Dominica Labour Party (DLP) could lose if elections were held today

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 11:34 AM
Bruno presenting the findings of the latest poll at the Prevo Cinemall on Monday morning

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) would probably not hold on to the ruling majority in the government of Dominica if elections were to be called today.

This is according to the findings of an electoral poll which were released this morning.

The poll was conducted by the Caribbean Association for Caribbean Advancement (CAPA) led by political scientist and philosopher, Alex Bruno.

The scientific electoral survey was conducted in 14 constituencies from May 26 to June 16 2019.

DNO will have more on this story.

 

