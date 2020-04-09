Dominica records 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19; five have tested negative and discharged

Dominica has recorded its 16th case of COVID-19.

“We got a new positive today and as we speak, we have our health teams tracing and contacting all the persons associated with that new case,” Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre stated at a COVID briefing on Thursday evening. “They will do it all through the evening, all through the night to make sure we can swab every single contact of this new case.”

According to McIntyre so far, 309 tests have been done, that is, 44 tests for every 10,000 people in Dominica.

“That is, the second highest in region after the Cayman Islands,” he stated…”not only because we have the capacity but because we have the dedicated staff as well.”

The minister also said that as of today, four more patients who all tested negative twice during the last 24 hours, would be discharged from the St. James COVID hospital in Portsmouth.

“So this adds four to the first patient that was discharged yesterday and that is good news for us,” he noted.”We also have three other patients at the St. James facility in Portsmouth who already have one of their tests negative and we are waiting for their second negative test tomorrow and the also will be discharged as soon as we get their second negative test tomorrow.”

McIntyre said that at the Princess Margaret Hospital, there’s also one patient whose first COVID test has come back negative and if the second test which is expected tomorrow, is negative, that patient will be discharged.

The video of the COVID-19 briefing by the Ministry of Health is posted below.