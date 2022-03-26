Dominica Manufacturers Association encourages members and wider public to be part of Earth Hour tonight from 8:30

The Dominica Manufacturers Association encourages all members and the wider public to be part of Earth Hour this Saturday 26th March. Earth Hour is an initiative held since 2007 and simply asks participants to turn out their lights between 8:30pm – 9:30pm in their time zone to bring awareness to the issues of climate change. 190 countries participate in Earth Hour every year and many famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, London Eye, Sydney Opera House and Empire State Building are turned off during this time.

In addition to this one hour of awareness and solidarity, participants are encouraged to use the event as

a catalyst to take further measures towards environmental restoration and sustainability.

The DMA endorses more eco-conscious behavior and actions particularly in the operations of our local manufacturing enterprises. As businesses operating in the Nature Island it is imperative that environmental responsibility is at the center of our processes and outputs. Businesses are no longer just about profit; now we must factor in the triple bottom line which includes PEOPLE, PLANET & PROFIT to ensure dignified work that is sustainable whilst providing income.

This Saturday we embrace the hour of quiet and darkness and reflect on ways we can reduce our impact

on the Earth in the months and years to come.

Several Earth Hour events will happen in Dominica and be showcased by the National Development

Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) Call to find out more or register your event with them at 2755251 or

email ndfd@cwdom.dm.

For queries and other details, contact Terri Henri at 1767 295-1655