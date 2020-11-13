Dominica moving towards enacting Family Model Bills says Youth Minister

Dominica is now closer to enactment of the Family Model Bills.

This is according to Minister for Youth Development and Youth at Risk, Dr. Adis King during an announcement.

“The government of Dominica has and continues to harness resources to assist our children in becoming productive citizens,” she said. “One such effort here in Dominica has been to enact modern legislation in order to have these selected pieces of legislation respond more appropriately to current society trends.”

“I speak here of the OECS Harmonized Family Model Bills, two of which are the Children Care and Adoption Bill and the Child Justice Bill which will better cater for children who will likely infringe the laws of this state,” King added.

She said the Juvenile Justice system has certain primary goals.

“These include diversion, rehabilitation, addressing treatment needs and successful reintegration of children back into the community,” Dr. King stated.

The Minister said Juvenile crimes and violence “with such crimes as theft and being armed with an offensive weapon” are a matter of concern in Dominica with substance abuse still being the highest on the list of offenses attended to at juvenile courts in Dominica.

She said it is a fact that many children are disadvantaged at the early stages of their development which predisposes them to commit crimes.

She cited children who, because of a lack of role models, reject socially acceptable norms and values to the detriment of themselves, society and the family.

“I am mindful that while certain family members are doing their best to keep their children on the straight and narrow path, there are those in society who take advantage of children by virtue of their age, to engage in criminal activities like drug trafficking,” Dr. King contends.

Dr. King strongly appealed to adults to desist from using children to enrich themselves.