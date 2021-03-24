Dominica national football team plays first World Cup Qualifier tonight

National Captain Glenson Prince says consistency will be the key as Dominica faces the Dominican Republic in their opening match of the World Cup Qualifiers from 7:00 o’clock this evening.
The match will be held at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.
Speaking after the team’s final training on Tuesday, Prince said the team looks sharp and he is anticipating a good result tonight.
3 Comments
I watched about 80 mins of the game, to my mind Dominica played a very average game, Dominican Republic didn’t play a much better game either.
From my observations, I found the Dominican team were poor on their ball control, passes, and set plays. I don’t know whether the ball control issue was due to the type or quality of ball. As for the passes, I found that single passes were not too bad, but whenever there was a second or third pass, accuracy dropped significantly. I didn’t see any semblance of set plays in the game except maybe for the very long throws, but it could be that they did not get the opportunity although I felt there were opportunities especially with the free kicks.
I would have liked to see more shots at goal since goals win matches.
Dominica did well, though, to limit Dominican Republic to 1 unfortunate goal.
I hope the management team took the appropriate and necessary stats of the game.
I’m hoping for a better performance and result in the second match.
First of all congratulations to the everyone who dedicated themselves to making the national team. Congratulations to Coach Latchoo for taking on the task to prepare the team. By all accounts, a great leader. The guys played well but unfortunately lost 1-0 to the DR. More games to come, let us stick with the team and continue to support the #NatureBoyz. When I see the negativity that is being spewed over social media it is quite disheartening; some people who have never touched a football, all of a sudden are experts in selecting and preparing a national team for World Cup qualifiers. Our society as a whole must take time to understand sports, what it takes to get there, what it takes to select a (BEST) team, what it takes to prepare to compete at the highest level before we spew nonsense and become overnight experts. Let’s continue to support and encourage our #NatureBoyz as they continue their journey. Building Champions is a process not an overnight gig.
#SupportOurTeam #OLD
Dominica unfortunately will win nothing until they change their selection process, Dominica only allows 1st/2nd generation Dominicans to be eligible to play for the country while the rest of the world will allow anybody along as they have a connection could be your great, great, great, great, great great grandmother who was Dominican and your eligible. There is a Dominican who is 3rd generation that’s plays in the Premiership and he wasn’t eligible…. Now a player with that experience would be invaluable…..
No disrespect to the current squad, it’s like your asking a goldfish to swim home from the middle of the caribbean sea…like most things in Dominica nothing will change unless you change the way you do things.