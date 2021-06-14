Dominica Netball Association in ‘crisis mode’, government asked to help

President of the Dominica Netball Association, Regina Walsh has called on the government of Dominica to provide an annual agreement with the Netball Association to cater to the group’s financial and personal needs.

At the recently held commissioning of three hardcourts at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Walsh said that in order for the Dominica Netball Association to make a meaningful and effective contribution to society, the association must undertake a tremendous amount of administrative work which, according to her, can be quite costly and demanding of personal resources.

She said that in these challenging times and with volunteerism on the decline, the association is in “crisis mode” and needs to find a way out of this “untenable situation” for the sake of the netballers and communities by extension.

“In some of the regional countries, the government has seen the need to provide a subvention to the sporting organizations to cover administrative overheads,” Walsh argued. “The netball association would like to urge the government to explore the feasibility of providing an annual convention to facilitate the work of the organization to cover administrative overheads.”

Walsh said the Dominica Netball Association needs assistance in order to take the sport to a higher level in Dominica, and in return, according to her, the association pledges accountability, transparency and proper reporting on the use of financial assistance provided to facilitate the work of the organization.

She also thinks that the netball association, the government and private sector can collaborate to secure scholarships for netballers who display high level of excellence and commitment to the sport.

“I am pleased that the sports division has continued to play their role in developing the sport of netball at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Clearly, the significance and importance of netball to the health and wellness agenda is well recognized,” Walsh stated.

On behalf of The Dominican Netball Association, Walsh commended the ladies who during the Covid-19 pandemic participated in the certificate courses in governance, umpiring and coaching at The Americas Federation of Netball Association (AFNA) and The Caribbean Netball Association (CAN).