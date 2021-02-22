Dominica moves to next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme

Starting today, Dominicans can start getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots as the government begins the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine implementation plan.
On February 12, President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, was the first person on the island to be given the AstraZeneca vaccine from a batch of 70,000 doses gifted to Dominica by the government of India. Since then, hundreds of frontline workers have been vaccinated as the government continues to implement its COVID-19 vaccination programme.
“The Ministry Of Health will commence vaccination of its priority target groups at all seven health districts,” Prime Minister Skerrit disclosed on his Anou Pale talk show on Sunday.
Vaccinations will be administered from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The vaccine will be given at type 3 health centres in Roseau, Grand Bay, St. Joseph, Castle Bruce, Marigot and Portsmouth.
“To receive the vaccine, you are encouraged to contact the district nurse or visit the health centres mentioned by starting on Monday February 22nd,” the prime minister stated. “You may also visit vaccineregistration.dominica.gov.dm to register.”
Mr. Skerrit reiterated his earlier statement that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory, however, he said he believes ” It is in your best interest…and in the best interest of your family and in the best interest of our community and in the best interest of our nation to get vaccinated.”
He admonished citizens to refrain from getting involved in “all of this unnecessary talk about vaccines and about conspiracy theories and all of this small talk that’s taking place, not only in Dominica but across the world” and appealed to Dominicans to participate in what he described as a critical step in combatting and preventing the spread of the disease.
“We have been through very difficult times with CVID-19, the whole of two thousand and twenty and certainly the whole of 2021 thus far and scientist are saying to us, the experts are saying to us that vaccines will help us fight back against COVID-19,” he noted.
He made it clear that the vaccine would be made available to all Dominican citizens and residents.
” So,…our friends from the Dominican Republic, you can certainly get vaccinated; our Haitian friends, you can get vaccinated as well, and all our wonderful people who are resident here working or on vacation, we are prepared to extend these vaccines to you,” Skerrit declared. “This is a public good and we need to ensure that everyone would like to get vaccinated can get vaccinated. We have enough vaccines in Dominica to give 25,000 Dominicans a double dose of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine.”
He added that in about two weeks some 20,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Dominica from China which will be authorized for national use and made available to the Dominican population. Some additional supplies of vaccine are also expected from the Covax facility administered by the The WHO.
“Let us not wait for countries to impose on us the need for us to have a vaccine to come to their countries. This is going to happen, trust me”, the Prime Minister cautioned. “Because when the United States gets its herd [population] immunity and the UK gets its herd immunity and France and other countries, they gonna say, look, for you to come to our country and rightly so, you need to show your vaccination card.”
He said he, himself, will receive his shot at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Tuesday as the ministry of health has said that they will not be doing vaccinations in his home village of Vieille Case where he had initially intended to take the jab.
9 Comments
Yesterday I took my first shot Oxford AstraSeneca COVID-19 Vaccine yesterday 22.02.2021 at the Portsmouth RFA hospital. Although I arrived late, i was still served and the health/ medical team were very pleasant and helpful and encouraging.
I have had no symptoms to since taking the vaccine yesterday. I feel good.
I want to take this opportunity to encourage citizens and residents to strongly consider taking the vaccine for your individual safety and protection and for the safety and protection of others, knowing that you will be immune from getting the virus and therefore unable to spread it.
I also encourage all persons who have received the vaccine to continue to practice good hygiene and continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to help keep Dominica safe and secure.
Remember your good health is your responsibility… Act responsibly.
Do the police carry out their duties without fear or favor? Are some people above the law? Is Dominica now a Banana Republic?Here’s the reason for these questions.
This information is in the public domain. The management of DBS entertained a function at the premises of the said radio station which clearly contravened the present laws of the land. The hierarchy of the police force has turned a blind eye to this blatant breach of protocol. It appears that these people (personnel at DBS) are immune to the law because of their political connections.
Danny Lugay was roughed up, wrongfully arrested for doing nothing illegal. The man is a law abiding citizen, an outstanding one at that.
What bothers and baffles me most is that a reputable media house like DNO is completely silent on this matter but continues to disseminate Mr. Skerrit’s asinine propaganda .
These privileged aristocrats repeatedly skirt the laws because the media don’t expose them.
@Ibo France so by extension are you saying that 75-80% of Dominican men “stomach like an overly inflated balloon, sit and lie around all day?” Come on! If you want to help a the obesity problem on the island, propose some solutions, don’t attack the President.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD #GetVaccinated.
@Righteous/Sanctimonious
It takes fewer muscles and less effort to smile. Stop walking around with a frown affix to your face. We need more levity. Smile and let your face stop hurt you. :
By the way, are you related to Gary? Not because times are tough find some time to smile occasionally.
Kudos to the Government for being able to access the vaccine for the Dominican people. I would encourage every Dominican who is eligible for the vaccine to step up and get vaccinated. In addition to continuing to practice the necessary measures such as proper hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask which covers your mouth and nose, the vaccine will help Dominicans and Dominica get back to what will be for a significant amount of time our new normal of adjusting to the current world pandemic situation of COVID-19.
On a side note, I have seen many photos of people getting vaccinated and the nurses are not wearing any latex/protective gloves. Can we get the Ministry of Health to address this and curb the fear/curiosity of a skeptical person wanting to get the vaccine, but is afraid to do so because of fear of being infected with some other disease because because the nurses are not wearing gloves?
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD #WeAreAllInThisTogether
Skerrit, thank you again for your usual rethoric and propaganda. One question still remains unanswered, have you or your wife been vaccinated as yet or when are you planning to have your first jab? I’m sure once that question is answered citizens might be more inclined to refrain from getting involved in what you call “all of this unnecessary talk about vaccines and about conspiracy theories and all this small talk that’s taking place, not only in Dominica”. Your style of opaque government combined with the constant lies don’t help. Even your supporters are beginning to doubt you.
Every time I see this photo of the President I can’t prevent myself from over indulging in uncontrollable laughter.
The man’s stomach like an overly inflated balloon. This precisely what happens to people who sit and lie around all day, have nothing to do but feast on the free, toothsome goodies provided by the state.
DNO, here is some investigative journalism for you to do. Please try to verify or dismiss these rumors.
Is it true that the DLP headquarters in Roseau is being used as a center to administer the COVID-19 jab?
Is it true that DBS management breached the COVID-19 protocols by hosting an ill-advised function at their compound?
Do your civic duty for the people want to know. Thanks in advance for your kind and sincerest assistance for the public good.
Admin, please review paragraphs 7 and 9 of this article as there are some typos. Thanks for your understanding and God bless!
ADMIN: Thanks for the observation.