths,” Dr. McIntyre noted.
ALL government workers to be vaccinated by September or be tested every week…..although it should say for the rest of their careers with the city. When will our government do the same? No more BS! Time to put a kaviat on covid and those seems intent on letting it continue on its rampage. . Let the Naysayers roll on me..
We must be especially cautious as we are next door Guadeloupe and Martinique. The Sunday Times of London reported yesterday, on page 11, that the French overseas territories have a much higher prevalence of the highly infectious Covid B variant, up to 90% of all cases, than even France itself. We are very vulnerable and must be on our guard.
You see when I call some Dominica so called doctors quacks; some may think I am joking and simply wish to criticize and talk; but, review the following; one with medical knowledge would know that this so called doctor is taking fart!
What is an antigen test, how much can that tell a quack about COVID-19 when a specific test to detect the virus is needed!
Here is the medical definition of “antigen.”
An antigen is any substance that causes the human immune system to produce antibodies against it.
This means the individual immune system does not recognize the substance, and is trying to fight it off.
An antigen may be a substance from the environment, such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, or pollen!
An antigen may come form inside the body.
Where does it identify coronavirus!
There is a specific test for that virus, even a simple temperature test.
Even I a Wesley village bush doctor; medical school dropout knows better than some Dominica quacks: quack,…
The day government legislate vaccine for ALL government employees and school children above 12 will be the best day of my life. We have lost too many Dcans in North America and even allegedly here in Dca to be still displaying such ignorance by not taking the vaccine. Just maybe they will earn my silence for a change. We too darn harden in Dca. We afraid of covid but coming with all ahsness excuses not to take the vaccine.
Its not a vaccin, get inform of what that going on in the world….
Well Done. I has been proven that children are some of the major carriers of covid. So this a good thing.
This doctor is sick in his head you all are mentally ill in dominica God help us 2yrs old give me a break
Again with the different treatment of unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers. Sigh.
1. https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/health-ministry-says-covid-vaccine-is-only-40-effective-at-halting-transmission/
(Why Israel? Because they’re known for the very high value placed on the life of every single Israeli.)
2. Contrast that with the entitled attitudes of people who were recently told by their CDC that masks are not required, will they value Dominican lives enough? https://twitter.com/StephTaitWrites/status/1416607834209361924?s=20
@Kudos
Yes there MUST be a difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. If you don’t make it easier for the vaccinated then what’s the use of even getting the vaccine? Man STOP being so damn stubborn and go get vaccinated so we can get our lives back eh instead of talking ahssness about Isreal. We can see how they the very government sending who they want to quarantine so why not just get vaccinated to save our behind?
The only reason why Dr.Mac there baygayyeying is because of what happened in Grandfond. They have not told us the truth but at least it looks like they learn a lesson (No home quarantine for friends of ministers and the well connected).
The “use” of a vaccine if it doesn’t let you avoid quarantine, is that you can home from your Caribbean vacation and call in sick for a couple of days for flu-like symptoms, but will likely be perfectly fine after that.
The outcome might be considerably worse for the unvaccinated whom you spread it to, especially if the live in a place with limited resources. But hey, what do I know? A government highly valuing all its citizen’s lives is completely ridiculous, according to you.
Dr. Irving McIntyre dont sell out our country. You know what I mean. Our moto After God isvthe land(the earth).
Put God first. The fear of God is righteous and brings freedom. The fear of man is bondage and slavery. All you all look like all you brain washed. Snap ot of it!!!
God does not protect against Covid after all He is Master and creator of all and so must have created Covid too. Is not for me to ask why but He treats everybody equally, no exception and no preferences. You have a duty to protect your life and that of others whether you pray to God, Allah, Jaweh or nobody at all.Stop fantasising and get real.
NB: they are ready for the children now.
Listen well, very soon the children vaccines ready.
These n**gas be doing the bidding of the Devil, all with a straight face and a cold cold heart.
Up until now most persons tested are negative for COVID-19, yet they keep up the Charade because the Vaccines gotta get from the cold chill into warm bodies.
Nearly two years into the madness and they double down and reach out now for the little children. smh!!
100 % trash…these blasted governments and so called health experts …putting rules on humanity from birth to death…unless humanity stands up to these garbage world governments these will not end….delta my bum…next beta ganna and alpha…lieing pieces of trashhh
In the past few weeks I’ve been tested at least ten times, it’s not a pleasant experience, even for me as a grown adult. To push this swab up the nostrils or down the throat of a two year old is unconscionable.
The joke-man is once again babbling; I suppose he read my last submission where I content the temperature of a child could be more than 104 degrees F.. so he changing his rules.
Talking crap, which makes absolutely no sense; I don’t know where, and who issued a medical degree to some people! I (doh) know but there are a whole bunch of quacks in Dominica eh!
I know dem name but I doh calling dem name eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Well, since Dominica is the nature island of the world, meaning the island has not change since creation, no wonder we are still in the bush jungle days of medicine.
We still use drums, smoke and runners as we did in the jungles of Africa to transmit messages.
We call the witch (obeah) doctors with their cattle horns on their heads and shack- shack in hand driving out demons of every kind for every sickness even COVID-19 eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
This is wrong…. as young as 2 ….
“Since these children above 2, 3, 4 and 5 years most probably will not be vaccinated, that is why the possibility of an antigen test will be done on arrival,” he stated.”
Some quacks does not even know they getting ready to have a vaccine for children of the age group he is zeroing upon.
Dr. Elizabeth Xavier, duh say I tell you but I is a quack eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
It is very wrong. Indicative of Europe and America’s New World Order of which WHO and WTO are the corner stones. IMF and world bank are the economic strangle-hold. Together they have already decimated Africa’s ability to feed themselves by deliberate actions using WTO ‘free’ trade that prevents African governments from subsidizing their farms but leaves the U.S and other European countries subsidizing 100% of their farmers and flooding Africa with agricultural and processed canned food. This is wrong!
It is very wrong. Our children are now targets. God deliver this government from the hand of the oppressor. The love of money isca route of ALL evil.
Although rare, children have died from this virus and they can also spread it. Would you prefer that their infection go undetected and they end up passing it to their unsuspecting grandma or immuno-compromised uncle who then dies? This whole situation is unpleasant for everyone.
“We must also engage in sanitizing our frequently used areas and surfaces…”
I still wonder about the unspoken item that we most frequently share and come in contact with. That being the bank notes and coins in our pockets.
for some reason Dominicans have an adverse reaction to digital forms of money and simply paying without cash, so much so the akin it to the mark of the beast stupes
They say money doesn’t stink but it sure does contaminate.