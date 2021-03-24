Dominica national football team plays first World Cup Qualifier tonight

National Captain Glenson Prince says consistency will be the key as Dominica faces the Dominican Republic in their opening match of the World Cup Qualifiers from 7:00 o’clock this evening.

The match will be held at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

Speaking after the team’s final training on Tuesday, Prince said the team looks sharp and he is anticipating a good result tonight.

