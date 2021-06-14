Dominica Netball Association in ‘crisis mode’, government asked to help

President of the Dominica Netball Association, Regina Walsh has called on the government of Dominica to provide an annual agreement with the Netball Association to cater to the group’s financial and personal needs.
At the recently held commissioning of three hardcourts at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Walsh said that in order for the Dominica Netball Association to make a meaningful and effective contribution to society, the association must undertake a tremendous amount of administrative work which, according to her, can be quite costly and demanding of personal resources.
She said that in these challenging times and with volunteerism on the decline, the association is in “crisis mode” and needs to find a way out of this “untenable situation” for the sake of the netballers and communities by extension.
“In some of the regional countries, the government has seen the need to provide a subvention to the sporting organizations to cover administrative overheads,” Walsh argued. “The netball association would like to urge the government to explore the feasibility of providing an annual convention to facilitate the work of the organization to cover administrative overheads.”
Walsh said the Dominica Netball Association needs assistance in order to take the sport to a higher level in Dominica, and in return, according to her, the association pledges accountability, transparency and proper reporting on the use of financial assistance provided to facilitate the work of the organization.
She also thinks that the netball association, the government and private sector can collaborate to secure scholarships for netballers who display high level of excellence and commitment to the sport.
“I am pleased that the sports division has continued to play their role in developing the sport of netball at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Clearly, the significance and importance of netball to the health and wellness agenda is well recognized,” Walsh stated.
On behalf of The Dominican Netball Association, Walsh commended the ladies who during the Covid-19 pandemic participated in the certificate courses in governance, umpiring and coaching at The Americas Federation of Netball Association (AFNA) and The Caribbean Netball Association (CAN).
It’s only one netball court, after all, is not 3 or 4 nor one in each district, why all the political opposition to one court. The bigger question is whether we will see fit slender women on the court, most are overweight or obese, what happened, is it the HPV vaccine that ALL our young girls (having sex or not) unnecessarily ‘forced’ to take that’s bloating or women?
every sport in Dominica’s association is in crisis mode. Sports have not been the interest of this government in the past decade and more, Unless if it is to host an international cricket tournament. Not even football gets the recognition it deserved. Only until recently their association got some recognition, but how long will this last. After Hurricane David Mamo quickly invested in playing fields and sports facilities for the nation because she knew the people wold need an outlet. This government instead used every playing field even the stadium to house building supplies. the people had absolutely nowhere to go. Only now, years after the national stadium has been built, they decide to spend on 3 courts in the forecourt. What should have been an annex sporting facility is now a chinese complex behind the stadium. The cricket pavillion in gardens hasnt been improved upon at all since i know it, but a dominican was the West Indies Cricket head of the board. We all know who that was.
Look at the state of the Pottersville Savannah. Pottersville doesnt even have a basketball court anymore.
Stop depending on the government raise funds all you to lazy in da do raffles fry bakes and chicken do something tonia
Wht a country boy? Evrything they have to get government involve chupzs You tellin me these people cant be creative and work things themselves? Wht a country ,everybody sit dwn and roll over chupzs man goin to the moon on holidayfor cryin out loud smh