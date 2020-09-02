Dominica now has 4 active cases of COVID-19

Dr. Shaloudin Ahmed national epidemiologist for Dominica has confirmed via live broadcast that Dominica has a new case of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of actives cases to 4 and the total number of confirmed cases to 22.
The third case since Dominica’s borders reopened was confirmed on the 28th of August with the most recent case being confirmed on the 31st of August – both were imported.
The latest case is a 22 year old male who was screened before entering the country and was in quarantine prior to confirmatory testing.
There have been 60 contacts who have been identified from the last 4 cases and 44 of those contacts have tested negative.
Dominica has recorded zero deaths to date from COVID-19.
It appears that all the tests taken before passengers arrive at Dominica are not working.
The first person to arrive in Dom. had taken at least 3 tests before arriving, and then was checked at the airport and passed. He then became ill and has possibly made others sick as well. I think Dominica and the rest of the world should communicate with each other to formulate the same plan for all countries. It appears that my comment cannot be used as Comments have stopped to stop spam……HA,HA,HA.
Yes. Countries communication is essential to fight this.
of the 60 contacts 44 negative. what happened to the other 16 ? havent been tested ?
ADMIN: As of publishing 16 were pending PCR testing.
oh ok then. Waiting for the next SRO. Winter is coming. look out for a spike in cases world wide.
We need the front line workers to keep on top of this pandemic. Do not cut any corners or do anything to compromise the rest of us who live here.
All im hearing is imported case how many people from dominica have you all tested close the boarder back stop crying about imported case tonia
Are you guiltyofsomethi g? Maybe you are withholding some I formation. Go get a life