Dominica loses three centenarians (one to COVID-19)

Less than a month after being celebrated by the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) and the nation by extension, Dominica’s centenarians, ranked among the highest per capita in the world, have lost three of their fellow gems- the most recent, due to COVID-19.

In a media statement, DCOA broke the news that centenarian, Elizabeth Auguiste of Crayfish River, had succumbed on the evening of September 15 to COVID-19, ending a brief stay at the COVID Hospital in Portsmouth.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DCOA, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles, the 107-year-old was bedridden and suffered from painful knees, an occasional upset stomach and weakness.

Jennifer Tyson, the daughter and main caregiver of the woman who had this year, assumed the status of Dominica’s oldest living person, remembers her mother as having worked hard, manufacturing castor and coconut oil as well as farine and other such products.

Elizabeth, who brought forth 12 children -seven of whom have already died- was awarded by the Ministry of Carib Affairs and the Kalinago Council for agro-processing.

The Council remembers her as a community luminary, loved by all those who knew and paid attention to her.

Charles goes on to state that the departure of Auguiste due to the dreaded corona virus leaves a feeling of “helplessness” and a very loud question in the mind of DCOA members, what do we do?

“The best answer is first, to continue to observe all the protocols as far as is possible; secondly, to build and maintain one’s immune system with all the good and natural things that surround us, including our vitamins and minerals; thirdly, research and listen to the available information and make the best decisions, including vaccination, for your families and fourthly, trust the Most High,” he suggested.

Charles added that Elizabeth Auguiste or “Ma Willy” as she was known by all, is gone and “what is left is her example of commitment to family, a deep sense of responsibility, and her love for community. May she rest in eternal peace.”

By March of this year, the number of living centenarians in Dominica had risen to 27, but over the past few months, seven of these individuals have passed on. In addition to Auguiste, Angelic Lavinier and Anastasie George are among the three who died most recently.

Lavinier, who would have celebrated her 101 on 23 November, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2021.

Born in the vibrant community of Grand Bay in 1920, the former cook also worked as a labourer on the Melville Hall and Geneva estates in her younger days.

As for George, who hails from the community of Bath Estate, the DCOA has confirmed that she too died of natural causes on October 11, 2021.

‘Ma Jazz’ as she was affectionately known was born on 22 July, 1919, and spent her younger days working as a vendor at the Roseau market and would walk from Roseau to Morne Daniel to get mangoes. She also worked at the Newtown Lime Factory for many years.

With the passing of Ma Willy, 107-year-old Anastasie Charles better known as “Ma Maggie” of Wesley who was born 26 April 1914, now takes the position of Dominica’s oldest living centenarian.