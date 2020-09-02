Dominica now has 4 active cases of COVID-19

Dr. Shaloudin Ahmed national epidemiologist for Dominica has confirmed via live broadcast that Dominica has a new case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of actives cases to 4 and the total number of confirmed cases to 22.

The third case since Dominica’s borders reopened was confirmed on the 28th of August with the most recent case being confirmed on the 31st of August – both were imported.

The latest case is a 22 year old male who was screened before entering the country and was in quarantine prior to confirmatory testing.

There have been 60 contacts who have been identified from the last 4 cases and 44 of those contacts have tested negative.

Dominica has recorded zero deaths to date from COVID-19.