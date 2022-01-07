Dominica Music Awards nominees to be announced next week

The official media launch and announcement of the nominees for the Dominican Music Awards is scheduled for Tuesday January 11th 2022 at the Alliance Francaise from 11 a.m.

This is the first-ever Dominica Music Awards hosted by Creole Heartbeat.

The nominees in 47 categories will be announced and the public will get the opportunity from the 11th – 20th of January to vote for the final winners. The voting will be done through the Creole Heart Beat website.

Manger of Creole Heartbeat, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles said in a press statement this award will seek to unite, acknowledge and reward the Dominican musicians, artists, entertainers and music professionals.

“The illustrious judges have been selected. The date for the hour is January 29th at 7 p.m at the Goodwill Parish Hall. Dominican talent in the genres of calypso, candance lypso, traditional song, Bouyon, reggae, dancehall, R&B, hip-hop, Soca, gospel afrobeat, zouk and compa will be awarded for their contributions in the music industry in Dominica during 2020 and 2021.”

The judges will include Gregory Rabess, Elias Dupis, Sobers esprit, Jason Jno Baptist, Daryll Bob and Val Cuffy

Six lifetime achievement awards will be presented on the final night in the areas of traditional song, candance lypso, bouyon, reggae, Calypso and Soca as well as ‘The Felix Henderson award’; a special creole award which will be donated to someone or an organization.

Wadix is appealing to the corporate Community to support this “Majestic” occasion as described the music industry to be the hardest-hit sector during the pandemic. He promises it will be a moment of a lifetime.

Only 100 people will be physically allowed to view the show. However, it will be streamed by multi solutions inc.